Here Are Our Top Kitchen Planning Tips To Help You Find Your Perfect Space!

Your kitchen is undoubtedly the beating heart of your home. It is where you weave culinary magic, savor tempting meals, and host delightful dinner parties. Naturally, you would want to infuse your kitchen with an air of luxury and elegance, imbuing it with a sense of personalized flair that resonates with your unique style. Perhaps you are at a loss with where to begin, unsure of how to create a kitchen that aligns seamlessly with your needs and desires.

If you are contemplating a kitchen overhaul, fret not! We have collated a plethora of pointers that will guide you through the process of designing a kitchen that is both functional and aesthetically stunning. From drafting kitchen blueprints to exquisite selections of furniture, our tips encompass all aspects of kitchen design, enabling you to commence your journey of crafting your dream kitchen without a hitch.

Listing the must-haves is the first step toward planning your dream kitchen. Do you need to include anything new in your new kitchen design? For example, you may think about an entertaining area, increased cupboard space, or even a coffee machine and pantry in the new layout. On the other hand, do you have any unused features in the current kitchen design that you would like to get rid of? You should decide all this in the planning stage in order to design your dream kitchen to suit your personal needs.

You shouldn’t be afraid to think big at this stage. In fact, the design process should figure out what your dream kitchen is going to look like after completion. But it is important to be logical as well. You should always have an essential list as well as a nice-to-have list when planning your new kitchen layout. Make sure you remove anything non-essential if it doesn’t fit into your budget or new kitchen layout. Once you have created the list, the next step is to consider the right budget for the project. It will help you decide on what you need to include in the new kitchen design as well as where you should spend the money.

Even though redesigning an existing kitchen seems a bit daunting, it doesn’t have to break the bank. In fact, there are plenty of options available out there in order to suit any type of budget. Renovating selected items help keep the cost down. For example, you can decide on what you should renovate such as cabinetry, backsplashes, worktops, flooring, and recesses depending on your budget. A new kitchen unit may cost more than £10,000 while a complete renovation may cost between £15,000 to 35,000.

For those with an additional budget, you may be able to invest in the details such as higher quality materials or change the appliances and fittings. A substantially higher budget may allow a complete overhaul, including major layout changes, building an extension, or embarking on an open-plan design.

According to design experts, the 5–15% rule is a suggested guideline to follow. This rule states that your minimum spend should be 5% of your property’s current value, with a cap set at no more than 15%, to get a lucrative potential return on investment if you ever decide to sell your home. Of course, homeowners seeking design longevity may choose to expand their budgets to create the perfect kitchen tailored to their lifestyle. A kitchen renovation is obtainable within any budget. Choose essential aspects to keep costs low while still providing an uplifted appeal, or opt for a more comprehensive redesign for a dramatic transformation. With a well-thought-out plan in place and creative design choices, your new and improved kitchen awaits.

After you’ve narrowed down your bare essentials and financial limit, the time has come to commence the arduous task of strategizing where each item will be located. Ingenious space planning should occupy a prominent place on your priority list, for your kitchen’s layout is determined by its shape. Nonetheless, there are certain principles that may prove useful when conceptualizing your kitchen’s blueprint.

Irrespective of your room’s shape or size, it’s prudent to deliberate on the ways in which you utilize the space. Preemptively taking into account your kitchen’s most frequented areas and the route that you’ll adopt to perform tasks within them will enable you to formulate an efficient kitchen layout. In design circles, this methodology bears the moniker “the kitchen triangle,” which prescribes the arrangement of a triumvirate of essential elements, namely the cooker, fridge, and sink, in a triangle. By adopting this as a foundation, your kitchen stands to benefit from a stunning aesthetic and sound functionality.

You should keep in mind the position of taller cabinetry or appliances that you plan to fit into the new kitchen. Due to the size of these appliances, they should ideally sit at the end of a run of cabinets. It will ensure a seamless flow between the rest of the workstations in the kitchen.

Undoubtedly, revamping your kitchen can be a hassle-free affair without the requirement of planning permission. Nevertheless, it’s of paramount importance to ensure that plumbing or electrical wiring projects (which may be an integral part of this task) comply with building regulations standards. However, if you’re planning to build a brand-new kitchen in the annex section, seeking not only building regulations’ blessings but also the local council’s planning permission is indubitably imperative.

When considering a kitchen makeover, way beyond pragmatic and spatial aspects, the aesthetic aspect plays a monumental part. Choosing the perfect kitchen style that meets your personality and elevates the ambiance can be a daunting task. As there is a plethora of designs from contemporary to traditional, and finishes from subdued matte to reflective gloss, making an optimal decision that complements your dwelling becomes a crucial ordeal.

