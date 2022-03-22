​How to Trade Harmonic Patterns in Forex

Harmonic trading patterns in the forex market are all about identifying and analyzing figures on a chart. As a trader, you can use it to spot new trading opportunities and pricing trends in the forex market. It is an advanced analysis trading tool based on Fibonacci numbers predicting precise turning points.

Fibonacci numbers, for your information, are a sequence where each number is the sum of two preceding numbers. The logical pattern behind these levels has to do with the ratios created between this string of numbers. Harmonic patterns are measurements known as Fibonacci levels, which are mathematical markers expressed as ratios, indicating potential support and resistance lines with a given asset. Harmonic patterns are particularly very active within the financial world.

Unlike traditional methods, harmonic trading patterns project future Forex movements. They form part of a currency trading strategy that can help traders predict future market movements. It consists of four different price movements adhering to specific Fibonacci levels called XA, AB, BC, and CD.

The difference between these four legs is the Fibonacci levels they retract or extend to. Traders can identify these patterns and use this information before embarking on their next trading decision.

Several indicators will automatically detect various harmonic trading patterns, each of which you can use to spot a different kind of market trend. However, before following any pattern, you must be confident in your ability to perform your technical analysis and to be able to make the best – and the fastest – trading decisions.

The oldest recognized harmonic way is the Gartley, while Bat, Butterfly, Crab, and Cypher are among the widely used trading patterns using Fibonacci modifications.

Some people believe that market trends are harmonic phenomena, and you can categorize them into smaller or larger waves to predict price movement. It relies on Fibonacci numbers to create subdivided indicators into ratios, providing significant clues about where a given financial market will move.

Geometry

Harmonic patterns are a geometry of math that combines trading patterns based on previous behavior and, like historical patterns, repeat themselves. The formula’s heart is the principal ratio 0.618 or 1.618, which you can find in almost all natural structures. You can use the ratio in the financial markets affected by the environments and economies in which they do trading.

You can also use Fibonacci ratios to predict future forex movements by applying patterns of varying degrees. Although others have found patterns that enhance performance, Scott Carney was the one who promoted the trading methodology.

Issues

Harmonic price patterns show movements providing an accurate reversal, which can be advantageous since it requires the trader to be patient and wait for ideal set-ups. The danger is that you can use them to isolate reversal points when one takes a position in the reversal area and the pattern fails.

When the trend extends against them, you must be able to control the risk factor like in any trading strategy. Also, patterns may exist within or among non-harmonic ways; you can use them to enhance entry and exit performance effectively. Since prices constantly fluctuate, it is essential to focus on the trading time frame.

Gartley

The Gartley pattern was first published by H.M. Gartley in Profits in the Stock Market, while Scott Carney added the Fibonacci levels in The Harmonic Trader. It is also sometimes referred to as Gartley 222, the exact page in the book where the pattern was mentioned. Over the years, there have been several innovations as other traders invented new common ratios.

The Bat harmonic pattern discovered by Scott Carney is a modification of the Gartley pattern where the lines are a bit more symmetric. In contrast, the pattern’s most important ratio is the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement. Butterfly harmonic pattern consists of the same four price moves, but the retracement levels are different since the ending D leg extends outside the initial XA leg.

The Crab harmonic pattern is almost similar to the Butterfly chart. It looks like a stretched Butterfly sideways and suggests that the last price movement goes beyond the initial trade. The Cypher chart pattern is similar to the other patterns, but it has one specific difference. The BC move of the Cypher goes beyond the XA move, meaning an extension level on AB has to be used to measure the BC output.

Also discovered by Scott Carney, the Shark pattern has some similarities with the crab patterns. It is a five-leg reversal pattern, with points labeled as O, X, A, B, and X.

Strategy

Forex traders love harmonic patterns, as they are particularly well suited to the real-time dynamics of the foreign exchange markets. Based on historical data, when they are correctly used, they can warn a trader when underlying conditions are likely to result in a price drop. When applying harmonic price patterns, it is essential to recognize the entry point and to have a sound exit strategy.

A simple yet effective method to manage a trade would be to wait for price confirmation and place a stop loss just beyond that immediate swing point. Another important consideration when trading harmonic patterns is to take advantage of more significant price moves and protect one’s capital as prices move. If you target good profits, it is better to modify your Stop Loss based on the price action. Good risk management rules should be applied for any strategy when trading harmonic patterns.

When you trade harmonics, you can use four targets – the A, B, and C swing levels and the 161.8 percent Fibonacci extension of the CD price move. Mastering patterns requires patience, practice, and a lot of studying. When you have developed an interest in learning more about forex trading, you can master all the strategies, platforms, and chart readings to make progress.