Top Games Software Providers for 2022

The online casino industry has no one else to thank but the tech companies who power them. These casino software companies have changed the way casinos games are played across the world. Because of these companies, online casinos are springing up almost every day.

This has enabled diversification, thereby giving players more selections to choose from. At the same time, the revenue generated by this industry has geometrically increased over the years. All these would not have been possible without the casino software developers.

We are going to be putting the focus on the best of the best; the top software developers. Online casinos have no choice but to stack up to their games. It is possible that for every ten online casinos out there, nine are powered by at least one of these casino software developers. They are the best in their field, with insane games, addictive entertainment, and top-class security. These are the current best developers for this year.

NetEnt Software & Games

There is hardly anyone in the online casino world who has not heard of NetEnt. They are one of the most recognized online casino providers in the world. This software giant was known to process more than 20 billion game transactions five years ago. NetEnt casino software is a staple requirement for any casino that wishes to survive in the industry, and they currently power more than 500 top casinos in the online world today. This team of hardcore developers has been known to create some of the most entertaining games the internet has ever seen.

That is not all; these guys keep on innovating new technologies that have enabled them to remain relevant today. They have been able to put out some of the most popular games in the industry, some of which have remained fan favorites for so many years. These games include:

Starburst

Dracula

The Invisible Man

Gonzo’s Quest

Warlords: Crystals of Power

This software provider has expanded very quickly over the past years and has become an industry benchmark in how games are meant to be developed. As a result of their consistent excellence, NetEnt has been able to take home some of the most prestigious awards in the gaming industry including “Slot Provider of The Year”, “Mobile Supplier of The Year”, and “Innovation in Mobile” amongst many others. The company is currently listed in the NASCAR Stockholm Exchange and looks poised to remain an industry stakeholder in years to come.

Playtech Legendary Slots

This casino software conglomerate was founded twenty years ago, and since then has been at the very top of the pinnacle when it comes to games development. This company is so huge, and it encompasses more than the casino industry providing services to sports betting, lottery games, and bingo alongside other mobile solutions.

As one of the biggest software providers, they are also indisputably the biggest gaming software in terms of capitalization with an estimated $5bn in funds. It is only logical they are listed in the London Stock Exchange (PTEC) with a share price of more than $11 per share.

Playtech has in its archives more than 600 games with an average of 4 games released every month. This ensures players are always given full access to new games in different genres such as slots, roulette, poker, baccarat, and blackjack. They are also affiliated with entertainment giants such as Marvel, MGA, and Universal.

Progressive Jackpots from Microgaming

Microgaming is also another provider that has been in the casino industry since time immemorial. They are one of the most used casino software developers with more than 600 online casinos boasting of Microgaming software in their arsenal. They have a host of other services including sportsbook, Live Dealer, Bingo, and other software solutions. They are known for their huge collection of games, currently boasting the largest collection of casino software with over 800 games in their stables.

They offer mobile gaming services which rival the PC versions, and the majority of their games are fully adaptable to mobile and tablet devices. Despite the fact there are newer and more ambitious software providers springing up who are giving these old-timers a run for their money, Microgaming has easily been able to hold down its spot in the top five biggest developers in the world. They are the kings of the progressive jackpot with more than 40 games, while their casino software is supported in more than 45 languages and counting. Some of their popular games include:

Jurassic Park

Immortal Romance

Thunderstruck II

Microgaming is also the owner of the Quickfire platform, which is a subsidiary that offers standalone titles in the casino industry. This is usually cheaper and better for online casinos while from a player’s perspective, this means access to more games that can be instantly played at the press of a button from any casino.

Live Dealers from Evolution

This software behemoth saw a gap in the industry and embraced it with both hands. Today they are the biggest providers of live games with titles such as Live Three Card Poker, Live Blackjack, Live Roulette, amongst many other live games.

The biggest casinos in the industry have no alternative than to use the software provided by these guys because their games are one of the most popular games amongst players. What makes this casino software provider stand out from the rest is the mix of games they keep churning out every quarter.

They are adept at making slot games but are also very good with other games as well. The important criteria for gamers are the opportunity to play different games, and when it comes to this provider, players are definitely spoilt for choice.

Modern & Fresh Thunderkick

This provider is not as popular as the heavyweights mentioned above, but it has come a long way since its launch seven years ago. It is known for its unique slot games which are enjoyed across the world.