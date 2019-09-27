Top 5 Tips for First Time Visitors to Canada

If you are a first time visitor to any country, you will need to learn the best ways to travel both safely and wisely, and tourist traveling to Canada is no different. So, whether you are traveling to Montreal, Toronto, or Vancouver, there are somethings that you should know before going to Canada. In this article, you will be able to read about the things you should know before booking a flight to Canada. Let’s take a look:

Travel Documents Information

If you are traveling to Canada from a foreign country – which also includes the US – you will need to have the proper travel documents. You will need a valid passport, and some countries might even require you to have a visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization or eTA for short. The eTA is mandatory for all nationals that are visa-free – except Americans. According to the experts from e-visaexpress.com, countries that do not require a visa to enter this country include US, United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, Australia, and Switzerland. However, you should check for any updates before you plan your trip.

Check the Province Information

Canada is a vast country that is made from 10 provinces and 3 territories. These provinces are similar to the states in the US, and for instance, Vancouver is in the province of British Columbia, while Montreal is in Quebec. If you are not sure about which province you are traveling to, you should do some research before you arrive in Canada.

Emergency Information

If you get yourself in an emergency situation, the phone number for calling the police, medical services, and firefighter is 911 in Canada. You can dial the number from any phone for free, however, you should only use it in the case of an emergency. Before you leave, make sure that you read the tips in keeping yourself safe while traveling, including how to get medical care for non-emergencies.

Canadian Currency Information

The currency in Canada is the Canadian dollar. There are 5, 10, 20, 50, and 100 paper dollar bills, and 1 and 2 dollar coins. You might hear people referring to the $1 coin as a “loonie”, while the $2 coin is referred to as a “toonie”.

Tipping Protocol

Tipping 10 to 20 percent of the cost of the service is quite expected for various services you use, including the restaurant wait staff and beauticians. Of course, different tipping standards apply for taxi drivers, bartenders, and the hotel staff that help you during your stay. If you are not sure about the tip, you can consult the hotel staff or ask the patrons around you.

Conclusion

The five tips from this article will help you with planning your trip to Canada. Before you even start planning your trip, make sure that you have all the travel documents needed, that you check your province information, and that you do some research on the places you can visit. These tips will certainly make the planning process easier, less time-consuming, and less overwhelming for you.