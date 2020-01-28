Top 7 Necessary Pool Equipment

Whether you have just installed a pool or want to take better care of the one you have, you will need the proper equipment for maintaining it properly. However, if you did some research before opening this article, you might be a bit confused by the number of tool options that you saw online.

If you found yourself in this situation, you might find this article to be quite helpful in solving your problem. The text below will feature the equipment that is an absolute must if you have a swimming pool in your backyard. Let’s take a look at the list of equipment you should purchase:

Strips For Testing The Quality of The Water

There is a reason why we are mentioning the strips first – it is crucial for you to test the water in it at least once a week. By regularly testing it, the strips will tell you whether you need to add some cleansing chemicals to it in order to prevent bacteria and algae from developing.

These testing strips are not as precise as liquid test packages, however, they can provide you with various information. The strips can be used for checking the pH, alkalinity, cyanuric acid, bromine, as well as chlorine. Another benefit is that they are easy to use. The strips should be held in the water for several seconds, and then you should compare it to the scale on the packaging to know the water quality.

A Brush For Taking Care of The Walls

One of the most annoying things about washing the walls is the algae that can develop on the walls, bottom, as well as the steps. To make things easier for yourself, you should purchase an algae brush that features stainless steel bristles. You can use it on all surfaces, including the walls, bottom, and steps, however, you can also use it for a diving board and the ladder. This tool will save you time and it will also save your back from aches.

A Vacuum That Will Remove Debris

Once you are done brushing it from the algae, the next step is to get rid of it from the water. One of the easiest and best ways to do so is to use a manual vacuum. However, this useful tool has other things to offer as well. For starters, it bypasses the filtration system, hence, if there is debris in it after a, for example, storm, you will not have to worry about the debris getting back into the water. Another thing that is good for you is that you can finally take care of the areas that are hard to reach or that your automatic vacuum cannot.

A Heater For The Water

If you live in an area where it is warm most of the year, but, can get a bit colder during autumn and winter, you might want to purchase a heater for your pool. This will allow you to enjoy swimming in a bit longer, and it can also bring several health benefits. If you want to see a list of things to consider before buying a pool heater, you can check this out.

A Cleaner For You Filtration System

The water health and quality in your pool will largely depend on how your filtration system works. And although you might be cleansing it regularly, grime and dirt can build up in the filters. That is why you will need to clean the filter to make it work properly. Filter cleaners will get rid of any residue, as well as improve how your filter works.

The schedule for cleaning will depend on how much you use the pool and the filtration system that you use. However, some of the things that might mean that you should clean the filters are dirty water and the pressure gauge. If you notice either of the problems, you should clean the filters.

A Durable Cover

If you do not want to get a skimmer, you should opt for getting a durable cover. A cover will keep all the debris away from the water and it will save you a lot of time that you would spend on cleaning it later. If you choose to leave it covered during the cold months, you will need to add enough chemicals to the water in order for it to stay clean.

This will also be useful when you reopen the pool since it will be less time-consuming and difficult. This also means that you won’t have to spend a lot of time getting rid of the leaves and debris. Hence, simply pull the cover off, start your filtration system, use the strips to check the water quality, and you are good to go.

Shock It Once a Week

If we did not have chemicals for cleaning, simply thinking about all the nasty germs, dead skin cells, hair, and other things might make you never enter a pool again. However, out of all the chemicals you can use, opting for a shock is the best decision you could make.

Once the pool starts releasing a terrible smell, you should definitely shock the water. Keep in mind that it should not have a smell at all if the water is properly balanced. The shock will sanitize the water, and it will also kill all the germs and bacteria which will ensure the cleanliness of the pool.

If you want to succeed in all the previously mentioned things, you should opt for a calcium hypochlorite shock. You should also choose to do it at least 4 times a month, which means that you must shock it at least once a week. Keep in mind that you might need to increase the number of times you shock it if you use the pool frequently.

Conclusion

By purchasing some or all the equipment previously mentioned in the article, you’ll be able to make the entire process of cleaning and maintaining your pool easier, less overwhelming, as well as less stressful for you. So, now that you know what you should buy, do not waste any more time and start searching for the equipment that will keep your pool clean and safe!