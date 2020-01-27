Top 7 Skincare Products for 2020

You need to nourish your skin every day to maintain vitality, freshness and elasticity in mature years.

The face is the identity card of your skincare because it shows you whether and how much you cared for it. Of course, the procedure is not the same in the twenties and fifties, but good habits are created in the beginning, so let the best cosmetics for your face always be your choice.

If you want a healthy and tight one, it is important to provide the best facial treatments. In the thirties, it is already necessary to acquire good habits that will show good results in the fifties. The best facial cosmetics are definitely those that are well hydrated and gentle.

How to Determine your Skin Type

In order to best determine what is the best care for you, it is necessary to determine what type you have. Dermatologists claim that there are five types – normal, dry, sensitive, oily, combined (mixed). To properly nourish, you need to know what type you have. Otherwise, with the wrong care, you can create a bigger problem than you have without care.

Few people can boast about normal skin, which you have no problem with whatever the weather.

If your skin does not have any shine but is also reddish, rough to the touch, peeled, full of wrinkles – all this means that it is dry. Dry without proper care gets old prematurely and does not tolerate the cold in winter and the sun’s rays in summer.

If your T-zone (forehead, nose, chin) is oily and your pores are enlarged and visible and your cheeks are dry – this means you have mixed one. Without adequate care, the mixed is oily in summer, while in the winter on the cheeks and forehead is cracked.

Oily seems most problematic due to the appearance of pimples and acne. Many people with that type have been shown to have aggressive skin and pimple drying methods that have been very harmful and exacerbated the problem. That is why natural facial care is best in people with such type.

As for sensitivity, the symptoms associated with it can occur in all other types – a feeling of tightness after washing, in the sun, immediately turns red, the appearance of red spots and pimples, an instant bad reaction to any cosmetic product. Sensitive type is actually a condition due to inadequate care or stress. Wash with plain soap and wash your face throughout the day. Depending on which of these symptoms suits you, what skin type you have.

Today we will present some of the best products that will have a beneficial effect on you…

Nivea Q10 power Anti-wrinkle + firming

The skin is the largest organ of our body, and Q10 and creatine are natural ingredients of the skin. For years, their levels decline, causing it to lose its ability to regenerate. Over time, it becomes more susceptible to crinkles and other signs of aging. NIVEA Q10 Power Daily Anti-Wrinkle Day Cream regularly increases levels of Coenzyme Q10 and Creatine, effectively fights wrinkles from the inside, reduces their visibility and prevents new wrinkles from appearing.

Thanks to its UVA protection and SPF 15 protection factor, it protects against wrinkles caused by sun exposure. The nourishing formulation provides the skin with intense hydration and provides a pleasantly soft feeling. Dermatologically confirmed to be suitable for all types. Suitable for the sensitive, too.

Eucerin Q10 ACTIVE

Eucerin Q10 ACTIVE for the normal and mixed type is a daytime anti-wrinkle anti-aging cream. Formulated with Coenzyme Q10, which gives energy to cells, to recharge cells and protect against free radical damage causing lines and wrinkles, and SPF 15 with high UVB and UVA filters to protect against further UV-induced aging.

With regular use, sensitive skin appears to be gentler and firmer as lines and crinkles decrease. The non-comedogenic formulation does not clog pores and makes it an ideal base for makeup. No parabens and artificial colorants to provide good skin tolerance.

Garnier Ageless White

Ideal product especially for people living in cities. It provides protection against pollution which is one of the main causes of skin aging. A mixture of collagen, Vitamin B3 and grape seeds will help you fight this sort of thing. You will look rejuvenated and your youthful look will return. If you want to learn more about this creme, make sure you visit this website.

L’Oréal Paris Triple Active

You are exposed daily to various harmful effects such as UV radiation, stress and pollution. They affect the formation of free radicals responsible for premature skin aging, loss of complexion, and weakening of the natural protective barrier, which results in dryness. By applying TRIPLE ACTIVE DAY, it will be long-lasting and perfectly hydrated. It will be restored to a radiant glow and will be gentle to the touch.

Lancome Hydra Zen

Lancome’s HYDRA ZEN Cream provides deep hydration. The cream has unique technology to provide intense, continuous hydration and soothe sensitive type. It contains hyaluronic acid, microcapsules, ceramides and glycerol that give intense, long-lasting hydration. At a slightly higher price, but worth every penny.

Eucerin DermoPURIFYER

Eucerin DermoPURIFYER Moisturizing Day Cream is an oil-in-water (O / W) emulsion without oils and perfumes for oily, problematic and acne-prone type. Its unique combination of anti-inflammatory Licochalcone A, antibacterial decanol and carnitine, for the regulation of sebum, effectively acts on problematic, so that the particles that absorb sebum, visibly clean pores and make it matte, making it ideal daycare and makeup base.

Vichy Aqualia Thermal

Vichy Aqualia Thermal is a lightweight, dry face cream that offers rich dynamic hydration that encourages water circulation in all areas of the face. The results are hydrated skin millimeter by millimeter for fresh beauty from morning to evening. The cream is intended for women between the ages of 20 and 60 with dried normal to the mixed complexion.

Conclusion

If you want the best for your face, do not forget that skincare must become a habit in the morning as well as in the evening. Aggressive soaps should become a thing of the past and be replaced by natural and gentle ones. The best facial cosmetics are those that will not change the PH value and remove the natural protective layer.