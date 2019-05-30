Top Kinky Sex Ideas – Spice it up

Love is great, but what is love without the exciting and kinky sex ideas in the bedroom? If you happen to be with your partner for a longer time period, chances are that you both already got used to the same old vanilla stuff, and you might want to spice up the atmosphere. However, it is a bit tricky bringing up a kinky idea to your partner, simply because the line between hot and crazy is really thin, and you might end up looking like a weirdo if you fail to present your kinkiness as you should.

Today’s article will be focused on top kinky sex ideas that should spice up the atmosphere in your bedroom again, so if you want to learn more, feel free to continue reading until the end. Here’s what you need to know.

Presenting new ideas

When it comes to bringing up a new idea to your partner, you need to make sure that they are at least a bit interested in it. You can know this by your previous talks or simply by knowing their personality at least just a bit. If you know that your partner has always been the freaky type, mentioning a threesome might not be that scary, however, if they’ve always been shy and didn’t show any interest towards anything that isn’t vanilla, it might be a little shocking for them. So basically, use the current information and knowledge you have about them, and start from there. Now that you know this, let’s take a look at some actual ideas.

Dressing kinky

The first, most simple but yet very effective idea is to spice it up with some new and kinky clothes. This can be anything from simple lingerie stockings, and even moving up to the more hardcore items such as leather outfits, etc. Although you might think that this is nothing significant, some people really have a thing for kinky outfits during sex, so definitely try it, we guarantee it will work.

Using sex toys

The plain old vanilla sex life might be a little boring for both of you after a while, so it is probably a good time to spice it up with some toys. Most of the times people think that toys are something strange and weird, but in reality, a lot of people use them, and you will be surprised how many of them own a couple. Toys can be anything ranging from simple vibrators and all the way to the more interesting stuff, so it is up to you what you’ll choose.

Practicing new things

Spicing up the sex life doesn’t always have to be about purchasing new items or about items at all. Maybe your partner wants to try public sex or something like that, or simply new positions at new spots in your house. Anything that’s new and hasn’t been done before should be exciting enough to brighten up the atmosphere, just make sure that you stay safe and not get arrested if you decide to do it somewhere in the open.