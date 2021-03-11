Top 7 Book Series – 2021 Review

Starting a Book Series is probably the only constructive addiction with something new to teach always. But, getting a valuable book within an optimum value is as important as the quality of it.Great coupons and deals at zouton.com could be redeemed for stores like Barnes & Noble. Stick to the blog to unveil a list of top 7 books which takes you to an entirely different world of their own and leaves you with an unmatching thrill and bliss.

“Outlander” by Diana Gabaldon (series)

This #1 New York bestseller has won not only critics’ acclaim but has reigned over the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. The series is an adult historical fiction book which has beautifully highlighted a love adventure. It is a must-read as it is packed with powerful characters, a well-written storyline with an adventurous theme, and unexpected love stories.

This 8 book series comprises the story of Claire B Jim who was living in 1940s when the war just ended and she escaped to spend quality time with her husband but accidently she falls through time back into the 1740s in scotland. Her struggles to fit in and find her way back to her husband is incredibly woven by Diana Gabaldon.

“Harry Potter” by J.K. Rowling (series)

This series is probably the most hyped book series ever and dare we deny that. All seven books have won several international awards and acclaim by critics. The book is set to take the readers in a world hidden from ‘muggles’ where magic and adventures are endless. This world is not just about spells, potions, wands, goblins, and games, but also bad wizards, dark magic and nasty forces trying to break through the wall of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

J.K. Rowling does a commendable job at providing the readers an escape from mundane life into a world which has a magical equivalent for everything in the non-magical world. The series storyline has been beautifully amplified via multiple Movies, show series, and documentaries as well earning it with millions of fans worldwide. So, if the world of wizards and adventure thrills you, this book series is an absolute recommendation. The book is indeed spelled to keep you intrigued and involved into potions and charms to fight off evil.

“The Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien (series)

This New York Bestseller series is one of the most successful fantasy series of all time. An intimidating story, crafted with mystic tales and the storyline revolves around a fellowship taking a magical ring to its destruction to prevent a vile lord from regaining his dark power to conquer middle earth. And all the adventure is taken to rule and reign over all and deliberate chaos to possess it.

In 2002, Peter Jackson decided to give the book series a beautiful adaptation in the form of cinema. Which has been as blockbuster as the book series itself. The story plotting is so thrilling which keeps the reader stuck with all the aspects which the book offers.

“Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins

Suzanne Collins has intelligently crafted a brutal yet crucial historic event in the story of the Hunger Games. This young adult dystopian series storyline lies in North American Panem about a 16-year-old child but a strong female protagonist ‘Katniss Everdeen’ and her struggle for survival not only against death but against humanity and love.

The title Hunger games represents the yearly event in which a girl and a boy from each district of America get chosen to compete in the arena games where only one of them would survive. The book is compact with a fast pace and yet succeeds to rush you along. All the characters stand out with distinct personalities. In short, The book series is packed with very well woven classical characters, medieval vibe and historic events which keeps the tale alive and the reader hinged to the idea of it.

“Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer

In simpler terms, Vampires, Mystery, and love stories could portray the Twilight series. But the books will drown you even more into thrills of finding love in young age with a well woven seductive, suspenseful, and addictive story plotting. The story revolves around the life of Isabella Swan or Bella who fights against all odds and survives all the hurdles that she meets for falling in love.Which comes her way when she moves from sunny Jacksonville to live with her father, the chief of Police.

Stephenie succeeds in establishing the norms of a teenager coming from a family of split parents, of a quiet and introverted personality and not a cliché of a typical normal girl. Setting of the plot keeps dropping hints that the story is not a mainstream love saga, but entails much more to it when Meyer introduces the character of Edward Cullen, who has more secrets to hide than what meets the eye. So, if you are looking for a mysteriously intense story, Twilight is your good-to-go read.

“The Game of Thrones” by George R. Martin (series)

A Song of Ice and Fire is an epic fantasy series by George R.R. Martin consists of seven volumes with the sixth and final seventh volume currently being written. Based largely in the mythological land of Westeros, this racy thrilling fanatical follows the tale of several indifferent houses with tarnished relationships in conflict, with characters plotting severe political scheming, and fighting for the Iron Throne. Laced with intriguing legends, prophecies and modern mythology, this series is a must read for any fantasy lover. The detailed character development and emotion filled sub-plots makes it an even mesmerizing experience for the reader.

“The Chronicles of Narnia” by C.S. Lewis (series)

The Chronicles of Narnia is a beautiful Children fantasy adventure series which features a Lion as its main character and other animals and their adventure through the magical world of Narnia. The story is crowded with talking animals, unicorns, giants, elves, dwarfs, monopods, marsh wigglers and more.

The writing style of C.S. Lewis is surprising and the way he created beautifully flawed characters and readers immersion to the tale. The way of storytelling is pretty engaging, attractive and comes as a surprise for children. This interesting series has been featured as a Movie series by talented Directors Michael Apted and Andrew Adamson.

The magical world of Narnia surely has the magic to engage the readers and relate to the characters as they were for real.