Top 7 Biggest Bookmakers in the World 2020

Online betting is expanding from the start of the expansion of the internet itself. It is almost impossible to count up all websites providing bookmaker services to people. Since they are immerging in numbers much as snails after rain, it takes a lot of skill to stay on top of the business. The competition is fierce and bookmakers are doing their best to attract the customers by providing them with different perks such as bonuses, loyalty programs and others.

1. Bwin

This bookmaking service was launched in Vienna, Austria at the end of the 90s, and the number of people actively using it is over twenty million. The offers and odds they are providing are labeled as most favorable for the users.

They offer a vast variety of sports that you can bet on and have a website that is easy to access and very simple to use. Not only that they have one of the biggest base of users but they work under European union license.

2. Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes is a bookmaker house that packs the biggest history of all, they are considered to be the oldest. They have not only online service that works like a charm, but they also have around three thousand betting shops.

Hilton hotels will have them to thank for the expansion of the hotels. With a simple design of the website, and offers both sports and esports, bingo, poker and other casino games. Online they offer benefits for new users and on the website you can find an extensive explanation of the promotional period making sure that everything is transparent.

3. William Hill

This German bookmaker was on and off when it comes to its operability since they had some issues with the tax. They have been again up and running in 2016 after four years of pause. This did not affect their popularity and number of users that put their trust in them.

It’s interesting that they are in an exclusive partnership with the English Football Association. Bonus for the newly registered users and free bets are in order and with support for iOS and Android devices it has never been easier to access betting and check scores. With customer service always available, good service is guaranteed.

4. Betfair

Labeled as the bookmaker with the biggest exchange rate in the world, they have shown what you can achieve with the dedication to the job you are in. The number of sports they offer is outstanding, not only that but on their website, you can find horse racing, casino games and the most important exchange.

Betfair exchange allows you to bet against other people, and they offer a refund as a perk for being their member. Whoever designed their website had functionality in mind. It is easy to use and has everything laid out. Something that is very interesting for this betting service that their website is not available in all countries, so if you are betting and traveling, you might like to restrain yourself if the countries you are visiting have no access to the website.

5. Betway

Betway is one of the biggest companies in the United Kingdom with the number of users that are using their services is close to fifteen million. It is interesting that this company has stayed in the possession of the family and is run as a family business. Since they foster this family approach, they are well known for their offers and bonuses.

Offer is quite vast since they have sports and all kinds of games available for the players. With support for both iOS and Android, they offer availably and access at all times. In addition to all available services, there is an option of leaving deposits and withdraw if needed.

6. 1xBet

This is one of the bookmakers that strives to reach first place in the increasing competition. It has been labeled as a favorite by the betters all over the world. It offers a great variety of sports and in addition, it offers some games you can find in casinos.

Live-action is available on the website, including a variety of sports and esports. Yet another reason for this place is the design of the website since this is the first thing users see, they have labeled it as important to easy access and simple. Bonuses are always desirable, and this bookmaker offers good deals for newcomers.

7. Bet365

This green logo is probably known to the enormously big part of the world population. Labeled as one of the best by users and it is surely one of the biggest, they well deserved all awards they have received in the past few years. Registration to the website is very easy and user-friendly.

With live streaming of all events and streaming they offer and support for both, iOS and Android devices, results are just one click away. Users have stated that this service offers best odds in comparison to other bookmakers. Since esports are very popular, this service has realized that and added betting onto popular games such as Overwatch and Dota 2.

In addition to all of these, bet365 offers popular casino games and provides a fun and easy access to the games. Live casino option has many players hooked up since it provides real-time action. This is one of the most popular parts of the website since it simulates sitting in a casino but from the comfort of your own home.

Conclusion

There are many bookmakers out there, and all of them compete for not only our attention but also to increase the number of people betting on their websites. It takes a lot of hard work and different offers for the players to keep the old ones and attract new ones.

Innovations, promotions and special offers all lead to an increase in the number of people visiting and betting. Providing protection of data and privacy of the better is also one of the criteria crucial for staying on the top.