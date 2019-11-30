Top Guide to Buying Waterproof Watches Online

Waterproof watches might not be so common. They, however, come with lots of benefits. Although commonly used in sporting activities, they can be used for a lot of other purposes. If you are looking to buy a waterproof watch anytime soon, there are certain things you should know. A knowledge of these things will help you make the right choice when shopping for a waterproof watch.

How Do Waterproof Watches Work

To get the best from the use of a waterproof watch, you must know how waterproof watches function.

According to www.TrueTop5Review.com., a watch is considered waterproof if it can work perfectly when being splashed with water. Waterproof watches are rated by how well they function when underwater of a certain depth and pressure. You can find this rating easily on a watch dial. The depth rating of a watch is gotten when the watch is passed through a static pressure test. This is usually done in a laboratory.

There are various types of waterproof watches. If a waterproof watch was not designed to be used for diving in the deep sea, its waterproof feature simply means it is resistant to water splashes and should not be used underwater for a long time.

When you purchase a water-resistant watch, if there is no indication of the depth it can go underwater, you should note that it is simply ideal for accidental water splashes.

You Should Know How to Maintain and Care for a Waterproof Watch

Prior to buying a waterproof watch, you must know how to maintain and care for a water-resistant watch.

When caring for a water-resistant watch, the tips below will come in very handy.

Always take off your water-resistant watch just before going into a sauna or before taking a hot shower. You might be of the idea that your watch is water-resistant and won’t be affected by water when showering. While water is not supposed to affect your watch, the heat from a hot shower can expand watch seals. When there is an expansion in watch seals, openings are created and water droplets are able to find their way into your watch. When this happens, your watch gets damaged.

When you go diving in the sea with a water-resistant watch that was designed for deep-sea diving, always take it off and rinse it in freshwater. After rinsing it, ensure that it dries completely. Doing this will go a long way in preventing corrosive salt from building up in your watch.

Your watch might be water-resistant. If, however, its straps are made from leather, you need to be careful about getting into the water very frequently as doing this might damage the leather straps of your watch.

When the battery of your water-resistant watch gets bad, unlike other watches, you should not go ahead and change it by yourself. Changing a bad battery should be reserved for only professionals. The reason for this is changing the battery of a water-resistant watch can alter its seal. Due to this, when professionals handle the changing of the battery, they are able to check if the seal of your water-resistant watch is still intact.

You Should Know about Watch Complications

If a watch has the ability to carry out other functions other than keeping time and dates, such function is called a complication. Some common complications of water-resistant watches are moon phase, a chronograph, or a power reserve. As the ability of a water-resistant watch to carry out more functions increases, it stands out from other water-resistant watches.

When buying a water-resistant watch, some extra functions you should look out for are written below. They are;

Skeleton Dial: A skeleton dial on a watch is a feature that makes it possible for you to have a view of a watch’s inner workings. It is a function that is common among traditional watches.

Monophasic: When a watch has a moon phase display, it is able to feature the moon’s different phases at various times of the year

Look Out For Watch Functions

When buying a water-resistant watch, the functions to look out are dependent on what your lifestyle is like. If you are a diver, you will not need to buy just any water-resistant watch. You will need a water-resistant watch that was designed specifically for deep diving. On the other hand, if you do not take part in water activities, you can buy a simple water-resistant watch.

Understand Each Feature of your Watch

To get value for whatever amount you spend on a waterproof watch, you must understand all its features.