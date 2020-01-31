Top Casino Slot Games To Try in 2020

Slot machines have evolved over the years. Before, you might have seen land-based gambling establishments sporting traditional machines. There, you’ll battle the odds as you try to line up three 7’s on the board. Now, you can play slots using the Internet. Also, several variations of the popular gambling game now exist online. Here are four modern casino games you should try:

Centre Court

Lining up three 7’s isn’t the only way to win big at modern machines these days. One primary example of that idea is Centre Court Slots.

In this game, your main objective is to multiply the coins on the screen. If you hit a total of 800 coins lined up on the five reels, you’ll win the jackpot prize.

Centre Court doesn’t require its players to be a pro tennis champion to smash it. It’s safe to say that everyone playing this online slot machine is participating in an even field. But, you don’t need to stick your hand to your keyboard or mouse-like glue to play this game.

Unlike other online slots, you can take advantage of Centre Court’s autoplay feature, taking the spectator’s seat while the application does the work for you. All you need to do is to count your winnings afterward and to visit Slotty Vegas and try your luck!

Penguin City

Cartoon characters in online slots can be welcoming images for adults who like pieces of their childhood come to life as they gamble. You can reminisce about your childhood while earning extra cash with Penguin City Slots.

Penguin City features a total of 243 ways to win money. First, the game charges its players a flat 25 coins per round. But, you can raise the stakes by increasing your betting pool up to 125 coins per roll.

You can line up images on this video machine to earn extra cash. Here, you can match one of 243 combinations, and each mix of images will give you a corresponding amount.

Lady Luck, however, might not be on your side in one or two games. Still, you can hope for wild symbols to appear on your screen. If these signs appear, you might encounter a free respin.

Legend of the White Snake Lady

Read a guide to online slots, and you’ll know that the standard way to check rolls is by reading from left to right. But, for Legend of the White Snake Lady, that rule may not exist.

This digital machine lets players win even without pay lines. In other words, you can stack images either from left to right or vice versa, and you’ll still gain prizes in return.

Also, the Legend of the White Snake Lady charms its players by letting you win up to 1,000 times your original bet. Furthermore, you can win an extra five times if you’re lucky enough to fill the five rows with jackpot combinations. So, you have the chance to win up to 5,000 times your wager.

This modern casino slot machine is also simple to understand and play. Players who are new to the online gambling world might want to check out Legend of the White Snake Lady as a stepping stone to more complicated and competitive Internet slots.

Easter Island

Easter Island Slots is a video slot machine that draws inspiration from the island found on the coast of Chile. Load up this slot machine and have fun with the intro sequence. A couple of famous Moai statues greet you as you enter an adventure that, of course, consists of cash prizes.

At first glance, this gambling game might look like an Aztec-themed slot machine. Upon closer look, however, the reels consist of Moai symbols and card suits with a Polynesian theme to them.

Combine one of 27 pay lines to win on Easter Island, but if you hit a winning three-of-a-kind pattern in one spin, you’ll earn a swap respin. This bonus lets you swap one low-paying symbol on the board for a chance to win a higher payout.

This bonus might be tempting to use anytime, however, consider thinking about the right moment to use the free swap respin. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself at a disadvantage and lose more than your wager. Nonetheless, Easter Island offers other bonuses like free respins, increasing multipliers, and sticky wilds.

Make sure to learn how to play online slots before playing these modern casino games. Playing slot machines might look easy, but challenges may exist to the complete beginners. Learn the rules to playing these modern slots, and you’re more likely to increase your chances of beating the odds and hitting that jackpot prize.