Top 5 Most Entertaining Team-Building Activities

Working as a team is something that each one of us will have to do at least a few times in life. It can either be at our workplace, where you need to cooperate with your co-workers, or in your everyday life where you’ll need to function as a team with your friends on the family.

Regardless, a team is a team, and if there is not enough chemistry in it, it won’t function the way it is supposed to.

Team building activities are the best way to enhance the chemistry amongst a group of people, that’s why they’re called that way in the first place. These activities are mostly used in companies, and they are organized by the owner of the company for two different reasons.

The first reason is the one that we already mentioned, which is to increase the chemistry and appreciation between the members in a team, and the second reason being increased motivation for work and some entertainment which is always a good thing when we want to see increased productivity.

In this article, we are going to show you a list of what we think are the top five most entertaining team building activities, so if you are planning to host something like this, or you are just curious to learn some more out of curiosity, feel free to stay with us until the end. Here’s what you need to know.

Bubble Soccer

Playing soccer is fun, but do you know what’s even better? Playing soccer while being inside of a huge bubble. Yes, you heard us right, a huge bubble. This activity is already very famous due to it being extraordinary and extremely fun, so if you are planning to host a team-building event anytime soon, this is one of the best ideas ever.

We all know that soccer can sometimes be a pretty dangerous game if the participants get too passionate about it, and since nobody in your company is a professional soccer player, chances are that some injuries might occur, which is something that is the complete opposite of productivity. Now, with Bubble Soccer, it’s an entirely different story.

Even if two people end up running into each other, they’ll just bounce off and fall on the ground without any physical damage. It’s safe to play this, and you will have tons of fun when you experience the first bounce-off. Give it a shot, your employees are going to love it! Feel free to visit mptcorporateevents.com.au for more information.

Truth or Dare

Not a sport-based team-building activity, but this one helps your employees to get to know each other better. Although it sounds like a game that teenagers play, it can still be a great choice even for grown-ups. Be careful though, things can get a little “wild” when the dares start coming in, so either has someone monitoring the entire session or take part in it yourself. Truth or Dare has always been one of the best bonding experiences, and it can improve the chemistry in a team. Expect some awkward looks in-between your employees the next day at work though.

Blind Drawing

This can work with almost any type of a company, but we originally got the idea from a CEO of a graphics-design studio that hosted this every single week for the people working there. Blind drawing is an activity that divides people into many separate groups of two, and then one person of each group gets blindfolded, and the other one has a picture in their hand of a completely random thing.

The person with the picture describes what they see on it to the blindfolded teammate, while the blindfolded teammate draws whatever they hear on a piece of paper, or a tablet, depending on what kind of equipment you have. In the end, each group shows the result and they explain what the drawing originally should’ve been. Everyone will laugh and you’ll have some great time, so make sure to try this activity at least once.

Campfire Stories in Nature

Every once in a while, you can organize a trip in the wilderness or just a regular picnic at the park, and then sit around a campfire and tell stories about different experiences that you had in life. It might sound like a very simple idea, but it is one of the best solutions if chemistry-improvement is what you are after.

Listening to each other speak is one of the best ways to learn about the personality of the person you’re talking to, and by doing this, you’ll make it easier to collaborate with that person later on. If your employees communicate with each other regularly, they will have a much easier time working together, and arguments and conflicts will not be as common because they’ll appreciate each other more and have the correct amount of understanding for each other.

Besides, going in nature or taking a hike to a peaceful place is always a calming experience and relieves you from stress, meaning increased productivity the next day at work.

Escape Rooms

This is the last activity on our list, but it doesn’t mean that it’s not as good as the previous ones. If you are not familiar with the term escape room, they are scenarios in which you have to work as a team to get out in a given amount of time. Some escape rooms are scary-themed, others are just regular ones that don’t have a theme and simply require a lot of logical thinking and teamwork.

Organizing such an event for your employees is considered to be pretty amazing because they will have to communicate with each other and work as a real team if they want to beat the level. It might not be the perfect activity for an “ice-breaker”, but if you’ve already had a few activities hosted, this one can serve as a great “boost” in communication and collaboration.

What can be even better is for you to participate in it as an owner, to give your colleagues a sense that you’re all equal and that teamwork is essential for success.