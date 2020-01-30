Top 6 Mistakes That People Make When Buying Furniture – 2020 Guide

If you have just moved into a new home or apartment, the most difficult process that you will have to go through is shopping for new furniture. Yup, nothing will be more demanding than that, especially since you and your family members have to think about a wide range of things before opting for the furniture that fits your home best.

However, it does not have to be difficult, especially if know what you should consider and what mistakes you should avoid making. This is why you might find this article quite helpful. The text below will feature the biggest mistakes people make when buying furniture, mistakes that you should definitely avoid. Let’s take a closer look:

1. Measuring Should Be The First Thing You do

There are literally no words to describe how important it is for you to measure everything, especially if you are buying bigger furniture pieces. And this does not only relate to you measuring if the table and chairs will fit into your dining room. You should also think if it will fit through your entrance door and the rest of the doors in your house, as well as the hallways and corners as well.

If you moved to an apartment, you will also want to ensure that you can take it up the staircase. If you are doubtful, check absolutely all measurements, not just how long it is, but the width as well. Take into consideration that people will carry it to your apartment or house, hence, consider that as well.

2. Do Not Ignore The Space Around The New Furniture

You should not only think about how you will get the pieces in, but how much space you’ll want to have around it. It is not the best idea to place sofas or armchair near or against the wall since it might cause you or other people to squeeze between the furniture. Size is not only about the pieces being accessible and practical, but it is also how it will fit with the rest of the room design.

If you have opted for a big, costly item, you can, for example, mark the area where you want to place it with duct tape, this will give you a better idea of how the entire place will look like when you add everything to the room. This can help you with figuring out if it will be too large for the area or if the room will look cluttered and messy.

3. Consider Your Lifestyle

Getting inspired from various sources such as Tumblr, Pinterest, and magazines is good, however, do not get too carried away by the ideas you get, especially since it is someone else’s arrangement. You should consider how much it will be used, what it can be used for, as well as what benefits can it provide.

For example, a glass table might look luxurious and modern, but, if you are planning on having children, it might turn out to be dangerous, not to mention that you will always have to wipe fingerprints from the glass. Hence, before you actually choose anything, consider how it will fit in with your lifestyle, as well as your plans for the future.

4. Wisely And Carefully Choose The Furniture Company

A lot of people make one of the biggest mistakes ever – and that mistake is not researching the furniture company they are thinking about purchasing something from. Yes, there are companies that will either scam you and never deliver the pieces, and there are some that can deliver the furniture in two months, which, of course, is something no one wants to experience.

So, before you actually order something, ensure that you do some digging. Read the reviews on the website, however, also read reviews on independent sites. If you want to see some examples of bad reviews, check out The Classy Home reviews, especially since you might get an idea of what to look out for when searching for a furniture company.

5. Think About How Often It Will Need Maintenance

So, besides thinking about how it will fit your home and lifestyle, another important thing you should consider is how often it will need to be maintained. For instance, natural wood might not be able to sustain several spilled water glasses and you do not want to keep on cleaning each and every smudge on high gloss finishes. Hence, it is crucial to think about how often will the pieces need to be cleaned and properly maintained.

6. Never Buy Everything At Once

At some point in life, we have all been there. An empty apartment or house that needs to be furnished or you are simply annoyed by the old furniture – this can make you want to replace everything at once. However, this is one of the mistakes that you can make. It can cause you to go over your budget, it can create a space that does not have a “character”, and it might not fit your lifestyle.

As previously mentioned, buying furniture is a time-consuming and often stressful process, so, it is important to allow it to grow over time. This, of course, does not mean that you should make random purchases, instead, allow some time to pass. This will create a planned and themed space that might cause you to instantly fall in love with it.

Bonus Tip – Never Sacrifice Comfort And Usability For How it Looks Like

No matter how well the furniture might look like, never, I repeat, never sacrifice the look of it for comfort or usability. Having a chair or sofa that is not comfortable will feel like you are wearing shoes that are either too big or too small for you, hence, ensure that comfort always comes first.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various mistakes that people make when choosing furniture for their apartment or house. Hence, now that you know what mistakes you should avoid making, do not waste any more time, and start searching for a company and furniture that will fit your home perfectly!