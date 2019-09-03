Top 6 Best Mopping Robots

One of the most challenging housework is cleaning your home. It is simply a job that consumes too much valuable time that you could use in a better and more quality way. As you know, time is money. Well, when it comes to money, a great solution is to hire someone to clean your entire house while you are enjoying your hobby or just resting. However, hiring a maid is not cheap, especially if you have a large house or apartment. On the other hand, there is one good solution that you pay for once, and the effects and benefits you get are long-term.

We are thinking of buying a proper mopping robot. It’s a great device that is ideal for situations like this. The best thing is that you have to spend a few hundred dollars, and these smart devices will save you the time and money you would spend on hiring someone to do this job. However, it is not easy to choose the right mopping robot as there are several factors that you need to focus on when buying. For example, the size of the surface to be cleaned, the type of floor but also the price, are just some of the features you need to pay attention to. Therefore, we have decided to create the following list which includes the top 6 mopping robots because we want to help you. So, if you’re ready, let’s get started.

Roborock S5 Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

You know that for several years now, Chinese company Xiaomi has been launching into the market some very interesting and useful devices that are here to make our lives easier. One of these is the Roborock S5, an excellent smart mopping robot with minimalist and slim design that will definitely not disappoint you and will satisfy all your cleaning needs. First of all, we need to emphasize the very useful Smart Sensor technology. This smart system is there for the Roborock S5 to easily avoid any obstacles on the floor, such as furniture with laser navigation system. Also, if you have stairs in the house, this technology prevents the unit from falling down and damaging.

Another great thing is the vacuuming, mopping and sweeping features that guarantee your home is perfectly clean. In addition, you do not have to worry about the robot being suitable for your floor type because it is great for all types (wooden floor, laminate and parquet flooring, tiles, vinyl, stone floors but also carpets). The only downside we noticed was the insufficiently large dust bin.

Given that the Roborock S5 can run for as long as 150 minutes continuously and clean up to 250 sq. ft., a small dust bin means that you will often need to empty it. We almost forget that you can install an application available for your smartphone and control this device through it, but a standalone mode is also available if you cannot handle this mode. All in all, the Roborock S5 is a versatile device that will cover everything you need to clean. If you want one like this, you can order it on Amazon for about $520.

bObsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

Another multifunctional mopping robot comes from bObsweep. This device is different compared to some of the other ones on the market, first of all in size, which is a disadvantage and advantages at the same time. It’s a disadvantage because it can be difficult if you need to clean underneath the lowered furniture, and the advantage is that you won’t have to empty the dust bin often. Still, it’s not the only option that has two sides. For example, there is a fairly powerful engine built into this combo that is great for quality cleaning but can sometimes be really noisy.

This powerful engine also has a shorter running time than other devices because it can only clean for a bit over an hour. However, if space is intended to be cleaned within 100 sq. ft., then you have no reason to worry because one charging is sufficient for this area. An interesting feature is that if the battery is low, the mopping unit returns to the charging station by itself.

Also, this one has the function of UV sterilization, HEPA filters and is suitable for several different floor surfaces such as wood, stone or carpet. This guarantees quality and healthy environment after PetHair Plus has completed the work. Of course, we have to mention the long warranty period of two years. So, you can order this device via Amazon at a lower price, for about $370.

ILIFE V5s Pro Robot Vacuum Mop Cleaner

However, if you are looking for a budget solution, then the ILIFE V5s Pro may be the ideal device for you. Not only is it pricing advantageous, it also has a plus for some other features. For example, a surface that can be cleaned with only one charge is up to 1940 sq. ft. In addition, the V5s Pro has a fairly long running time of almost two hours. Just like the Xiaomi device, this one has three functions-vacuuming, mopping and sweeping, but also a significantly large dust bin. In addition, there is a tank with a water for a mopping function that is a bit difficult to refill.

Another disadvantage is that when cleaning large areas, it may skip some parts and not collect dust. It also has a smart function to return to the charging station when the battery is low, which is very useful. All in all, the V5s Pro is a cheap device, and because of its very reasonable price, some cons can be ignored as it is a high-quality mopping robot. Its price is currently around $160 on Amazon.

iRobot Braava jet 240 Robot Mop

However, if you need a quality and less expensive solution to automatically clean your wooden floors, then we recommend the iRobot Braava jet 240. Of course, it can clean other floors (stone or tile), but the results on wooden ones are amazing. The area it can cover depends on the mode you use, and you have wet mopping, as well as dry and damp sweeping, so depending on your choice it can make clean between 200 and 250 sq. ft. for up to 1 hour with one charge. Another benefit are pads that you can easily replace. You have a choice here too, so you can select the cheaper variant and buy disposable cleaning pads or somewhat more expensive reusable ones that will surely last longer and may save a few bucks.

However, the iRobot Braava has some drawbacks, as well. For example, we mentioned a relatively short running time but also a small coverage area. So, it is intended primarily for smaller rooms, and in addition, the battery must be removed from the unit to recharge. Still, if you look at a price tag that is around $170 on Amazon, this is an affordable and good device. You also have a one-year warranty.

iRobot Braava 380t Robot Mop

Another device that comes to us from the iRobot is the Braava 380t. Compared to the one we talked about above, this one has impressive features and is better in all segments. First of all, we’ll start with the similarities, the dry and damp sweeping modes as well as wet mopping. In addition, the application is identical and the 380t is excellent for wood and stone floors or tiles. However, when it comes to functional features, all the similarities stop here because the 380t can cover a much larger area, up to 1000 sq. ft. in sweeping mode, up to 350 sq. ft and mopping mode. Also, the running time is incomparably higher as this Braava device can run for up to 5 hours, depending on the mode you select.

Another big advantage over the other Braava mopping robot on our list, but also on much more expensive models is that the 380t is very quiet in operation. Certainly, washable pads that can be used repeatedly are also useful. However, despite these impressive features, we can say that a long charging period is a big problem because you have to wait more than two hours for a full battery. In terms of cleaning, the Braava 380t doesn’t have a vacuum, which can be a problem for someone. In terms of price, you can find this mopping robot on Amazon for about $255.

ECOVACS Deebot M80 Pro

For the end, a mopping robot that is a product of ECOVACS. When you first look at this unit, you can easily conclude that it is minimalistic in design but not that it contains some very interesting features. For example, the M80 Pro can be controlled via an app for your smartphone or through Amazon Alexa. Also, there is a hybrid system that supports sweeping and mopping modes, but also Smart Motion Navigation technology that ensures that no damage or jamming between pieces of furniture occurs. The built-in nylon fiber brush ensures that everything found on the M80 Pro way will be properly removed to the dustbin. As for the surface, it can cover up to 1292 sq. ft. which is even several times larger than the surface covered by other devices.

However, like other gadgets, the M80 Pro has some drawbacks. For example, it doesn’t have a virtual wall feature which means this robot can accidentally start mopping your new carpet. Also, noise generated during operation can be a problem. We didn’t mention the running time which is acceptable and with a single charging, the unit can work a little less than 2 hours. If you think this device is right for you, you can order it from Amazon for about $230.