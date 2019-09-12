Top 6 Best Electric Garage Heaters Operating at 240v

Is the climate in your country cold? Are you a mechanic who has trouble heating garage? If all of this is true, we have a great solution for you. We are thinking of an electric garage heater that will help you maintain a warm environment while repairing your car during cold days. These appliances are also great when you need extra heating, but also if you want to save on heating costs. Simply, heating is one of the biggest costs, and a pretty large part of the home budget is set aside for this purpose.

This is especially pronounced in countries that have many cold months and days during the year. We believe that costs are incomparably higher when you have to heat your garage. Therefore, we think that a great solution for you to create a more comfortable working environment, but also to save money, is to buy a quality electric garage heater. To help you find the right device for yourself, we’ve decided to create the following list of the top 6 best electric garage heaters operating at 240 volts. These heaters are best suited for these purposes because they consume less electricity compared to other heaters you can currently find on the market. So, if you’re ready, let’s get started.

Fahrenheat FUH54 240 volt

We start with one great electric garage heater that we can consider as the best value of all the others we will talk about. It is a Fahrenheat FUH54 electric heater that is great for large spaces such as a garage. Depending on the size of the room you work in, and the speed at which you want it heated, you can set the Fahrenheat FUH54 to 2500 or 5000 watts. Another great feature is the built-in thermostat, which will allow you to adjust the proper temperature that the unit will maintain itself. This means that you don’t have to switch the unit on and off often when you reach the desired temperature or when it drops.

Like the other electric heaters which we will mention on the list, this one runs at 240 volts, which guarantees lower power consumption and better energy efficiency. Adjustable louvers are also present to direct the heat where you want. All in all, these are the main features of the Fahrenheat FUH54 which is definitely one of the products worth buying. As for the price, it’s available on Amazon for around $245 which is very affordable.

Dimplex DGWH403

Although the previous unit has a very reasonable price, someone may still want something cheaper. Fortunately, we have another very high quality and affordable electric garage heater. This is a Dimplex DGWH403 electric heater with a power of 4000 watts. This may be a problem for large rooms where you work, but the fact is that most people have a small or medium-sized garage. In the latter case, the Dimplex DGWH403 is a great solution. In addition, the material used in the production is stainless steel, which means high durability.

The automatic thermostat is another useful built-in thing that can adjust the temperature from 45 to 77 degrees depending on your needs. Also, there is an overheat safety system that prevents any malfunctions or similar unwanted things. Of course, it runs at 240 volts, but we also need to point out brackets for very easy mounting. If you think this is the ideal device for you, you can order Dimplex DGWH403 on Amazon for about $147, and you’ll also get a one-year warranty, which is great.

Wall Mount Heater Comfort Zone

As you can conclude from the name, this industry heater is wall mounted. But that’s just one of the many great features this one by Comfort Zone has. This is one of the strongest electric garage heaters on our list and has as much as 7500 watts. Of course, there are two different levels to adjust the heating according to how fast you need to warm up your workspace. We believe that noise levels are also an essential feature of any device. Well, we can tell you that this one is pretty quiet during work and you won’t have any problems with the noise.

Like the others we’ve mentioned so far, the Comfort Zone has a flap to adjust the air distribution as well as a built-in thermostat, which is very useful. We have already said that it has extremely high power, which means that this garage heater can be used in large rooms because it is powerful enough to heat them up very quickly. Overall, the Comfort Zone has brought to the market an electric heater of excellent quality, which is not too expensive, especially considering its performance. The current price on Amazon is about $250, which is quite acceptable for a device of this quality.

Dr. Heater DR966 240-volt Hardwired Shop Garage Commercial Heater

We understand that every dollar is very important and that every person wants to save as much as possible. Fortunately, the people who work at Dr. Infrared Heater had in mind the needs of people with a smaller budget and made this high quality and above all cheap device. This is their DR966 running at 240 volts. In this way, they save you money in a number of ways, both through the price of the device itself and later less energy consumption. Like all the devices mentioned so far, this one has a built-in thermostat that helps to keep the room in which you work heated effectively.

In addition, the DR966 has a great overheat safety system that will immediately turn off the unit if overheating occurs. Of course, installation is very simple, and Dr. The Heater DR966 can be easily mounted on the wall or ceiling of your garage. So, this budget heater has all the necessary features that some of the more expensive models have, but we think that because of the lower price, this one is the right choice. It is currently available on Amazon for less than $150.

King Electric KB2410-1-B2-ECO 240V 10000W Electronic Control Garage Heater with Bracket, Thermostat and Remote Control

According to the name, this electric heater has very interesting and useful features. The King Electric KB2410-1-B2-ECO is definitely the most powerful device we’ve put on our list and has a whopping 10,000 watts. This means that it is great for large rooms, but also if you use it in smaller ones, it will heat it up very quickly thanks to its tremendous power.

As for the components that are installed, there is a quality motor inside that will run smoothly for many years, as well as a spiral finned element. This guarantees excellent and efficient results when working. In addition, King Electric’s heater has a great wall or ceiling mounting system, and another very important feature that shouldn’t be forgotten is the Eco2s electronic remote controller. This means that you will be able to use it in a very comfortable way. As for the price, you can find it on Amazon for about $700 which means this is not a budget heater at all.

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-988 Garage Heater

For the end, another extremely good device by Dr. Infrared Heater. This one is called the DR-988 and is definitely the cheapest device we will introduce today. It has an incredibly low price of only $91 on Amazon, which is fantastic for people with a small budget. Still, low cost doesn’t mean poor performance. On the contrary, the DR-988 comes with very useful overheat protection, but also with a power of 5,600 watts which is more than some of the more expensive models.

As for the area it can heat up, it’s about 600 square feet, which is quite enough for an average garage. We also need to mention the built-in thermostat that can be adjusted from 45 to 95 degrees, but also the fact that this electric heater can only be mounted on the wall. So that can be a problem if you plan on installing it on the ceiling. However, we believe that performance is great for this price and that this is one of the best-buy devices.