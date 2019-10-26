Top 12 Most Attractive Football Leagues on the Planet

Due to the fact that football is very attractive and dramatic, it is considered to be the most popular sport in the world. Also, it is a rather funny sport that makes people sublime to the limit. It can make people regret to shed tears. Therefore, it doesn’t matter if you are watching the game at the stadium, or in front of your TV, the whole atmosphere can affect the way you feel and behave. In other words, the power of this game lays in its ability to make you feel extremely happy or disappointed.

As a consequence of its worldwide popularity, football is a sport that attracts a large number of people willing to bet on football matches in various tournaments. Football betting is all about predicting the outcome of the match and putting a bet on it. This type of activity has been popular for a long period of time since it requires cognitive activity while having fun at the same time. In other words, you think about different football strategies and factors that will influence the outcome, and in the end, you can see whether you were right. On top of that, you even get the opportunity to earn money. This is the reason why people find the whole process fun and thrilling. Even though football betting can be an amazing opportunity for you to develop a sense of how the whole football world functions, and make some extra cash, you should be careful with some potential risks regarding this topic.

Football betting is not necessarily illegal, but you need to be informed about certain conditions about the betting websites. For example, you should participate in websites that are not banned depending on your country. While speaking about the betting sites, it should be mentioned that there are plenty of sites that are user-friendly, even for beginners. Also, you want to pay attention to the reliability of the betting website. In case you are looking for a secure and safe football betting website, you can check out the https://fun88gg.com website to take part in the fun sports betting. This site offers you many instructions, so if you are a beginner, you don’t have to worry about not understanding the terms. Also, it is very easy when it comes to logging in or signing up. Furthermore, in case you have some issues, there is a 24/24 service concerned with providing you assistance. Not only is this site well-systematized and hence easy to follow and use, but it also offers many prizes and bonuses.

You are a football lover, so which team is your favorite team? Which tournament, according to your opinion, is the most attractive and dramatic? In the following article, you can find out everything about the football competition. We will try to provide you with information about some of the most attractive and thrilling tournaments in the world. Therefore, don’t hesitate to take a look.

What are they?

1. FIFA World Cup

The World Cup is the biggest football tournament on the planet today. This is an international football tournament organized by the FIFA World Football Federation with a period of 4 years. This is the tournament for teams that are national teams that are members of FIFA.

The tournament gathered hundreds of the best big and small teams from countries participating in the competition, kicking from the qualifying round to the final round. For the most part, all the other leagues on the continent aim to win tickets to the World Cup finals and win the world championship.

2. Premier League

This is the most dramatic tournament in the world, where many big teams. Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool are teams that bring the attraction to this tournament.

This tournament is attractive because there are big teams. It is also fascinated because of the dramatic, unexpected, matches that bring a very personal feeling of excitement. The units in this tournament have a fairly equal level, so there will be a lot of surprises for the fans.

Besides, the power of the British media created an excellent effect on the tournament. They make fans love football, and football becomes pure entertainment every weekend.

3. AFC Champions League

The Asian Club Football Championship is also known as the Asian Champions League. It is also one of the major football leagues in the world. Organized by the Asian Football Confederation for national football clubs or to win the national cup of developed football under AFC.

There are 32 clubs taking part in the tournament to compete for high and low in the group stage. The champions of the tournament will be eligible to represent football clubs under AFC to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup tournament.

4. La Liga

This is the residence of the two greatest teams on the planet: Real Madrid and Barcelona. It is also the place where the two best players in the world appear: the golden balls Ronaldo and Leo Messi.

People love this tournament not only because the teams here are incredibly talented but also because of the extremely attractive and exciting competition between the two best players.

5. Portuguese Liga

This tournament is primarily a battle between FC Porto and Benfica. They are the two most active teams of this tournament, the two teams that represent the most Portuguese football in the Champions League playground.

This tournament lacks the presence of professionalism and talented players, nor is it invested much to retain the big players.

6. Eredivisie

When saying to Eredivisie, we think of the ideal place for young players, especially those who first enter the profession. Although not as many fans as the tournaments above but here is very invested in young talents.

The matches here always have the shadow of the young, very talented players. The matches have a very high number of goals, an average of 3.56 goals per game.

7. Ligue I

The significant teams of this tournament include Paris Saint – Germain, Lyon, Monaco. This tournament has an almost infinite investment of Qatar billionaire Nasser Al – Khelaifi.

In this tournament, there is no high competition between the teams because the Paris Saint – Germain star team is a too big distance from the remaining mediocre teams.

8. Argentina League

This is the largest football arena in Argentina, the tournament with the participation of 20 teams. The competition starts in August and ends in May.

The tournament consists of two turns, which are the TorneoInicial and the Torneo Final, with 20 teams each turn. The top two teams in each round will compete in the final round to compete for the championship.

9. Brazilian Serie A

The place to create the talents of world football with Ronaldo, Kaka, Ronaldinho – Brazilian Serie A, is the foundation for the talents of world football.

However, this tournament is losing its position recently. The main reason is because of inadequate human resources when talented players go to the other big teams in the world.

10. MLS

The dock of many famous players is exactly MLS when they are over their peak and old age. However, they are also the reason why the matches in this tournament have a broad audience.

Currently, it is the dock of famous players such as KaKa, Frank Lampard, Gerrard. The tournament consists of 10 teams participating and also the competition is quite dramatic, they have the same force.

11. Bundesliga

This is a tournament with a broad audience. According to UEFA, each match here attracts about 40,000 fans in the field.

The significant teams of this tournament include Bayern, Dortmund. When they play, almost all seats are filled. Besides, the Bundesliga matches are always fierce attacks that make German football very distinctive and attractive.

12. Serie A

Serie A is the top league in Italy. The most successful clubs of this tournament are Juventus (31 championships), AC Milan (18 championships), Inter Milan (18 championships).

This tournament usually starts in September and ends in May of the following year. There are two rounds in this tournament. The first round is called “Andata”, and the second round is “Ritorno”. There are 380 rounds divided equally for 38 teams each.

Wrapping up

Above are the most prominent football tournaments in the world. We hope through this article, you have gained more useful information about football. Stay tuned for more football news at our website. We will bring you lots of exciting soccer knowledge.

See you in the next article!