Top 6 Best Office Chairs Under $100

If you work in an office, we believe that you will do everything to make it as comfortable as possible during your work. This certainly implies a quality workspace in every segment. One of the pieces of office furniture that definitely has the most impact on comfort is the office chair. Quite simply, this type of chair has always been designed to provide you with as much comfort as possible for several hours of sitting in front of your computer while working hard, but also to provide adequate support for your back, neck, and spine.

However, as with all other products, it happens that it is time for replacement, and then you need to buy a new office chair that will be just as comfortable or maybe even more than your old one. If you are considering buying a new office chair, you are in the right place. We decided to create the following list and present you the best chairs available for less than $100. Don’t let the price confuse you and make you think that the following products aren’t of good quality because this is not true. After much of the research and analysis of numerous reviews, we have selected the following office chairs that are great for this price tag. So, if you’re ready, let’s get started.

Office Chair Ergonomic Cheap Desk Chair

If you are looking for a cheap desk chair that will provide you with excellent quality sponge cushion, this product may be the right one for you. In addition, it is designed to provide support for your entire back. Also, you can see at a first glance that the backrest is made of breathable mesh which is extremely comfortable.

However, that’s not all. Although it is budget model, this office chair is easily adjustable in height as well as armrests. This means that you will be able to fully adjust it to suit you the best. Also, this design and features allow you hours of fatigue-free operation. As for the weight this desk chair can handle, it’s about 250lbs. We must add that the chair was subjected to the BIFMA test and passed it. This means that all equipment is up to standard and safe to use. As for the price, you can get it on Amazon for about $70.

EVERYWHERE Pu Cushion Home Office Chair for Task/Desk Work

Another great cheap office chair comes from VECELO. Like the previous model on our list, this one also has breathable mesh which is great. Also, the seat part is made of PU padded cushion which guarantees durability and comfort during work. It is designed ergonomically to provide support for your spine and back during sitting to make you feel relaxed and comfortable.

According to the manufacturer, it is ideal for long hours of work without being tired. This has also been confirmed by many satisfied customers who have purchased this chair on Amazon for just under $100. You can adjust it from 18 to 21.7 inches as well as armrests to create maximum comfort in your new chair. In terms of weight capacity, this office chair can handle up to 285 lbs. Of course, we must not forget the double nylon wheels that are very good for all floorings so you won’t have to worry about damaging it.

Furmax Office Chair Mid Back Swivel Lumbar Support Desk Chair, Computer Ergonomic Mesh Chair

When it comes to Furmax, this is one of the highest quality chair manufacturers especially for gamers. Although this one is not specifically intended for gaming, but for an office environment, you can use it for any purpose. The most important feature that gives you hours of fatigue-free work is the ergonomic design with dual plastic support located behind the backrest. So, your back and spine will be safe and healthy, and you will feel relaxed.

As for the seat, it is made of soft materials that will give you the comfort you need, while the backrest is made of nanoscale materials that are also used for the breathable mesh. In addition, the chair is very light and easy to move around the room thanks to smooth-rolling casters. This means that the chair is very reliable, stable and mobile while 360-degree swivel will give you a smooth change of direction. As for weight capacity, up to 265 lbs. is acceptable when it comes to this Furmax office chair. The current price is around $50, and it’s also important to say that it is available in several different colors.

Ergonomic Office Chair PC Gaming Chair Desk Chair PU Leather Racing Chair Executive Computer Chair Swivel Rolling Lumbar Support

If you are looking for a quality office chair that looks completely like a gaming chair, then this might be the right solution for you. According to satisfied users, the time it takes to assemble this chair is only 15 minutes. Like all other products on our list, this one is ergonomically designed with many useful features. For example, it has an adjustable headrest pillow but also lumbar support. In addition, it is possible to adjust the tilt of the backrest, but there is also a 360-degree swivel and nylon rolling casters.

This means that the chair is perfectly designed for long work or multi-hour gaming. Breathable PU leather is another great thing that will give you ultimate comfort. In terms of price, this gaming-office chair is available on Amazon for just $99.

Furmax Office Chair Desk Leather Gaming Chair, High Back Ergonomic Adjustable Racing Chair

For the end, another great chair by Furmax. Unlike the previous chair, which is also a product of this company, we can say that the design of this one resembles a gaming chair, so you can certainly use it for these purposes because it is extremely comfortable. The backrest and seat are fully covered with leather, even the upper part of armrests is covered with leather so it will definitely give you comfort.

You can also adjust the height from 14.5 to 17.3 inches according to your needs. When it comes to weight capacity, this Furmax office chair can handle up to 280lbs. 360-degree swivel wheels will allow you to move around the room easily without getting up and without fear of damaging the floor surface. All in all, this office chair is a great choice as well as all the others we have listed so far. There is no doubt that they are all high quality and that their price is extremely affordable. Specifically, the price for this chair is about $65 on Amazon. It is up to you to decide which one looks better and which fits in with your interior.