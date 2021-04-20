Top Features in Toyota Cars to Explore

Toyota is well known for being the people’s champ. The brand that makes reliable, safe, and adequate modes of transportation for everyday folks. However, people often overlook the tremendous amount of technology that is hidden inside these everyday cars. Here are some of the features and technological advancements that Toyota has implemented in the cars that help make them more comfortable, convenient, safe, and entertaining. You can also get to know about Toyota cars features in CarIndigo.

Firstly, we would like to appreciate Toyota for being one of the most reliable brands in the automotive market. There is a clear correlation between the amount of technology in cars and the cars being unreliable. Simply put, more technology means that there are more things that can and do go wrong at some point in time.

Toyota has maintained high-quality standards while delivering all the modern technology and features in their vehicles. They have garnished all their vehicles, even the non-luxury ones, like the 2021 Toyota Tundra that now features a new Entune Infotainment System that boasts response times equivalent to popular smartphones.

Here is an exhaustive list of all the highlighting features that various Toyota models boast in 2021:

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Adaptive Cruise Control)

Toyota’s adaptive cruise control system is called the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. This utilizes radar technology to automatically adjust your Toyota’s speed with respect to the speed of any vehicle ahead. Adaptive Cruise Control for the longest time was reserved for high-end vehicles like BMW or Mercedes. Toyota has perfected this system and now offers it as standard in even their entry-level cars like the 2021 Toyota RAV4 and the 2021 Toyota Corolla.

Star Safety System

This is Toyota’s safety bundle that consists of six advanced safety features that help keep you and your passengers safe. These features include traction control (TRAC), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), anti-lock brake system (ABS), smart stop technology (SST), vehicle stability control (VSC), and brake assist (BA).

Even the aging 2021 Toyota Tundra now boasts these features as standard along with radar cruise control and lane departure warning.

Parking Assist Sonar Technology

Toyota now uses sonar sensors present all around the car that gauges the distance between your Toyota and any obstacle present in its vicinity. The sonar will show a colored graphic as well as send out an audible alert to let the driver know how close an obstacle really is.

One of the surprising bits here is, even some of the luxury brands don’t offer such tech as standard, even in their more expensive models. In that regard, we can give Toyota a big credit for not only investing in this tech, but making this a standard fare in vehicles like RAV4 and the Highlander.

Safety Connect

Every new Toyota comes standard with the Safety Connect system. This system essentially connects you to an emergency assistance hotline at all times. Customers can access many safety features through this system like stolen vehicle locator, emergency assistance, automatic collision notification, and roadside assistance.

You can also add a special alert that will be sent to contacts of your choice in case you get caught in an accident in your Toyota. This system will also alert local emergency authorities like the police and ambulance in the event of a collision.

Forward Collision Warning and Automated Emergency Braking

Forward Collision Warning system uses the sensors present in the front of the car and detects any vehicle in front of you. If you are approaching a vehicle too fast, the system will brake automatically to avoid a possible collision. Forward Collision Warning System often comes standard with cars that have Adaptive Cruise Control as they both use the same array of sensors.

The only difference is that Forward Collision Warning is always on, thus being very helpful if the driver is distracted while driving. Toyota has heavily invested in this technology and now even the basic 2021 Toyota Corolla sedan comes with Forward Collision Warning with Automated Emergency Braking.

Heads-Up Display

Head’s Up Displays are the evolution of digital driver’s displays. Head’s Up Displays uses tiny lasers to essentially project vital information about your car directly on the windshield of your car. This enables the driver to literally never take his/her eyes off the road while driving. Many Heads Up Displays also project navigation on the windshield. Toyota now offers this technology as standard on their new Prius Hybrid and Highlander Hybrid. And all the cars in their lineup have this technology offered as an optional extra for a slight premium.

Remote Air Conditioning

Try to recall how many times you have left your car under the sun and returned back just to discover that your interior cabin has now become an oven. Toyota has resolved this issue with their remote air conditioning system. Now with the touch of a button air conditioning can be activated inside your Toyota for up to 3 minutes while you return from your errand.

Smart Key System

Now offered as standard on several models, the Smart Key System represents the next step in unlocking your car. A proximity sensor present in the car will detect the key in your pocket as you approach your Toyota. Once detected the car will automatically unlock and provide illumination for you, thus making it much easier to get in. And when inside, you can simply turn on your car with the Start/Stop button. Thus eliminating the need to fumble around with keys to turn on your car.

Toyota Care

Toyota Care might not be a cutting-edge technological advancement. But it is a key feature that drives customers towards the brand. And it could probably be the defining feature of the new Toyota vehicle because it helps you make sure that all the above-mentioned technology is running in perfect shape.

Toyota Care is the complimentary scheduled maintenance that covers your timely checkups, repairs, and other maintenance for 25,000 miles or two years, whichever comes first. This also includes 24-hour Roadside Assistance for two years. Toyota Care now comes as standard with all new Toyota models.

Conclusion

If there’s one brand that has cracked the code to making convenient and hassle-free cars, it has to be Toyota. The brand has struck a marvelous balance between adding cutting-edge technology to their cars and maintaining reliability. They offer forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control even on their most basic Toyota Corolla.

This was unheard of just a couple of years ago. And with all of this technology, they also provide two years or 25,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance that puts it leagues ahead of other manufacturers.