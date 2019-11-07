Fall is in the air! This is such a beautiful time of year in almost every state with the weather cooling off and the leaves changing color. It is the perfect time of year to enjoy festive foods and start preparing for colder weather and the holidays. There is no better way to do this than indulging in the delicious fall foods.

Eating healthy food is essential for healthy hair. Lucky for you, this article discusses foods for hair growth that are directly related to fall and that your taste buds will love! Below you will find the top fall foods for amazing hair growth.

Squash

Squash is a total fall favorite! These vegetables can be prepared several different ways and they taste wonderful. They prepare our bodies and hair for the cooler months just around the corner by supplying high concentrations of vitamins A and C. These vitamins are important for our bodies with the flu season coming up and for promoting healthy hair.

All cells need vitamin A for growth. This includes our hair, which is said to be the fastest growing tissue in the human body. This vitamin also produces sebum, an oily substance that helps keep our scalp naturally nourished and moisturized. Our hair follicles need oil to keep them healthy. This is extremely important leading up to the winter months when the weather tends to be drier.Vitamin C helps create collagen which is a protein that helps maintain hair structure. After all, protein is basically what our hair is made of.

Apples

Do you like your apples sweet or sour? Crispy or softer? There’s the perfect apple for everyone. Apples are known to stimulate hair growth, reduce dandruff, and prevent hair loss. This is because they are jam packed with vitamins and nutrients such as vitamins C, A, B2, E and also calcium, soluble fiber, and antioxidants. You can count on vitamin B2 to help create red blood cells, which in turn transport oxygen and nutrients to the scalp. This is necessary so that your hair follicles stay alive and thrive. Each one of these will benefit your hair AND your overall health.

Pumpkin

There couldn’t be a more festive food in the fall season than pumpkins! These guys are excellent for hair health. Pumpkins are rich in antioxidants, vitamins E and C, zinc, potassium, and beta-carotene.

Zinc helps maintain collagen levels in the hair, which as discussed previously, is a protein needed for our hair to prosper. Potassium helps repair hair and prepare the strands and follicles for the re-growth phase. Beta-carotene is the bright orange color that consumes pumpkins. Our bodies turn beta-carotene into vitamin A, which helps protect against dry hair as mentioned above.

Cranberries

Cranberries are a super food powerhouse full of numerous vitamins to keep our hair healthy! They contain vitamins A, C, K1, and E, and also are rich in manganese and copper. Vitamin K1 helps prevent hair loss and thinning naturally and also helps regulate blood calcium levels. Manganese helps contribute to good thyroid health. As you may know, our thyroid can play a major role in hair loss, so it is necessary to keep it healthy. As for copper, you can count on this element to provide protein peptides to the scalp. These help block the DHT hormone that is a leading cause of losing your hair and for information about these you can visit: kiierr.com

I doubt you needed an excuse to eat any of the foods I listed and talked about in this article. But, if you did, just know that they have amazing benefits to help your hair remain healthy and strong while also providing health benefits to the body. Happy fall ya’ll!