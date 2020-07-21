Top 8 Casinos to Visit in Vegas – 2020 Guide

Las Vegas is all about casinos and gambling, and the number of fantastic establishments is huge. However, there are some houses that even go beyond fantastic. Those are places you definitely have to visit. In collaboration with casinomartini.com we did this list of the top casinos to visit in Las Vegas:

Caesars Palace

Without any doubt, Caesars Palace is one of the first things that come to mind when someone mentions Las Vegas. The legendary assembly has been an integral part of the Strip for decades and it is definitely one of those must-see things in this city. Whether you’re a passionate gambler or just a tourist, this house has plenty of things to offer.

Besides the plethora of slot and table games, this establishment also offers numerous restaurants, a shopping mall and an impressive list of entertainers. The Caesars Palace is also known for a great offer of sports betting options, which includes its own app as well.

South Point Casino

If you’re not a fan of the Strip and downtown, South Point Casino may be a perfect choice for you. Located at the end of Las Vegas Boulevard, this establishment could be beneficial for you in many ways, especially if you don’t like too crowded areas. Moreover, the fact that you’re not in downtown also means more affordable prices.

Still, the best thing about this house is the offer of games. You may count on almost

2.400 slot machines, which is something you won’t find in many other places. Also, you may count on more than 60 table games, so we can say that the offer is really impressive, no matter what kind of games you prefer.

Palms Casino Resort

After the recent renovation, the Palms Casino Resort is once again among the best looking establishments in Las Vegas. Besides a great location and the fact that we are talking about one of the biggest casinos in Nevada, this house is well-known for its trendy atmosphere, which is one of the reasons why it is popular both among residents and tourists.

The number of slot games is really impressive and counts all-away up to 1.500 units. Also, the company claims to have the loosest slots around, though that’s really hard to check. The offer of table games is also really impressive.

ARIA Resort & Casino

ARIA is one of the biggest establishments on the Strip and among numerous content this house offer, we particularly like the number of table games. You can play pretty much any game on nearly 150 tables. Moreover, fans of poker games will certainly like a luxurious 24-table poker room. The offer of slot games isn’t any weaker, as there are almost 2.000 slot machines.

Furthermore, this is also a fantastic place to be if you prefer sports betting and races, and there are also 220 large screens so you can track every detail of your favorite games. Furthermore, you can use a free app as long as you’re in Nevada.

Golden Nugget

This establishment has been around for decades. More precisely, Golden Nugget has been around since the 1940s and it still offers that authentic atmosphere. It may not be as big as those establishments on the Strip, but the offer is actually pretty big. Also, the thing we like about this house is that there is a wide array of minimums, everyone can have great fun, no matter how much money they have in the pocket.

So, if you’re looking for an establishment that offers a vintage casino atmosphere and which is also pretty down to earth, this is the house for you. Another great thing is that this casino isn’t too big, so you may count on pretty easy navigation.

The Venetian

The Venetian is another iconic name on the Strip, which has been one of the biggest attractions of Las Vegas for decades. This giant establishment offers pretty much everything you can imagine, but it is mostly famous for the impressive offer of table games. There is no table game you can’t play on some of the hundreds of tables, which are organized in a few different environments. Furthermore, the house organizes poker tournaments every day.

For players who prefer slot games, there are more than a thousand one-armed bandit machines in the offer. If that’s not enough, there is also the Venetian’s syster property, the Palazzo, where you can find poolside gaming and many other things to have a great time.

EL Cortez

Thanks to places like El Cortez Casino & Hotel, enthusiasts from all over the world can still feel the authentic vintage atmosphere of Las Vegas. This house hasn’t changed much through all these decades and it still brings the vibe of good-old Las Vegas casinos.

One of the first things that come to mind is that this house offers more than 200 coin-operated slot machines, which isn’t something you can find in many other places. Furthermore, you can find both single and double deck Blackjack tables. El Cortez is located downtown, Fremont Street and it is a perfect choice for anyone who wants to see how Las Vegas looked like several decades ago.

Red Rock Casino

This house has one of the widest offers of games in Las Vegas and both tourists and locals can be found there. Of course, there are hundreds of slot machines, as well as loads of table games, which include Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker, Craps etc. Still, the reason why this casino stands out is that this is one of the rare houses that also offer an impressive experience for those who prefer sports betting and bingo.

One of the biggest attractions is a huge 610-seat Bingo hall, which includes a non-smoking section too. Furthermore, there is a hall with 206 seats and screens for sports betting, which includes a magnificent 96-foot video wall as well, so you can watch and bet on your favorite games with ease.

A mobile app is also available, while high rollers will like to try their luck in a high-limit room. Furthermore, Red Rock Casino offers loads of other activities, including numerous restaurants, theatre, bowling and more.

This would be our list of top Casinos to visit in Vegas. If you think we’ve missed something and you have your suggestions, you’re more than welcome to write in the comment section.