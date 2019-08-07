Top Travel Destinations in USA for your 20’s

If you are looking for popular tourist destinations in the United States, it all depends on the type of vacation you want to spend. The best thing about this country is that it offers many destinations for all types of vacations. Whether you are looking for a romantic walk, an adventure ski vacation, a fun family vacation, or an incredible individual trip, the country offers you the widest range of fashionable places.

1. Las Vegas

So if you are looking for a holiday theme, you can try to begin it with visiting entertainment capital – Las Vegas! No doubt this is one of the most popular and well-known destinations on the planet. The city is home to some of the most extravagant, popular, glittering and largest hotels in the world. If you are looking for the true thrill of entertainment, then obviously Las Vegas is number one choice! There is everything that you’ve ever wanted as entertainment enthusiast. So prepare for getting fun and cover all the destinations of your choice! For getting the best car rental options just click here Rental24H.com.

2. New York (New York)

The pride of the United States, known as The Big Apple, is one of the largest holiday destinations in the United States, and nobody wants to ignore it. The city offers great attractions such as mountains and beaches, thousands of islands, including the famous Niagara Falls and national parks, as well as countless entertainment venues such as the largest theater, museums, etc. In addition to these monuments, there are many American symbols, like a statue. Liberty, the Empire State Building and Times Square, make New York City one of the most popular cities in the world.

3. Los Angeles (CA)

Los Angeles is the second busiest destination in the United States after New York. This wealth of entertainment in the world is not only popular for its appeal to Hollywood and the world’s celebrities but also its locations such as Disneyland, its beaches, its mountains, skiing, climbing, gardens, zoos, etc. With some of the most fun places in the state. The Mount Shasta volcano is another place that draws attention to Los Angeles. What else is mentioned here than California, which is an American dream?

4. Grand Canyon, Arizona

From Las Vegas, you can take a short helicopter ride to the famous Grand Canyon and experience an American show-stopping to walk and watch the sunset over the Colorado River. Fly at night and watch the bright lights of Las Vegas from above. The place will enlighten your day and make it more unforgettable.

5. Chicago (Illinois)

Chicago certainly comes to mind concerning architecture and museums. Here you can enjoy attractive museums, aquariums, botanical gardens, skyscrapers, restaurants, shopping centers, and many other activities. If you are an art lover, the Chicago Art Institute offers a variety of art galleries and art sessions throughout the year. In addition to Chicago, other areas in Illinois deserve a visit, such as Springfield, where the last American president, Abraham Lincoln, was established for a long time. You can also enjoy many of the most popular American festivals in Illinois throughout the season.

6. Niagara Falls

Speaking of destinations in the United States, you can also visit Niagara Falls. This is one of the most amazing natural wonders you can see. These are three different waterfalls: American Falls, Phil Bridal Falls, and Horseshoe Falls. With more than 14 million visitors each year, this destination has become one of the most visited tourist attractions in the world.

7. Gateway Building and Yamani Farmers Market, San Francisco

The Saturday Farmers Market in Ferry Building is one of the best dishes in San Francisco, where you can meet some of the best chefs in the city and savor some of the best products in the area. The German farmers market is the oldest market in California, where you can buy exotic fruits and vegetables.

8. Disney World Walk

Walt Disney World is another tourist destination. It consists of many separate parks, such as Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and Blizzard Beach Water Park. A visit to this place allows you to enjoy the thrill of tourism and see quality Broadway shows and even explore the nightlife, cooking, shopping, and more.

There are many other destinations in the United States that you can visit. Approach the booking agency and book the best flight deals. Once you arrive in the United States, you can easily visit the famous tourist destinations mentioned above. USA car rent can organize excellent vacation packages, hotel offers, and exclusive flights to the USA. For all tastes and budgets. Contact us for more information on how to have your USA vacation more memorable.