Top 5 ‘Breathtaking’ Female Fortnite Gamers 

If you are an avid Fortnite fan and follow various Twitch channels, you will have come across legendary players like Tfue and Ninja. But there are also professional female streamers that could give them a run for their money.

Of course, you don’t have to agree with this list, the five gamers below are worth taking a look at. You will find their content not only exciting but educational as well. You might learn a thing or two about different tactics and playing styles to improve your own game.

Justfoxii (Kylee Carter)

If you like snipers, with insane reflexes, you will just love Justfoxii. She is a lethal sniper and could probably take on the best snipers in the world such as Dakotaz. According to some commentators on social media, her skill level isn’t far behind Dakotaz.

Dakotaz has been featured on PC Gamer, so we know he is the real deal when it comes to his sniping skills. Justfoxii has around 60k subscribers on YouTube. The sub number may be low, and we believe she deserves a lot more attention.

Pokimane (Imane Anys)

Imane is, without doubt, one of the most popular female Fortnite and League of Legends players online. Although there are some gamers that we consider more talented, she deserves praise for developing a huge fan base.

According to Fortnitelist.com, Pokimane has over 3 million subscribers and regularly teams up with other popular streamers. It’s interesting to think she only started playing a year ago but has improved drastically in a short time span.

Valkyrae (Rachell Hofstetter)

Valkyrae plays for a professional Fortnite team called 100 Thieves, one of the most well-known teams online. Some gamers believe that 100 Thieves is easily within the top 3 teams in the world.

Besides being a regular part of the team, she has also participated in a few professional tournaments and gave everybody a tough challenge. Her performances in those tournaments demonstrated how she is able to take on multiple enemies at once. Currently, Valkyrae has around 600k subscribers on YouTube. Besides being amazing at shooting, she is an impressive builder.

Kittyplays (Kristen Michaela)

Kittyplays also performs regularly in professional-level tournaments. She is mostly known for her awesome skills in skirmishes, probably the main reason she has 600k subscribers!

Just like Valkyrae, Kristen is very accurate with all weapons and highly efficient at building. She is an all-round balanced gamer which helps her stand out from the crowd.

One_Shot_Gurl (Julie Marie)

Julie is, without doubt, the best player on this list, simply because she plays against the best players and manages to beat them with ease. One_Shot_Gurl has 500k subscribers on YouTube and is well known for great call-outs and helping her teammates win matches.

If you are a fan of good coordination and entertaining callouts, you should definitely watch her. Juile is also a very good all-round player and excels at supporting her team. This is something that none of the other females on the list do regularly.