Top 3 Microwave Extension Cord 2020

A durable and quality extension cord is one of the most vital components of daily life. People usually have a hard time finding the right one, especially if you need it for certain kitchen appliances you use on daily basis. One of the most used kitchen items is microwave. To prevent the flickering of the lights, blowing of a fuse, or tripping of a circuit breaker, the microwave should be plugged into its own properly grounded, dedicated electrical outlet.

In case your outlet is close to the microwave, and you are comfortable with the position of it, you won’t need an extension cord. However, most of the time, this isn’t the case. Microwaves usually don’t have long cords, and people tend to place it far away from an outlet, so the extention cord is very much needed.

There are some things you should keep in mind when choosing the right microwave extension cord, and those include preventing damage to the appliance, like the cables that could overheat, avoiding fire outbreak, which can be prevented by not using a low-grade cords, and durability and price of your extension cord. We made a list of the best microwave extension cords, to help you out. Take a look.

Stanley 31536 Grounded Heavy Duty Extension Cord

Stanley is the company that has been in business for a long time now, therefore you can be sure that their products have high performance, and are made of the finest materials. The Stanley 31536 Grounded Heavy Duty Extension Cord is protected with superior vinyl insulation, and has a rating of 125V, 15 amp, and 1875 watts, which is pretty powerful. You don’t have to worry about the cord getting hot even after you use it longer than anticipated.

POWTECH Heavy Duty UL Listed Extension Cord

This thick gauge extension cord comes in a visible white color and is UL Listed, which should assure you that the cord has been tested and certified safe to use in homes. With its capacity of 1625 watts, the cord has suitable rating for any heavy appliance. You can also attach other extension cord, plug adders, or surge protector on it. The cord is protected with superior vinyl insulation, which adds to durability of it. Its cable is fairly flat, so you can secure it to a baseboards with cable clips, or where ever you find suitable.

Tripp Lite Heavy Duty Extension Cord

Another company famous for its good quality products is The Tripp Lite. Their extension cords are made to be able to handle appliances which require high electrical load. Tripp Lite Heavy Duty Extension Cord has a superior construction, is UL listed and produced per RoHS specification, which tell you a lot about how safe and certified to use in the home this product is. It comes manufactured of 14AWG wire and rated 15 amp, 120 volts, which means that overheating and damage won’t be a problem. The cord can be purchased in different length.