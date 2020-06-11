Bet365 is undoubtedly a truly global company and platform that offers an incredible amount of gambling around the world. Of course, its coverage is not complete, as there are quite a few countries in the world that block the site for certain legal or moral reasons and do not allow its citizens to access it.

We can also check our access very quickly as we just need to go to bet365 main page, click on the “join now” button and then bet365’s intelligent software will identify where we are trying to connect from and if this is a country where it is restricted, we will get a message telling us that we cannot join the site. Of course, if there are no restrictions in our country, we can proceed with the registration process without any problems.

Currently, bet365 is registered in Gibraltar and now has well over 20 million registered players, so it’s a really serious factor in the gambling market. It is supervised by the British Gambling Commission and the Government of Gibraltar. Click here for more info.

Where is legal and where is illegal to play

We can currently play without any restrictions on bet365 in the following countries: Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Hong Kong, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, India, Indonesia, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Malaysia, Moldova, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom.

If you live in any of these countries, you should have no problem registering, if you do, please contact the company’s customer service as the list of countries maintaining restrictions may change. What we also need to keep in mind is that in some cases the regulations in these countries are not uniform either and do not differentiate between sports betting and casino-like games.

As many people around the world have noticed and taken advantage of, bet365 identifies our location based on our IP address, so this restriction can be circumvented with a simple software or VPN network.

Currently, this is the list of countries where bet365 is not available: Afghanistan, American Samoa, Angola, Belgium, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cambodia, Chad, Republic of Congo, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, France, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guinea-Bissau, Guam, Haiti, Hong Kong, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Libya, Martinique, Monaco, Myanmar, Netherlands, North Korea, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, USA, US Virgin Islands, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Yemen, and Zimbabwe.

Alternative options to reach bet365

Of course, there are also countries where the rules on gambling are not entirely clear or gambling in itself is illegal, but the site and other online gambling are still available – so these lists are always for information only, the laws of that country apply. The peculiarity of online services is that there are no real physical boundaries here, so it is difficult to comply with any regulations, so gambling businesses themselves go ahead of the problems and try to make every restriction to avoid breaking any laws.

Incidentally, it is becoming increasingly difficult to bypass the above-mentioned VPN connection and IP address identification, as some websites are already able to detect the use of this type of software and still block our connection – and if you accidentally try to circumvent restrictions, we may also risk blocking our account.

If you are unsure about the particular restrictions or rules, be sure to contact bet365’s excellent customer service or the appropriate office in your own country to avoid any further complications. But if you may be living in a country where bet365 is not currently legally available, let’s not be discouraged, numbers show that the number of restrictions will continue to fall, especially in the US and Asia-Pacific.

The best example of this is the above mentioned USA, where a 2018 Supreme Court ruling legalized sports betting and opened up one of the largest and most promising markets in the world of sports betting. Also, not only legally, but also in terms of popularity, the direction is very good for sports betting and bet365, as the number of players is growing greatly in Asia, and bet365 is also on the top of the lists in terms of popularity and reliability.

As discussed above, the ban encourages a lot of players to try to circumvent the restrictions, and there is no unavoidable restriction in the world of the Internet, especially since the Internet is not fundamentally designed to restrict certain content. There are several blocking methods, from simple DNA hijacking to more complex solutions.

Tips for using alternative methods

Circumvention of the ban is not illegal unless specifically prohibited by applicable law and gambling itself is prohibited on foreign betting portals.

For example, in several countries, the law stipulates that participation in online gambling provided by an unlicensed organizer is at the player’s own risk, as is the case with bet365. What you need to pay attention to if you want to get around blocking is that there is no perfect and secure method, as even direct access is not, so that is why all bookmakers, casinos, poker sites apply encryption after login. Without encryption, anyone can see the data we send and receive (including usernames and passwords).

Always make sure that the small padlock is there in the browser after logging in, as it was there before. Also keep in mind that there are a lot of phishing sites where they want to steal passwords and accounts, so if you are trying to bypass restrictions, try to choose a secure method / VPN / site. Another method that can also be considered is to use alternative links, which can be found on every review page, as so far almost all blocked betting sites have come up with a new, alternative address where they can still be reached.

This is a safe and easy method that requires no technical knowledge. We don’t know when these will be blacklisted, but each betting site can create a different address in minutes where they can be accessed again. This cat-and-mouse game can be continued until one of the parties gets tired of it.

Conclusion

However, the most important thing is always to know the rules within a given country, for example, we can find a mass of articles on the internet about whether bet365 is legal in India, but we are in a very gray area of ​​law with this question.

The physical boundaries are what come into play here, as is the case with most of these countries, as the laws forbid us to bet in India, but they do not forbid an Indian citizen to bet online at an online betting firm that is not based in India. And bet365 is typically the site that Indian players can bet on without any hassle.

In summary, the popularity of bet365 and the extent of its spread and accessibility are in the hands of national legislators, as, as we have seen in the case of the United States, a single judicial decision can steer the legality of sports betting and gambling in a new direction, but also a law against online platforms may impede the freedom of players. What is sure that bet365 is still among the best gambling sites in the world and is available in more and more places, plus where it’s not specifically forbidden, there are many ways to play.