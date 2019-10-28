Top Five Trends in Adult Webcam Industry To Watch

In the new internet-driven adult entertainment market, we may consider the adult webcam industry as most recent revolution. What started as a small niche in the adult entertainment industry is now termed as the “engine of the porn industry”.

I think, king of all trends, which brought webcam models to the masses, is the rise of mobile-focused engagements. When desktops and laptops were the only reliable media to browse basic internet, development in the mobile technologies brought video streaming on portable devices. Consequently, not only websites grew mobile friendly but also the modern online businesses now depended more on mobile for B2C commerce.

Today, users visit webcam sites on their mobile phones and engage even better than a computer user. However, mobile-focused streaming is merely a fundamental drift, which is more of a necessity than a trend today.

Today, the adult webcam industry has gone through several other revolutions and has adopted trends that are driving businesses like LiveJasmin and Chaturbate to the skies. This article is going to enlist five most recent trends that have made this market not just massively competitive but also one of the biggest slices of a pie called “Adult entertainment industry“.

1. Niched adult webcam market

One of the biggest trends in adult webcam modeling is the rise of niche platforms. Where sites like LiveJasmin and Chaturbate are offering services to everyone, some businesses are focusing more on specific segments of the audience. The selection of a niche for adult webcam business is not just limited to community wise reflections but also many other factors can help you decide the best niche to focus on.

For instance, you can start a webcam site based on fetishes such as foot fetishes, neighbor’s window, and couple’s only, etc. One such niche is gamer girl niche, which is one of the most popular and well-received niches from the audience in both traditional and webcam market. People are looking for webcam girls with gaming skills.

Fetish-based startups are in trend these days. Just imagine a fetish, doesn’t matter if it’s foot licking, cake sitting, or role-play, webcam modeling gives an exciting way to let users enjoy the same in real-time. What’s more exciting is they can direct the actions and get to see what they want to experience from the webcam models. Businesses are making huge money identifying such niches in their target markets.

2. Internet-enabled sex toys

The first connected sex toy was not a sex toy at all. A decade ago, they designed a product called ‘The Trance Vibrator’, which was a small, rectangular-shaped, USB-connected, black colored box. They had made it originally for PlayStation 2 to provide additional vibrated stimulation for people playing games. However, very soon, people found its purpose in sexual stimulation, too.

From then until today, remote-controlled vibrators have become an essential part of erotic stimulation and businesses that align with adult entertainment. With the Internet of Things and connected sex toys, webcam sites are integrating app-controlled toys that vibrate and respond to the remote commands.

Viewers can activate the vibrations remotely based on the tips they give to the model, who keeps the toy in her genitals. The toy synchronizes with the site’s tipping management system and vibrates for a specific period corresponding to the tip size. Ultimately, encouraging the viewers to tip more and enjoy the remote control of the model’s orgasm.

3. Real-time Split Payments

One of the biggest hassles of either doing a marketplace business or working with one is the payouts to the key stakeholders. Calculating commissions and carrying out manual payments to partners is not only a stress for the business owners but also the biggest fear in the partners as well. As a model, you never know the business might collapse and shut down suddenly even before you get your payments at the end of the month.

For any random reason, manual transfers are always a hassle. Especially, when it’s a high-risk business like adult webcam streaming, you can’t expect mainstream payment solutions to be of any help. This is where real-time splitting of the payments makes things easier for both the businesses and the models.

There are high-risk payment service providers with split payment options to transfer the amounts in real-time to the model accounts. Merchant can update the commission charges, considering which the payment solution splits and transfers the amounts respectively as soon as a customer makes a payment. Various webcam modeling sites have already adopted these solutions, whereas others are in transition.

4. Integrated eCommerce selling

If you are looking to make money from adult webcam business, offering what others are offering would not lead you far enough. Eventually, your rivals would take the lead with something unique or more valuable. If you seek a similar kind of advancement over your rivals, the best way could be adopting an integrated eCommerce marketplace in your camming site.

Besides regular live cam shows, you can let your models sell videos, pictures, and several merchandise. You can take a cue from Chaturbate where models sell a lot of stuff and make extra money in addition to tips and private shows. Trust me, people pay hundreds of dollars for used panties of the models.

Offering integrated eCommerce stores to each model adds an extra revenue channel to your business. It’s a trending way adult webcam businesses can adopt to maximize their profits. This blend of adult marketplace business and webcam modeling is already popular on sites like OnlyFans and ManyVids. It’s getting popular on other platforms as well. You should think about this on your platform as well.

5. Turnkey adult webcam script

While most of the trends in our list concern running a webcam business, the turnkey adult webcam scripts offer a solution for starting a new webcam business. As live content is the next big revolution in the adult entertainment industry, guessing that entrepreneurs would want to venture in the same is not a tough job. If you too are thinking about how to start a webcam business, this trend is the answer.

Various software development firms are selling ready-made scripts, which have inbuilt features and functionalities to start a camming site. By merely installing and setting up these scripts, you can build a webcam site without even coding one from scratch.

The main reason for the popularity of these scripts is their open-source code and one-time payment model. Where most ready-made solutions in the market are closed-source and ask for recurring monthly fees, you can own a turnkey adult webcam script with merely a one-time purchase cost. It’s simple -if you want to start a profitable webcam business, purchase a script, and set up your site, host on a web server, and start earning on the go.

To sum up

Finally, these trends give two significant impressions if you look closely. First, the existing market of traditional adult entertainment is experiencing a shift towards the live nature of the content. Websites, which until now depended on the Tubes to make money, are also extending into the live camming. Second, developments in web technologies are making the entry point to webcam business accessible and giving out several non-traditional ways to generate revenue. The integrated eCommerce store is one such example.

Overall, the webcam industry is budding to become one of the major contributors in the adult entertainment market, and it is not hidden from the B2B entrepreneurs, too. Take ready-made scripts like Adent for instance. Even the B2B market is maintaining its pace with the recent developments in the webcam industry and letting entrepreneurs start webcam sites without much hassle.

What do you think is next in the adult webcam industry?