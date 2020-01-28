Top 5 Best Long Range Hunting Gear in 2020

Outdoor activities are really fun, and they help you find the best part of yourself while enjoying whatever it is that you are doing. Some people like to travel, others want to go and play sports when the weather is nice, and some don’t even like outdoor activities all that much. After all, everyone is different, and we should just let others do whatever fulfills their soul.

When it comes to outdoor activities, hunting is one of the not-so-popular choices, but it offers so much if you just give it a chance. Of course, it takes a lot of skill, practice, patience and many other things which are earned with time, but it’s something that humans were born to do, except nowadays it is done for the thrill.

Hunting requires at least some pieces of equipment if you are trying to come back home with your prey. If you know nothing about this activity, worry not, because in this article we are going to introduce you to some of the best and most useful items that you can purchase if you are trying to get into hunting yourself. Since there is a lot to talk about, let’s end this introduction right here and jump straight into the content.

A Hunting Backpack

This one might be pretty obvious, but it is one of the key items that you have to take with you whenever you’re heading out in the wilderness. It doesn’t matter if you are a hunter or not, a backpack is mandatory, so make sure that you have the right kind.

The regular “school backpack” won’t do the job, because most of the time you are going to carry some heavier weight in it, including some other pieces of equipment that we’ll mention a bit later. So, make sure that you purchase a durable backpack, preferably one of those military-grade backpacks, and pack all essentials in it for the journey. Food, water, extra clothes, first aid kits and everything that you might need.

Hunting Binoculars

Some people think that the scope on their rifle is something that replaces the need for binoculars, but that’s not true at all. Your scope has one purpose, and the binoculars are used for something completely different.

When you need to locate your prey and gain some insight into it from a long distance, you have to use a pair of high-quality binoculars. So, what exactly lets you know if a certain brand of binoculars is high-quality or not? Let’s take a look.

First of all, the material from which the binoculars are made needs to be durable, lightweight and preferably rubberized so that you can grip it nicely without any risk of dropping or making noise when you shouldn’t. It’s even better if the paint is in forest camouflage for added stealth. Next, the main feature of the binoculars, which is the zoom, needs to be high enough for you to be able to locate your prey from a long distance, especially if you are only doing long-range hunting. Maybe you don’t even want to close up on your prey at all, and you want to take your shot from afar and then collect it after you confirm the kill.

Last but not least, the magnification needs to be adjustable, because sometimes you might want to use them to spot something at a closer distance, and things will be very difficult to do if those binoculars are only made to work on a very long distance. For the perfect example of a product like this, feel free to visit Target Frog.

An Easily-Deployable Tent

You never know what’s going to happen in the forest. You might or might not find your way back home, and if it gets dark, you’ll need a place to sleep. Or, you sometimes want to go on a hunting session that lasts more than a day, so having a shelter is always a very good idea.

If you are planning to hike for a very long time, chances are that you’ll eventually get tired, and when you are tired, your abilities to hunt are drastically reduced. To avoid making your session unsuccessful, make sure that you get a tent that is easily deployable and preferably in the camouflage print. Make sure that the material is waterproof and durable because you never know the circumstances that you might face while out in the wilderness.

A Rifle Scope

If you are doing long-range hunting, you have to get yourself a long-range rifle scope. This will allow you to aim at your prey from afar, after locating it with your binoculars and shooting the perfect shot that won’t cause too much damage on the body while making sure that you won’t be leaving home empty-handed. Scopes come in all shapes and sizes, and depending on what you’re going to hunt, you can choose the one that is the most adequate.

Remember that if you are planning to take some long-range shots, you’ll have to get a scope with larger magnification. If possible, get a few different scopes in case you need to switch because of certain circumstances.

A Compound Bow

This is not very mandatory, but if you want to feel like an old-school hunter, it’s one of the most enjoyable items that you can purchase, but it’s quite practical as well.

A rifle is sometimes more efficient than a bow, but it makes a lot of noise, it’s more expensive, harder to maintain and also not so easy to carry around. The average rifle weighs about ten kilograms when it is fully loaded and with the scope on, so if you are not conditioned to hike with that much weight on your shoulders, plus the backpack, it’s better to get a bow and hunt that way.

Bows these days are made from very durable materials, and they can produce a lot of power, so you will never have to worry about missing your prey or the arrow travel speed being too slow. Once you master the bow, hunting with a rifle will seem pretty boring to you.