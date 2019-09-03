Top 7 Best Bagged Vacuums

If you ask any housewife what are the most useful home appliances have ever been found, a vacuum cleaner will definitely be on that list. Simply, these appliances have changed the way we clean our homes in a better way, and there is no doubt that with the help of technology, they have reached an even higher level and quality of cleaning with different systems and filters. However, when you decide it is time to replace the unit you currently own, it can be quite difficult because there is literally a huge selection of these devices available on the market and it can be confusing.

Fortunately, we’re here to help. One of the best types of these home appliances is bagged vacuum cleaners. They have many advantages over other models and types, and one of the biggest is that they are suitable for allergic people. But there are some other benefits that we will reveal to you through reviews of some of the best-bagged vacuums currently available on the market. So, in the following list, you will be able to find out which are the top 7 bagged vacuums. Well, if you’re ready, let’s get started.

Hoover Platinum Collection UH3001COM

If you’re looking for a lightweight bagged vacuum (12 pounds), then Hoover Platinum Collection UH3001COM is the right solution for you. However, in addition to a bagged upright vacuum, you also get a canister unit, as well. This powerful 2-in-1 combination will help you with the best possible cleaning because the upright unit is equipped with a great 12-amp motor and has airflow as well as wind-tunnel technologies.

This guarantees outstanding results after cleaning. In addition, the canister unit is also very powerful and great for inaccessible spots in your home. It is equipped with very useful accessories such as HEPA bag, telescoping wand, bag emptying indicator, and dusting brush. Overall, the Hoover Platinum Collection UH3001COM is a great device that is really lightweight, delivers great performance and has a warranty period of up to 5 years. For the price, this bagged vacuum is available on Amazon for about $290.

Oreck Commercial Xl2100rhs

Next on our list is Commercial Xl2100rhs by Oreck. This upright unit is great if you need a powerful machine that doesn’t take up too much space. With a 12-inch cleaning path and 6500rpm cleaning brushes, it’s almost impossible for your floors not to shine. Another great benefit is a power cable that is as long as 35ft, which means you won’t have to move it from one electrical outlet to another. As we said, it is ideal for storage because it saves space, but it is also very light, only 8 pounds, which means it is easily portable.

In addition, you will no longer have to bother moving the furniture to clean underneath because the Xl2100rhs is very compact in this regard. However, not everything is so perfect with this bagged vacuum unit. One of the drawbacks we noticed is that the bag needs to be changed fairly often, about every 6 months. Also, on hard floors, the performance of the Xl2100rhs is slightly lower than other types of surface. Still, unless you consider this a major drawback, the Oreck Commercial Xl2100rhs is available on Amazon at a fairly affordable price of around $160.

Hoover Windtunnel T Series Pet Uh30310

Ok, obviously Hoover makes quality devices, so we decided to add another of their bagged vacuum to the list. When it comes to the type of cleaner, this is the upright one and we can safely say that it is one of the best-bagged vacuums of this sort. Certainly, one of the most important features is the HEPA medium bag with activated carbon, but also the 15-inch cleaning path that will pick up any impurities. In particular, this unit has outstanding performance when cleaning your pet’s hair. WindTunnel technology certainly helps a lot.

As for some interesting extras, there is a bag emptying indicator, a button that turns the device on or off with just one tap, and a 12-ft long hose. Certainly, in addition to quality cleaning and easy use, we must mention that the Windtunnel T Series Pet Uh30310 is very quiet in operation. This is especially useful if you have children. However, there are some little things that would make this bagged vacuum even better if they weren’t present. First of all, we think of the weight of the device (about 21 pounds) which can be a problem when carrying it. Also, if you need to clean under some lowered furniture, it may not be so easy. As for the price, the Windtunnel T Series Pet Uh30310 is available on Amazon for about $140.

Miele Compact C2 Electro+

If you’re looking for a powerful bagged cleaner, the Compact C2 Electro+ by Miele might be right for you. This unit has a powerful 1200W Vortex motor inside that is great for all kinds of impurities and substances found on your carpet or any other floor covering. Also, you can adjust the speed at six different levels, and the noise produced by this machine will not increase significantly because it is generally quiet.

The size of the bag is quite sufficient to be able to clean several times without the need for emptying. There is also a great HEPA air filter to remove the tiniest particles and allergens.

As for accessories, the Compact C2 Electro+ comes with a telescopic wand made of stainless steel, dusting brush, nozzle hoses, but also with a 33-ft long electric cable. However, while the performance is quite good and the quality of the cleaning is high, probably the biggest disadvantage is the price of this bagged vacuum. Compared to the other machines we’ve mentioned so far, this one has a by far the biggest price tag of as much as $700 on Amazon which is too much, we must admit. Also, it is not intended for large but mid-sized houses, which is not good if you have a large area to clean.

Hoover Anniversary Windtunnel U6485900

As we said above, Hoover is a known name when it comes to home appliances. They simply produce high quality units that are affordable, which is exactly the case with the Anniversary Windtunnel U6485900. This bagged vacuum is one of the most advanced and best devices on our list. First of all, it is quite good if you need a device with an advanced filtering system. The Anniversary Windtunnel U6485900 has a built-in HEPA medium bag which means all the tiny particles and allergens will stay inside.

In terms of technology, the most interesting feature of this home device is Embedded DirtFinder. Of course, we don’t think that the cleaner will automatically go around and clean the dirt, but there is one indicator that shows you that the surface is clean enough and that there is no need for further cleaning. In addition, as you can conclude from the name, WindTunnel technology is represented.

However, that’s not all, as this cleaner has a bag emptying indicator. With the 15-inch cleaning path, but also the customizable three-stage wand, cleaning will be much easier. But, as is the case with every device, the Anniversary Windtunnel U6485900 has some drawbacks. For example, the length of the power cord could be greater, but also the noise generated during operation could be lower. If that doesn’t bother you, then you can order this bagged vacuum for about $200 on Amazon.

Metropolitan Vac n Blo VNB-83BA

Still, if you need a great portable bagged vacuum, this is the one for you. The Metropolitan Vac n Blo VNB-83BA is portable thanks to the handle, but its 12-pound weight can be a problem when relocating. Also, the length of the power cable may be too small in some situations (12ft). But, of course, the most interesting thing about this unit are the vacuuming and blowing functions. There is also a very powerful 4.0 engine that is ideal for any type of dirt. We must emphasize that the cleaner is very durable and even if it falls, it won’t be damaged.

When cleaning, the bagged vacuum comes with a wide variety of attachments. There is dust brush, blower nozzle, inflator adaptor, Pik-All nozzle, crevice tool as well as micro cleaning tool kit. So, everything you need to keep your home clean. When working, there are also two wands that can be expanded. Basically, a quality device with bunch of accessories. If you need one like this, order on Amazon for about $250.

Oreck Magnesium Rs

For the end, another great home appliance by Oreck. If you’re looking for a great and lightweight (7.72 pounds) device, consider buying Oreck Magnesium Rs. This bagged cleaner is first and foremost remarkable when it comes to storage because it is slim-swivel designed. Also, this design is great if you need to clean in inaccessible places such as under furniture. LED lights can be very useful in such situations.

Regarding cleaning, Magnesium Rs will clean even the tiniest dust and allergens without any problems thanks to the powerful brush-rotating engine at 7000rmp, but we must not forget the high-quality HEPA bag that helps keep the air in your area cleaner and healthier. It can capture the smallest particles up to 0.3 microns in size.

Another advanced feature is the Sansiseal Docking System, which helps keep dust inside of the bag when it is replaced. The only drawbacks that can cause you a problem are the slightly larger wheels, but only if your furniture is too lowered. In any case, while the price is significantly higher compared to most bagged vacuums on our list (about $450 on Amazon), the 7-year warranty but also top quality is something worth paying so much.