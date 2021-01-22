4 Tips and Tricks for Tracking Your Online Shipments or Packages in 2021

With the introduction of the internet, we can see that shopping is now easier than it has ever been. People from all over the world now have the opportunity to buy anything they would like, even though they don’t have it in their own country. In case you are the type of person who likes to buy multiple things at once, chances are that you will find yourself in a situation where you will buy from a couple of retailers at once.

Therefore, it could be pretty hard to track all these shipments at once. In some cases, the buyer can even forget that something was purchased, due to the package arriving much later than it was announced. As you can presume, different countries have different expectations about the package arrival.

At the same time, when you’ve sold something to a person from another country, it would be a mistake not to track it as much as it is possible. So, it wouldn’t hurt you to do something to tracks your online shipments and package, for a variety of different reasons. This is the reason we would like to talk about a couple of tricks you can use to have a better position to track these. Without further ado, let’s talk about these tips and tricks.

1. Use Google

We bet you didn’t know that Google can provide you with a chance to check the location of the package you are expecting. By inserting the tracking number of the shipment or a package, you will have the opportunity to take a look at the carrier’s tracking page. There, you will be able to see the exact location of the package or shipment in question.

In some cases, there’s a chance that a couple of carriers will have almost the same tracking numbers. Therefore, you can expect to receive numerous results at the same time. But, it’s much easier for a sender or a buyer to navigate through these to find what they look for. We would like to say that this is the simplest way for anyone to track their package, and it should be the first method you use when looking for these.

2. Use a Tracking Service

In case you are the type of person who likes online shopping, surely you will receive packages from a wide array of different carriers. All this information in front of you can create a pretty strange situation where you will not be sure where you should look to find legit info. Therefore, we highly recommend you to use one of many quality tracking services.

One of the most popular ones, which is also one of the best ones, is ordertracker.com. Be sure to check it out. Through these, you will be able to insert one of the information you have about a certain package and the results will follow. Not only detailed info about the shipment or package itself. Furthermore, you will be able to take a look at the location of your package. With that in front of you, you will be able to know when you can expect it at your address.

3. Use Specialized Apps

Without any doubt, there are countless mobile users in the world. Sometimes, it can be pretty tricky for them to use a website that’s not optimized for these devices. Therefore, a sure bet is to use some apps that can provide you with the same kind of services. Thankfully, there are a lot of them, and a high number can provide you with exactly what you want. There are some concerns about the personal data you are sharing online. However, sharing them is pretty much as you share them with all other apps and sites.

How these apps work, you ask? Well, you are connecting them with your email account, and it will search through all the purchases, both upcoming and those who’ve already finished. Not only that, you will be able to enter all of these and take a look at high-detail info about each of them. There’s one more important thing we would like to address, these apps are supporting all the most popular services, like Yahoo, Gmail, Outlook, Amazon, etc. So, you will have no problems with connecting to each of these.

4. Search Your Inbox

We’ve mentioned the fact that you can use Google to track your packages. But, there’s also one more way you can do that. If you are a Gmail user, this process will be way easier than it has to be. How can you do that? You just need to insert track packages in a search engine, and the “your purchases” box will appear in front of you. At this link, you will be able to take a look at all the receipts and other information about these orders.

Furthermore, you will be able to see the names of stores you’ve purchased at. Plus, information about its status will also emerge. Info like, has it been confirmed, delivered, and shipped. Having an insight into these details will mean that you will be able to learn all about the product’s price, several products, and most importantly, a link to the store you’ve bought from. With Gmail, this is a very well-done process. It should be said that some other ones have pretty much the same service. But they are not as effective in terms of design and functionality as Gmail’s service is.

In Conclusion

When you buy something online, and you’ve chosen a foreign store, chances are that you will wait for quite some time until you’ve received it. Especially if your country doesn’t have pretty frequent trade with the country in question. In this case, it wouldn’t hurt you to be able to monitor the location of your order. Thankfully, there are a couple of things you can do. Here, we’ve presented you with the best four tips you can use to have a better insight into the whole process. We hope that you will find all these tips useful in the future.