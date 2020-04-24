Tori Brixx Victim Underwent Surgery, As Stated By Daughter

Earlier this week, news surfaced that Rich The Kid’s fiance Tori Brixx was arrested. It was alleged that the mom and model assaulted a woman at a Los Angeles “Target” parking lot. Tori later came forward to defend herself stating she didn’t fight anyone, but the daughter of the alleged victim has taken her pain to social media.

A woman who claims to be the daughter of the victim has shared a few insults that she’s received online: “‘Clout-chasing Karen,’ ‘Your mom’s face looks like road kill,’ ‘Trailer trash crack who*re,’ ‘You just mad because you have a man body and tori bomb af,’ ‘White people always win,’ ‘That’s probably an old picture she took'”.

A daughter of the victim shared a new message saying that she loves her mother and wished her mom well with surgery.