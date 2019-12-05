Top 8 Electric Toothbrushes for Children

Most children hate washing their teeth – and to be honest, you probably hated it too while you were a child. Although your youngsters might hate it, it is incredibly significant for them to take care of their teeth, especially in the morning and before bed. Since children do not like cleaning their pearly whites, you might try and make the whole teeth washing process fun for them by getting them a new, electric toothbrush that will be interesting to them. Once they fall in love with the brushes, you will not be able to keep them from cleaning their teeth.

If you are a parent looking to make your kids brush regularly, this article might help you with that. In the text below, you will be able to read about the top 8 electric toothbrushes, and why it is important to teach your kids about oral hygiene. Let’s take a closer look at the importance of dental hygiene:

Why It Is Important?

Though many parents consider that their children do not have to brush their teeth since they will lose them later on, there isn’t a word that can describe and stress how necessary it is during all development stages. If their teeth are unhealthy, they might be unhealthy when they grow up as well. Also, having teeth problems might promote the development of a wide range of health illnesses, and it can cause problems with speaking and chewing. You should:

Starting Early On and Creating a Regular Routine – you should start educating them about oral hygiene early on. Teach them to clean their teeth regularly and that they should follow a routine every day. Make It An Independent Thing – children love doing stuff by themselves, and by encouraging them to brush alone, you will make the process easier. Though it might get messy, they will learn how to do it properly. Buy Them an Interesting Toothbrush – purchasing an interesting toothbrush will be more fun for your kids. Continue reading to see what you can purchase.

Here’s the list of top 8 electric toothbrushes for kids:

1. Philips Sonicare Sonic (Rechargeable)

This electric brush will feel gentle on the teeth and it comes with several brush heads that can fit your child’s needs. It also has multiple speeds, and it also features two timers that will make brushing more fun. The first-timer will send signals when they should stop brushing, and the second one will let the kids know when they should move on to another area of their mouth. It is also customizable, which means that they can design their own brushes!

2. Oral-B Pro-Health Stages Disney Princess (Rechargeable)

Besides its stunning appearance, this pink brush offers a wide range of features. According to the experts from Natoli Dental, Oral-B is perhaps the best brand to get for your youngsters since both toddlers and kids can use it. It will stay on for two minutes, hence, when the two minutes pass, it will shut down by itself. Since the speed is optimized, there will be no toothpaste splatter which means that you will not have to clean after they are done.

3. Oral-B Pro-Health Disney Star Wars (Non-rechargeable)

If your kid is a space lover, this adorable brush comes in three different designs, a green one featuring Yoda, a red one with Darth Vader, and another red one featuring a Storm Trooper. It has a simple on and off switch and it can be connected to an application which means that you will know exactly how long your kid was cleaning their pearls.

4. Colgate Kids, Blaze and The Monster Machines (Rechargeable)

Now, these ones are designed for kids that are 7-years old or older, however, some people did state that they had no problems giving these brushes to their 4 or 5-year old – which means that the speed is gentle enough and does not cause irritation of the gums. This powerful provides over 20.000 strokes every minute, making it quite useful. You can choose from a wide range of colors, it has one speed, and it requires only one battery to function.

5. Brush-Baby Babysonic (Rechargeable)

As the name implies, this one is for cleaning the teeth of your infant – and it is perhaps the best ones for babies. Besides that, it does not really have any special features besides two timers, one that goes off for every thirty seconds to indicate that you should move to another area of the mouth, and the other one will tell you when you should stop cleaning.

6. Sonic Seiketsu for Babies and Children (Non-rechargeable)

This one does come with a price of 10 dollars, which might seem a bit expensive. However, this “weird” looking toothbrush has two brush add-ons and one battery that can last up to 150 days, hence, when you consider the price again, it turns out to be quite cheap. It is entirely waterproof and has an LED light and two timers. Keep in mind that if your child is older than 5, you should not get this one since it is smaller than other ones.

7. Panasonic EW-DS32-A (Rechargeable)

This brush features an LED light, hence, you will be able to easily check your kid’s teeth when necessary. It is 100% waterproof and a gentle, moderate speed and vibrations making it suitable for children of all ages. It also has a cap, so, you will keep bacteria and germs off of the head when it is not used.

8. Oral-B Frozen (Rechargeable)

If your kid has braces, you will want to get them this brush that will be incredibly suitable and convenient for them. It has specialized heads, specifically designed to maintain the teeth and braces completely clean. Like most products from this company, you can leave it on the charger for an entire day and without worrying about overcharging and damaging it. While it does not feature timers, you can download a timer by an application.

As you can see, it is quite important to teach your children to brush their teeth, and by getting them a new brush, you will be able to make the process easier and more fun. Hence, do not waste any more time and opt for a toothbrush from this article!