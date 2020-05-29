Top Kitchen Appliances to Make Cooking Easier in 2020

So you just moved into a new location and are looking to equip the kitchen with all the essential gadgets to make your cooking time comfortable and enjoyable. Or you maybe you are just looking to upgrade your kitchen appliance with some nifty machines that can enhance your effectiveness and efficiency in the kitchen.

This article contains all the information you need to stock your kitchen with appliances that boost your productivity in the kitchen and help you cook delicious meals in as little time as possible.

So, here we go—a list of the top must-have kitchen appliances to make your cooking easier.

Coffee Maker

There is no better way to start your day than with a cup of coffee to clear your head and keep you alert and pumped. Having a coffee maker in your kitchen makes it very easy to start your day feeling vibrant and sharp as soon as you get off your bed. And, if having coffee is so essential for a brilliant start, why not have a simple coffee maker in your kitchen that can brew your morning coffee to your exact taste? Perhaps you may be worried about the mixing ratio. Don’t fret; many coffee makers come with a manual that contains all the information you need to make great coffee.

There are a lot of available coffee machines options from which you can choose, with some having a glass and thermal carafe, built-in grinders, programmable heating time, etc. All in all, when trying to select a coffee maker for your kitchen, choose one that has all the features that can brew the type of coffee that suits you precisely.

Food Processor

A food processor is indeed the ultimate kitchen appliance everyone should have. There’s no other kitchen gadget as versatile as the food processor. From shredding to mixing, to chopping, the food processor does it all. With a food processor, you can whip cream, blend sauces and soups, make pates and dips, and lots more.

Food processors come in different types with different accessories. Mostly recommended are the ones that come with switchable blades with which you can always replace the blades to shred your cheese, pepperoni, or vegetable to whatever size you want. The food processor helps you save loads of time and effort, and the more you use it, the more you discover many other useful things it can help you within your kitchen.

The fact that it is effortless to clean makes it easy to maintain. Also, this versatile kitchen gadget is mostly durable; you could use it for many years without having to replace it. So, you don’t have to baulk at the initial price as it may cost quite a bit to purchase a long-lasting one.

Fryer

A fryer is a great appliance to handle most of your frying needs. With this gadget you don’t have to worry about stirring your French fries or chicken, all you need to do is to fill it with oil and let it heat up, and put whatever you intend to fry in it. The result is proper and wholly fried food with a crispy, brown, mild salty taste.

Fryers come in various sizes, so it is essential to pick one that is just right for the quantity of fried food you and your household may continuously consume. Also, when purchasing a fryer, look out for those with a draining feature that allows oil drainage through an opening into a container instead of tilting it to get the oil out. At HomeKitchenland, there are several deep fryer reviewed that you could check to fit into your kitchen needs.

Slow Cooker

In a fast-paced world where there is a flurry of activities that demand your time and attention, there may be moments when you may have no time for cooking. That is where the slow cooker comes in. With the slow cooker, you don’t need to worry about staying in the kitchen to cook. You can put your food in the cooker and let it cook slowly for several hours after which you can return to a perfectly cooked, steaming meal.

The slow cooker is especially famous for boiling chicken and making broth. This is because, after taking out the chicken from the cooker, the meat comes off the bone with ease. Also, you can always use chicken broth to make several other recipes. If you are always as busy as a bee and still love to eat homemade meals, the slow cooker is one valuable appliance you should have in your kitchen.

Rice Cooker

Everyone loves to eat rice. Okay, not everyone, but almost everyone. However, what most people don’t know is that nothing cooks rice to perfection than a rice cooker on a kitchen tabletop. With a rice cooker, you completely take out the possibility of eating overcooked, undercooked, or burnt rice.

Whether it be brown or white rice, use the correct ratio of water to rice stated in the manual and watch your rice boil to a perfect texture and taste. If you are a rice lover, like almost everyone else, then a rice cooker is for you.

Mixer

Mixing dough or batter could be tedious if you attempt to mix it with your hands. A mixer is a great kitchen appliance to mix dry and wet ingredients effortlessly in a little time. You can choose to buy a hand mixer for mixing small amounts of ingredients or a stand mixer for a tougher mix. Generally, stand mixers are more durable and would last longer than ordinary hand mixers.

Blender

Blenders are an essential gadget that should be found in every kitchen. No better appliance can zap fruit and vegetables into smoothies with a perfect consistency like a blender. Unlike the food processor, the blender is tailor-made for blending ingredients into a fine, smooth puree and can also blend ice and frozen foods.

Blenders vary in power and size, and as such, it is essential to pick one that is just right for the number of ingredients that you may need to blend daily so as not to over task and damage your blender.

While this is not a comprehensive list, the kitchen gadgets listed above would surely help to make your cooking experience a breeze. Do well to stock these essential items as they make your cooking more convenient and fun.