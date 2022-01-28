Top 5 Cryptocurrency Influencers To Follow in 2022

It would appear that we’re living in the age of cryptocurrencies. They’re everywhere and are boding well with every sphere of life. You won’t be surprised to see that they’re getting traction mostly thanks to their social media presence. The age of social media platforms is also well underway, and there’s no surprise that influencers who are dealing with crypto started to rise in the ranks.

They’re so ever-present in the world of social media, that even we are going to dedicate a few lines to them. Considering the spike in popular digital currencies created, it is truly deserved honor. Some of the trends are created when an influencer starts talking about a certain subject. Cryptocurrencies are a subject that can be quite captivating, there’s no arguing it.

The last year came and went with crypto being the focus for many investors, but also for the people beyond that sphere of interest. In recent months we also witnessed the rise in popularity of NFTs.

Much of that is thanks to the content being pushed through social media platforms. If you’re interested in this subject, by now, you must be asking yourself who are the biggest influencers in this domain. Listening to what they have to say isn’t a bad thing. No, in fact, you’d be wise to read out piece on the top five cryptocurrency influencers to follow in 2022.

1. Vitalik Buterin

You heard this name, right? It’s easy to be a cryptocurrency influencer when you’re behind creating one. Buterin co-founded Ethereum. He knows a thing or two about crypto as he managed to push his to the top of the domain, trailing only Bitcoin. The tech behind Ethereum is high-end, and today it laid the ground for most of the NFTs out there.

This makes this man a true influencer in every sense of the word when it comes to cryptocurrencies. He is also a billionaire when it comes to crypto because the digital currencies made him who he is today. In addition, he also founded a newsletter called Bitcoin Magazine.

As you can see crypto is his life, and he’s dedicating it to make daylight savings disappear. It’s no wonder that he’s interested in this as he lives in Canada and is of Russian origin. His platform of choice for promoting his views and ideas is Twitter where he’s closing in 3 million followers.

2. Aditya Singh

Singh’s popularity streams from the market he’s covering. When India is your playground, you ought to attract much attention in a popular domain. Considering that this Asian country has more than a billion citizens, you get the idea why this man grew as an influence.

Indian crypt market is dissected by this man on a daily basis and his YouTube videos are highly popular. He is very adept in what he does and often shares advice on investing when to push and when to pull. If you want an insight from a different market and a different perspective you got to give Aditya a view and a listen.

3. Roger Ver

We don’t want to undermine the influence of one Roger Ver, but sometimes to be great, you only need to start before the competitors. Ver did this, but also much more when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Back in the day when Bitcoin was young, not many people wanted to stand behind this cryptocurrency. In that regard, Roger was a visionary, and in 2011 he was one of the rare people who saw the light in a tunnel called BTC.

He was quick to understand and support blockchain technology. Furthermore, early investments in BTC, but also in Kraken and Ripple made him a rich and influential man. A visionary who deserved everything that came his way. As an entrepreneur, he was one of the pioneers in accepting payments by using cryptocurrency.

Despite years of engagement in the world of crypto, Ver shows no signs of stopping. He’s still the one to share vital information with the fans via Twitter where he’s followed by almost a million followers. If you want to receive first-hand info regarding Bitcoin and other digital currencies please do follow Roger. After all, the man is called Bitcoin Jesus for a reason. If he’s not your cup of tea, you can look here for more information.

4. Jack Dorsey

Yes, the Twitter man himself. The name of Jack Dorsey is first associated with Twitter. The co-founder of one of the world’s most popular social media platforms is an established entrepreneur in many other fields, with one of them being digital currencies. He’s been backing crypto on his platform for ages now.

The former CEO of Twitter leads an eccentric life and cryptocurrencies are a part of it. When it comes to the influence he spreads, his six million followers on Twitter speak for himself. When he tweets everyone listens. His favorite crypto is BTC, and if you want to be kept in the loop regarding this currency, make sure to hit that follow button on his Twitter account.

5. Elon Musk

The Tesla owner himself. Musk is a businessman like no other, and the world’s richest person. An influential man above all else. His words mean a thing or two in this world, and that’s not going to change anytime soon.

In recent times he developed a passionate interest in crypto, and his words were even able to move the cryptocurrency market. His favorite coins are BTC and Dogecoin. The latter one got its price elevated to unimaginable levels by having Musk publicly speak about it. He also caused the drop in value of the same coin when he called it a hassle during an SNL sketch.

The SpaceX founder speaks on many subjects and is worth following on social media platforms. As we said, his words influence the market, and in the same way, they can influence you, and your business decision.

If we can say one thing about Elon, it’s that he truly excels in making money. Of course, a man like himself can never be fully focused on cryptocurrencies, but it’s worth listening about Tesla and Space X only to hear the wanted info on BTC and Dogecoin.