What are the Top Casino Destinations in the USA for 2020

The gambling industry remains one of the most profitable sectors in the world, and this is all thanks to the massive investment they have made in both the retail and online betting spaces. Both areas are very lucrative, but retail gambling is still king. Online gambling is fun and exciting, but millions of people still love going to land-based casino facilities.

Casinos have grown so big over the last few decades that they have launched a whole new kind of tourism paradigm in places like Macau and the United States. The US boasts one of the largest and most extensive gambling industries on the planet, and it continues to capitalize on that. Nothing quite beats the thrill of being able to find casinos near me where I am not only assured of top-notch gaming services but will also get to enjoy a ton of other services, including hospitality.

Now, while there are certainly lots of excellent casinos spread out across the world, not all of them are built the same way, especially for people who are looking to get fully immersed in fun and excitement. For that, you will have to visit one of the top gaming destinations in the United States.

1. Las Vegas, Nevada

When anyone mentions gambling destinations, Nevada always crops up. This world-class gambling destination is so popular, and it goes by so many names, including “Sin City”, “City of Lost Wages,” and the “Entertainment Capital of the World”. Vegas and the Las Vegas Strip are both very premium casino destinations where players from all across the world come to get a taste of unmatched luxury and excitement.

The fun extends beyond casinos to many other aspects, including hotels and beaches, among others.

2. Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic has been liked to Las Vegas by so many people, and these comparisons are certainly quite reasonable. With more than a dozen casinos in the city, tourists and gamers from all around the world get the chance to dive into a world of action-packed gaming that is accompanied by several luxury additions including a ton of entertainment spots, and of course, the vast and beautiful coastline.

3. Reno, Nevada

Often referred to as The Biggest Little City in the World, Reno should certainly be at the top of your list when you are on the lookout for a great gambling destination in the United States. One of the things that make Reno so great is its history. It is one of the oldest gambling destinations in the country and was once even considered to be the best gambling city. Yes, even better than Las Vegas! While its sister city has grown significantly, Reno still stands out as a superb casino destination that hosts a plethora of entertainment facilities including nightclubs, and comedy clubs.

4. New Orleans, Louisiana

Famous for its riverboat casinos, New Orleans is a unique entertainment and hospitality destination that offers tourists so much more than a chance to win big at the gambling tables. The city has a pretty strategic location, and this led to its growth as a gambling center. It has a rich history, and tourists get to enjoy all that through walking tours during the day and dive into some casino gaming during the night.

In addition to hosting some of the most premium riverboat gaming destinations, it also has quite a several entertainment and hospitality spots. There is just no dull moment in this city.

5. Biloxi, Mississippi

It has just been a little over two decades since gambling arrived in Mississippi, but in that short period, it has been able to nurture one of the most fantastic gambling sectors in the country. Biloxi even hosts the second biggest cluster of casinos after Las Vegas. This not all means that gamblers have a ton of gaming options but also that there are lots of other value-added services and businesses that have been built around them.

If you are looking for a fun and exciting destination that will leave you coming back for more, Biloxi should be one of your top considerations.

6. Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles is a great all-round destination to tour, but one of the things that often flies under the radar is its gambling offerings. Now, while gambling is not the primary reason why Los Angeles and California as a whole is famous, it has a pretty solid collection of gambling facilities.

With nearly a dozen world-class gambling properties available, gamblers can look forward to a great time. They get to play as much as they want, and when they get tired, there are several other entertainment options available for them to explore.

7. Detroit, Michigan

Detroit – otherwise referred to as the Motor City, is known for its automotive industry as well as the love for sports that lots of its residents share. Here, it is all about the premium experience, especially when it comes to casinos and hospitality.

If you are looking for some Casino Royale-style gaming experience, the city’s three casinos are there to offer you just that. They are MGM Grand, Greektown Casino Hotel, and MotorCity Casino – anything casino-related will be in any one of these locations.

8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philly is one of the largest cities in the United States partly, and it is no surprise it is a hub for all the good stuff. Known for hosting some of the best restaurants, concert destinations and tourist spots in the country, this city also has quite the casino offering for anyone interested. Pennsylvania has over a dozen casinos, and it is safe to say that the best ones are in Philadelphia.

Even More, Options Await You

Now, in most cases, the choice of an ideal gambling destination can be entirely subjective. Our list of destinations is to get you started. Fortunately, there are even more USA casino destinations that players can explore. Thanks to the internet, researching on various destinations or the outstanding gambling facilities that they host is extremely easy. For instance, you can check out casinosites.us for a detailed map of the best gambling destinations in the United States.

Choose wisely, and your next vacation will be an experience of a lifetime. Who knows? You may even end up winning life-changing sums of money and return home with even more money than you arrived with. How exciting is that?