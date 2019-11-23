Top Technological Trends in the Business Industry

According to Robots.net, artificial intelligence is “one of the tech fields with the highest potential.” So it’s no wonder that a lot of companies have invested in AI and have integrated it into their system for smoother business operations. Indeed, the business industry acknowledges the benefits of keeping up with the technology of today. And in this digital age, getting left behind on these advancements could cost an organization. So let’s take a look at the top technological trends the business industry has adopted.

Focus on Cybersecurity

With the often fierce competition among businesses, keeping your data confidential and secure is essential. Companies are now aware of the great threat cyberattacks can have on their business and the damage that would ensue when hackers get to breach their system. This is why many businesses have invested in stronger cybersecurity and incorporated cybersecurity best practices into their operations. Some employers even make sure that every member of their team knows how to avoid falling into these attacks by training their employees to look out for possible breaches.

Artificial Intelligence for Repetitive Tasks

Artificial intelligence has become a big thing in recent years, and smart business owners have had the foresight to invest in AI and reap its benefits. One way businesses have utilized the power of AI is through the automation of repetitive tasks. A lot of time is saved when automating manual tasks, and it also eliminates human error in the execution of said tasks. Using AI for repetitive tasks improves productivity and efficiency in the company since it also frees up the time of the employees that usually do these tasks, allowing them to be utilized in other areas and tasks that need attention.

Digital Integration

In today’s world, keeping outdated practices and tools can result in businesses getting left behind, and even cost them money. Digital integration isn’t just there to keep businesses in with the times, but it’s about using these advancements to a company’s advantage resulting in smoother operations and cost-friendly practices. Businesses have seen how these small changes can accumulate to create a figure representing how much a company saves through these digital integrations. It could be as simple as installing motion sensor lights and smart thermostats to save on energy consumption, or having a centralized information system for a more efficient knowledge management.

Improved Analytics

Any good business knows the value of collecting data and interpreting it properly. Having improved analytics can help a business make data-driven decisions through looking at trends and other analyses of data. Effectively interpreting data is advantageous for businesses since it allows them to see the areas they need to target and improve upon, and what they need to maintain.

The Cloud

Being on the cloud is especially beneficial for international businesses that have to coordinate with different offices across the globe. Going paperless and opting to store information on the cloud also allows for better accessibility of information and minimizes the loss of records through misplaced or damaged documents. Keeping everything you need in one place, especially on a digital platform, reduces time wasted looking for files. It also allows members of the team to access these files, whether they’re at the office or away on a business trip. Using the cloud allows for an easier and smoother exchange of information, and makes for an efficient knowledge management system.

Customer Support Chatbots

With several users calling in or messaging at the same time, it could be very tricky for a customer service representative to accommodate every customer at a minimal waiting time. This is where using chatbots for customer support comes in handy. Although some customers would have specific or unique concerns they want to be addressed, there are also tons of users asking general questions about the business and its operations that can be easily answered by a chatbot. Chatbots can be employed to answer frequently asked questions, so that customer service representatives don’t have to. It also helps that these chatbots can offer users support 24/7 and can entertain several users simultaneously and immediately.

Digital Marketing

In terms of marketing, businesses have realized the great potential that lies within social media and other digital platforms. Unlike print media, social media allows businesses to create their profiles, pages, and overall online presence for free. Although there are also paid content available, such as ads and promoted posts, the cost doesn’t seem that much compared to the wide reach that comes with advertising on these platforms. People spend a good chunk of their time scrolling through social media sites on their phones. And often, they would come across several ads littered across these platforms. Some businesses even utilize endorsements from influencers and online personalities in branded content to advertise their business.