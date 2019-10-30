Top 5 Best Earplugs for Musicians 2019

Earplugs are one of the most often overlooked essentials in the music industry. Very important for preventing damage to your hearing, a set of good earplugs can be a savior in disguise for musicians that want to do this for a lifetime.

In order to help out any musician out there, we have researched and made a top of the best earplugs on the market. We hope that this will come in handy and help you make the best choice!

1. Vibes High Fidelity Concert Earplug

The Vibes concert earplugs are a fidelity solution are a great set of earbuds for musicians or even music aficionados that often attend concerts. These noise-reducing earplugs will protect your ears without sacrificing on sound quality. Not only that they will lower damaging decibel levels by up to 22dB, but they will also significantly increase sound clarity thus making music more enjoyable.

Made of hypoallergenic silicone, they are super comfortable and a great replacement for foam ear-plugs that muffle sound that sometimes attracts microbes. The vibes pair never muffles sound, allowing you to be able to have a conversation while listening to the music or playing.

The earplugs are almost invisible due to their minimalist, low-profile design and “glassy” type outer sound tube.Built to last and for comfort, Vibes has been constructed from materials specially chosen to ensure durability and longevity. The ear tips are washable and built to last. Enjoy the clean and controlled sound that the Vibes HighFidelity EarPlugs have to offer.

2. Reverbs High Fidelity Ear Plugs

Pine Sounds offer an impressive choice for earplugs through the Reverb model. Created as a premium hearing protection for musicians, DJ’s and concerts, the earplugs are fit for other noisy activities as well. The great thing about the Reverbs is that it contains a proprietary precision filter which heavily reduces background noise to non-dangerous levels while retaining audio and vocal clarity.

When bought, the package contains 2 sets of earplugs with different levels of noise reduction depending on what you use them for. The set with the green filter cancels the noise with about 20dB and makes it possible to almost perfectly hear anyone that is close to you.

The other set with the white filter has a noise reduction of up to 28dB, making it the ideal selection for any place that is very loud or where heavy instruments are played. Good thing that you can hear anyone close to you, because their discreet design makes them virtually invisible. The hypoallergenic silicone is not only safe but also as subtle as possible.

3. Eargasm High Fidelity Earplug

The Eargasm earplugs is one of the most sought after products in the earplug market. Their main mission is to protect your hearing from harmful noise levels.

That is why they have an innovative, smart attenuation filter that is pending patent. This filter aims at, yeah, you guessed, filtering the noise evenly rather than blocking it. The mission is to reduce noise to safe levels while maintaining clarity of speech and richness of music.

They reduce noise proportionally by up to 21dB when needed.When buying the Eargasm you will get not one, but two pairs of different earplug shells. This will enable you to insert the attenuation filters in the pair that best fits your ears.

Besides that, you will also receive an ergonomic aluminum case, that is as small as a keychain and allows you to sore your earplugs. The interior of the case is anti-stick and the case itself is waterproof. Ideal for keeping your earplugs safe.

Made from hypoallergenic plush silicone, the earplug shells are non-toxic and comfortable. They do not cause any itching or pressure. The Eargasm reviews are also reporting an extreme quality of customer service and satisfaction for every pair bought.

4. HEAROS High Fidelity Musician Ear Plugs

Heros tackles the market with its great high fidelity earplugs. Their triple-flange design separate damaging noise from the music so you can hear the clarity of the piece that you or the musician intended.

They take pride in their attenuators as being revolutionary by reducing the noise by as much as 20dB. The attenuation of noise is flat so you can still hear every detail. As many top-notch earplugs on the market, the Hearos are also virtually undetectable. Made of translucent silicone with transparent stems.

The silicone is medical-grade hypoallergenic. The triple flanges are soft and pliable so they have no problem with conforming to the contour of your ear in order to fit perfectly. This feature also makes them utterly comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Every pair of Hearos come with their own keychain case that you can easily wear with everything and everywhere. Being made in the USA they take pride in stringent manufacturing and quality check process.

5. LiveMus!c HearSafe Ear Plugs

The LiveMus!c earplugs fall more in the heavy-duty protection side but are also a great fit for every musicians’ needs. When ordering this set of earplugs you will be surprised to receive not one but 2 unique sets of earplugs.

The white filter set has a noise reduction ratio of 29dB which is great for any place or instrument that is super loud. The green filter set has a noise reduction ratio of 23dB which is not as heavy-duty and can fit more occasions than the first.

Both of the sets have a precise triple flange design cand cone-shaped tips to fit any ear. Made of natural, hypoallergenic and non-toxic silicone, longer usage of the earplugs is possible. They do not itch or cause any allergic reactions.

They also contain a precision filter with varying levels of strength. The precision lays in reducing and weakening background noises and attenuating high-frequency ones. Every order comes with an ultra-portable aluminum carrying case with a cord inside. The cord attaches to the plugs thus making them even harder to lose.

Conclusion

As you can see professional-grade earplugs won’t block the noise but lower it in order to avoid any permanent damage. Now you just have to decide which pair best fits your needs.