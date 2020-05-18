Infidelity is the concept with many synonyms such as straying, adultery, cheating, and having an affair. All of these words point out to the same act – unfaithfulness towards the spouse or sexual/emotional partner. The responses to the act of cheating are numerous and can be influenced by many factors. According to PositivePsychology.com very often, people are in shock and disbelief, they feel hurt, betrayed, some are sure that the relationship is over, whereas others find the strength to forgive. After the damage was done, people tend to find many coping mechanisms such as going out, binge eating, finding someone else, or just pouring their emotions into art. However, things are never black and white. Just as the people who have been cheated on can experience depression, the cheaters often feel awful as well. People who have cheated on their partner have a hard time dealing with guilt, sinfulness, and they have to carry the weight of wrongdoing, as well as deal with the consequences of their infidelity.

Many people have dealt with infidelity during their relationships or marriages. However, some decided to turn those feelings and the pain of broken heart into music. Therefore, the following list consists of top 50 all-time songs about cheating, so if you have been cheated on, or if you have committed infidelity, and you are in need of someone who is feeling the same as yourself – don’t hesitate to take a look.

“If Your Girl Only Knew” by Aaliyah

This song was first released in 1996, and it describes the situation about a man (already in a relationship) hitting on a girl. Hence, the title – If Your Girl Only Knew.

“Say My Name” – Destiny’s Child

Millions of women have been listening to this epic song by Destiny’s Child. The thing is that they have found themselves in the lyrics about a girl calling on the phone her boyfriend, who is behaving strange and “ain’t calling me baby”. Therefore, she suspects that he is unfaithful.

“You Know I’m No Good” – Amy Winehouse

The talented singer Amy Winehouse made a song about a woman cheating her husband. However, she realized that that is just the way she is, which is by no means good. As the lyrics “I told you I was trouble/Yeah, you know I’m no good” suggest, she cannot go against her cheating nature.

“Would I Lie to You?” – Eurythmics

This famous song is an all-time classic depicting the woman leaving her partner because he has been cheating. However, he thinks that she will not be able to do it, and that is when she says “Would I lie to you?”

“Your Little Secret” – Melissa Etheridge

This song is about a woman involved in cheating, but from a different perspective. In other words, a man has committed adultery with her, and she is threatening with “his little secret”. However, as lyrics “I used to be just like you” suggest, she is the cheater herself.

“Girlfriend” – Avril Lavigne

The hit song “Girlfriend” is actually about a girl who likes a guy already taken. Therefore, she does not like his girlfriend.

“Wake Up Call” – Maroon 5

This Maroon 5’s song is depicting infidelity quite brutally. It is about a man who finds about his wife’s adultery, after which he takes a gun and kills the man.

“Creep” – TLC

This song is about a girl who cheats on her partner because she is lonely. It describes a very common situation in relationship – the partners become distanced from each other, and they both cheat.

“Mr. Brightside” – The Killers

The Killers’ song “Mr. Brightside” is about a jealousy. In other words, a guy suspects that his girlfriend is cheating on him.

“I Heard It Through the Grapevine” – Marvin Gaye

This Gaye’s song is about a man who finds out that his partner is planning on leaving him. Not only that, but she is also having an affair with another man.

“Me and Mrs. Jones” – Billy Paul

This song’s lyrics are from a perspective of a man involved with a married woman. However, he understands her situation.

“Between the Cheats” – Amy Winehouse

This song is about a dysfunctional relationship, which is consisted of cheating by both parties.

“Down Low (Nobody Has to Know)” – R. Kelly

A woman in this song is cheating on her partner with a man who promises to keep her secret.

“As We Lay” – Kelly Price

What happens when the affair is conducted and both parties are married?

“Keep on Loving You” – REO Speedwagon

This song portrays a man who knows that his wife is cheating on him, and he still finds the strength to forgive her.

“Grenade” – Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars describes a man’s unconditional love for a girl who doesn’t seem to deserve it.

“You Oughta Know” – Alanis Morissette

“You Oughta Know” portrays a girl who is betrayed and hurt by a man, and she shows up while he and his girlfriend are having dinner and tells him about it.

“A Woman’s Threat” – R. Kelly

Apparently, a man in this song is aware that if he doesn’t stop what he is doing, he will not be in a very good position.

“Liar” – Profyle

In this song, a man learns that his wife is cheating on him. But, instead of crying, he calls her names such as liar, cheater, deceiver, and heart-breaker.

“Unfaithful” – Rihanna

In this song, a girl is unfaithful, but she sees the pain she causes to her man. Nevertheless, she doesn’t do anything about her wrongdoing.

“Maybellene” – Chuck Berry

“Maybellene” song is about a young man who chases his girlfriend in his car, after he finds out that she is a cheater.

“Lyin’ Eyes” – The Eagles

The Eagles told us a story about a professional liar: a girl lies to her rich old husband about her affair with another man. However, her husband is not the only one she is lying to. She also tells that man that she will be with him forever.

“If That’s Your Boyfriend (He Wasn’t Last Night)” – Me’shell Ndegeocello

In this song a woman who was cheated on is called by ugly names by the girl who was having an affair with her boyfriend.

“Always the Last to Know” – Del Amitri

Del Amitri shows us what happens with a cheater who loses his girlfriend.

“Leave Your Lover” – Sam Smith

This song is about a man who wishes his boyfriend would leave his partner.

“Same Girl” – Usher and R. Kelly

Usher and R. Kelly realize that they are having a relationship with the same girl.

“Cuts Both Ways” – Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan tells us a story about a dysfunctional relationship and a couple who can’t be together, but can’t be apart.

“Picture” – Kid Rock and Sheryl Cow

“Picture” is an interesting song because it shows the troubles of cheating from both perspectives.

“Hit ‘em Up Style” – Blu Cantrell

Blu Cantrell suggests that women should revenge on their cheating boyfriends by attacking his wallet.

“A Woman Needs Love” – Ray Parker Jr.

The point Parker Jr. is trying to make is that men should be careful with their partners, because women can fool around just the same.

“I Don’t Wanna Go on with You Like That” – Elton John

Don’t ever cheat, especially with multiple partners!

“Tainted Love” – Soft Cell

The lyrics of this song “Once I run to you, now I’ll run from you” portray the dysfunctional relationship.

“It Wasn’t Me” – Shaggy

A man feeling guilty for cheating asks a friend for advice, and the friend suggests that he should say “It wasn’t me”.

“Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” – Rupert Holmes

This song portrays a situation between spouses who are bored with their relationship. However, they save each other from committing adultery in a rather interesting way.

“Lips of an Angel” – Hinder

Hinder portrays the song about a man who tells the girl with whom he has been cheating his girlfriend that she makes it hard for him to be faithful.

“Thinking of You” – Katy Perry

Katy Perry sings about a girl who is trying to move on from her previous relationship, but has troubles with a new man because she constantly imagines her ex.

“In Love with Another Man” – Jazmine Sullivan

The girl from the song has a problem since she doesn’t want her boyfriend, who is kind and understands her, but instead, she wants to be with a bad boy who fights with her.

“Don’t Lie” – Black Eyed Peas

In this song, the man is acknowledging his misdeeds and realizes that he shouldn’t have cheated on his girlfriend.

“Cry Me a River” – Justin Timberlake

Justin made this song for every man trying to move on from a relationship with a girl who cheated with someone else.

“Betcha Gon’ Know” – Mariah Carey

The girl in the song catches her man with another girl and, she decides to plot the revenge, instead of confronting them right away.

“Kiss ‘n Tell” – Kesha

Kesha in her “Kiss ‘n Tell” song tells a story about a girl who comes back home from a trip only to hear the rumors about her cheating boyfriend.

“Back Door Man” – The Doors

This song is about a man who has an affair with a married woman, while her husband is at work. The name of the song originates from him being the “Back Door Man”, since he always has to escape through the back door.

“All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You” – Heart

A woman desperately wants to become a mother; however her husband is unable to conceive a child. Therefore, she cheats on him with a stranger.

“Leave Me Alone (I’m Lonely)” – Pink

In “Leave Me Alone (I’m Lonely)” Pink wants to send her lover away, only to get the chance to miss him.

“Cold Shoulder” – Adele

Adele sings about a girl who is aware that somebody else has been getting her man’s attention. Therefore, all that is left for her is a “cold shoulder”.

“Secret Lovers” – Atlantic Starr

Secret Lovers are to people engaged in an affair, even though they are both married. However, they don’t give up on the affair that easily.

“Confessions Part 2” – Usher

Usher sings about the man who was in a relationship, however, he had an affair. Not only that, but his side girlfriend got pregnant. Therefore, he had to confess the whole thing to his girlfriend.

“Where I Wanna Be” – Donnell Jones

The man in this song calls his wife to tell her that he is leaving her because he has to find out who he is. Also, he is leaving with another woman.

“Careless Whisper” – George Michel

If you are feeling guilty because of the cheating, this is the song you definitely want to listen to.

“Lies” – Marina and the Diamonds

This song portrays the story of a woman aware of the fact that her man is not in love with her anymore.

To sum up, the infidelity is, unfortunately, a very common thing. Therefore, if you are feeling bad for being cheated on or guilty if you have cheated on someone, we at least hope that you will feel a bit better after reading our list, and learning that you are not alone in this. For what it’s worth, music is always there for you!