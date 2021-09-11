7 Trading Rules Every Crypto Beginner Should Obey

Starting your cryptocurrency journey and becoming a trader is not an easy task. Although more and more people decide to make the step and join in on the crypto hype train, there are certain things that every beginner needs to do if they mean to be successful. Just like with any new beginning and a brand new chapter in life, you cannot go in blindly and expect everything to go smoothly. Business is not done like this, and cryptocurrencies are certainly a business worth everyone’s respect.

While it was difficult to get involved with digital currencies back in the day when they had first appeared, nowadays things have been made very easy and quick in order to make things simple for everyone. There is a set course of action and a set approach that newbies should follow if they want to make a difference in their lives. In the article ahead, we are going to talk about the most important trading rules that every cryptocurrency beginner should obey right from the start. Make sure to stick to them if you want to start trading with digital assets and you will be more successful than your beginner colleagues and competitors.

1. Have a Good Starting Platform

The first step you need to take when you decide that it is high time to get involved with virtual currencies is which platform and service to use. It greatly matters because it will be the place where you go to buy, sell, and trade your assets, as well as to learn about the newest changes in the industry and the latest trends.

Cryptocurrency exchanges are your best and safest bet to do so, as well as websites like immediate-edge.io where you can learn all there is to learn in order to properly start your career. With the best place to do business on your side, the actual business you do will be safer, more optimal, and more productive. The last thing you need is to struggle with the platform when there is already many other things to worry about.

2. Diverse Portfolio

Rule number one of any kind of investing and trading is not to keep all your eggs in one basket. It may sound like a cliché, but clichés usually work despite being old and boring. You want to buy a certain amount of different currencies if you want to become and remain successful. For example, most newcomers start with Bitcoin as the most popular and most valuable token.

It is great because all other coins compare to it and their worth is measured against it. However, except BTC, you have to invest in at least a few others of your choice. You can either buy some other top currency or try to support an alternative coin (altcoin). Whatever you do, do business with each of them equally and spread your attention between them.

3. Use Extremes to Your Advantage

Digital currencies are infamous for being volatile with their worth and their spikes in value or drops to record lows tend to happen out of the blue. To prevent big losses and stay in the game, you should try to use the extreme lows and the extreme highs to your advantage. If one of the cryptos in your portfolio experience a huge drop or a huge rise, sell it or buy more. Being greedy and buying when prices are high is not the way to go, nor is it smart to sell when they are low. The fear of missing out is the reason why many traders make bad moves and lose lots of money.

4. Have a Strategy

As mentioned in the introduction, you should never go in blindly and without any sort of plan. Having a trading strategy and knowing what you are doing along the way will separate you from the rest of the beginners and launch you above them. Think about what you are trading and with whom. Pick the right times to do so and follow the news to stay informed. Trading cryptocurrency is a business that hardly stops and one in which you have to remain cautious. The plan will help you lose as little money as possible since you will have a budget planned out for every trading session.

5. Practice Before the Real Deal

Another mistake beginners make is spending their money while still learning. Contemporary newcomers to the world of cryptocurrencies have it easy because there are practice tools and simulations that can better prepare you and equip you with experience without you ever spending a cent. Do as much practice trading as you need until you feel you can do it for real and have enough courage to make business moves. You can easily find trading simulators on the web so make sure to do it. You can return it to stay in shape even when you begin trading for real!

6. Keep Emotions in Check

Showing emotions while doing business is a good way to make uncalculated moves that you would otherwise never even think of. Riding your streak of luck or trying to come out of a few bad moves just to feel better is not something you should be doing. Being emotional while trying to get business done will only lead you to more bad business moves and ruin your chances of ever recovering. Trading requires a clear mind and a state of calmness.

Nothing should be clouding your judgment, including emotions that have resulted from other aspects of your life. If you are not feeling like yourself, it is better to leave big money moves and huge decisions for a later time.

7. Don’t Invest in What You Don’t Know

Last but not least, you should remember that it is easy to get drawn into new cryptos and deals. There are now over 2,000 cryptos in circulation with new ones always appearing. Do not invest in or trade for something you know nothing about. Do research first, evaluate your options, and then decide whether or not the move makes sense financially and logically. This will prevent you from regretting it in the past.