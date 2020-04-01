How to Develop a Mind-Blowing Topic for Your Essay in 2020

Professors who evaluate students’ papers check not only their writing skills, but also their logic, the level of critical thinking, and their ability to generalize, argue, and express a point of view. Generating ideas, planning, and writing a paper are important skills that need to be specifically trained. However, if you don’t have enough time for this, you can get writing help. It doesn’t matter what types of paper you need assistance with, whether it be an essay, a research paper, or a report, you can get it online. Check it here.

One more important skill for essay writing is the ability to come up with a great topic. You need to develop a mind-blowing theme that will interest the reader. Many students believe that they just need to use one of the prompts proposed by the teacher. However, this opinion is mistaken. You need to create intrigue so that many people will want to read your essay. That’s why you need to spend some time to come up with a great topic.

You can surf the Internet to find already published essays. Look how other people name their papers. Note down 10-20 topics to understand their style of creating ideas. Try to evaluate the themes yourself. You will see that some topics pique your interest so that you want to read the essay right away. By seeing a theme, you will want to find out what is being covered in the paper.

Some of the topics cause a neutral emotion. It may seem that the essay is helpful, but you don’t want to read it. Some topics will also cause a negative reaction immediately – and in such a case, you don’t want to read the paper at all.

What the Essay Topic Should Be

Essay writing is a creative process. You need to evaluate what is already published and also express your opinion. Initially, you need to develop a style for writing an essay that discloses the chosen topic fully. Essay writing begins with creating an outline, and you need to know how your writing will progress.

You need to write an introduction to grab readers’ attention. You may start your essay with a quote to interest the audience. In the main body, you need to provide your arguments and express your point of view. Don’t forget about the conclusion. It should sum everything up so that the reader understands that you finished the paper.

Is your essay completed? What else do you need to do? You need to reread your essay to remove all unnecessary things. You should check the finished paper for mistakes. It is advisable to use a special program that highlights all grammatical errors. After that, it’s time to come up with a topic for your essay. It is needed to catch people’s attention and provoke the desire to read your paper. We have gathered some examples that can help you with choosing a great topic for your essay.

Examples of Topics for Students of All Levels

Beginner level

Children should receive money for good grades. Students should have less homework. Calligraphy is important. Short hair is better than long hair. We all need to grow our own vegetables. Children should be able to vote. Children should be paid for additional activities like sports. Country life is better than urban life. City life is better than life in the country. We can change the world. We must provide food for the poor. Children should be paid to do housework. We must populate the moon. Dogs are better pets than cats.

Intermediate level

The government should impose restrictions on household waste. We must learn etiquette in schools. All students must wear a uniform. Age 12 is too young to nurse. Children should be required to read more. All students should be able to study abroad. Cell phones should never be used while driving. Bullies must be expelled from school. Parents of bullies must pay a fine. Teenagers should be able to choose a bedtime for themselves. There must be a compulsory admission exam for high school. Public transport must be privatized. Every American must learn to speak Spanish. Every immigrant must learn to speak English. Video games can be educational. College athletes must be paid for their merits. Professional sports should eliminate cheerleading. Year-round school is a bad idea. The legal drinking age should be reduced to 19 years. Children under the age of 15 should not have a Facebook page. Teachers must be paid more. There must be one world currency.

Advanced level

Internal supervision without a warrant must be legal. Every family must have a natural disaster survival plan. Parents should talk to their children about drugs at a young age. Weapon ownership must be tightly regulated. Puerto Rico should be granted statehood. Freedom of speech must have limitations. Recycling should be mandatory for everyone. High-speed Internet access should be regulated as housing and communal services. Annual driving tests must be mandatory for the first five years after obtaining a license. Marijuana must be legalized throughout the country. Students should be able to pray at school. All Americans should have a constitutional right to health insurance. Internet access should be free for everyone. Social security must be privatized. We must not use products made from animals. Celebrities should have more privacy rights. We need better sex education in schools. School exams are not effective. Life is better than it was 50 years ago. Eating meat is unethical. A vegetarian diet is the only diet people should follow.

Choosing a mind-blowing topic is an important part of the essay writing process. You are lucky if you can come up with such a theme without any problems. In reality, developing the right topic can be a rather difficult process, and sometimes essay topics look strange. However, we hope that this article helped you to come up with the greatest theme!