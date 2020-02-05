Top 10 Tips for Maintaining Garden 2020

People have different hobbies and one of the better hobbies to adopt, in my opinion, is gardening. Here’s why…

Unlike many other hobbies, gardening provides value to the environment and the person. Gardening has many positives, and some of them have meditative benefits. It’s great for mental health and spiritual fulfillment.

When you are adopting cultivation as a hobby, not only are you improving the environment around you, you are also improving self-health. Gardening requires physical work, which in turn keeps you healthy and fit. The effect that gardening has on the environment is also noteworthy.

Gardening provides rewarding results. It burns calories in the process as you are adopting physical labor while gardening. Some people do landscaping for the aesthetic, and others do it to grow their veggies. Both are great motives and have values of their own.

To grow a beautiful garden, some essential elements need to be taken care of. You must maintain your garden to keep it neat and visually pleasing. These 10 tips will help you in maintaining your garden.

1. The Initial Process of Gardening

First, let’s address the main problem, and that has to do with initiation. You need to have to garden to maintain it, and most people tend not to take the initiative. When you are in the starting process, you shouldn’t care about finding the perfect place. The best thing you can do is just start gardening. You can also start a container garden, which you can do anywhere.

Following this method, you can ensure that the soil is fertile while preventing weeds. Let’s say the container is near your main door, and it will help your incentive. It will make sure that you follow through with your gardening hobby. After gaining enough experience, you will be able to move up to bigger spaces.

Most people worry about the small stuff and waste time on unnecessary details. They end up quitting before they even start, and it becomes a counterintuitive process. The trick is to start the grind and learn with the actual process as you progress.

2. Examine the Plants Before You Buy Them

This will prevent and limit diseases in your garden. This happens to be one of the easiest ways to avoid various reoccurring problems. You should learn to determine what a healthy plant looks like/ You can get your different hands-on books, catalogs, and magazines to learn the visual attributes of a healthy plant.

From time to time, check the tops of the plants as you are inspecting the quality of the root. Roots, especially the healthy ones, should be firm, white (with exceptions), and spaced crowdedly over the root-ball. If the roots are dark and mushy, you are probably looking at a bad sign.

3. Clear the Garden from Time to Time

Clean out the leaves in your garden once you start to do gardening in a spacious area. You do not have to go all crazy and clear out every single sheet but try to clean just enough to make the process easier. A leaf-litter will help the pollinators as well as the wildlife to survive in the winter season.

Remove any residue or pile of thick leaves or any layer of leaves. It invites mold, disease, and degradation. It is better to wait until temperatures reach higher. If you have a lot of compost, add leaves to the pile. Otherwise, just cut the thin layers of leaves with the first cut of the season, and they will decompose and add organic matter and nutrition to the soil.

4. Keep an Eye Out for the Bugs

The damage that the insects do on a plant is more than just cosmetic damage. Bacteria and viruses can quickly spread through insects. Many insects are transports for various microorganisms. While bees and some other insects are great for your garden, some insects are not.

The target is to separate the edible insects from the bad and preventing the harmful ones from causing trouble in your garden. According to GrowGardener, you need to be picky and invite good guests while kicking out the horrible ones.

Some of the beneficial insects are:

Ladybugs

Lacewings

Assassin Bugs

Parasitic Wasp

Ground Beetle

Praying Mantis

The harmful insects include:

American Oil Beetle

Aphids

Brown Marmorated Stink Bug

Tobacco Hornworm

5. Plant Verities That Are Disease-Resistant

Disease-resistant plants have a better immune system than conventional ones. They do get sick, but they fight off the disease instead of being succumbed by it. Like the “VNF resistant,” tomatoes are resistant against the fungi Verticillium, nematodes, and Fusarium.

There are even flowers that are disease resistant, but unfortunately, they are not labeled or tagged for us to find them. There are companies, however, that provide different disease-resistant flower plants.

6. Use Yard Waste That Are Fully Composted

Different materials decompose at different rates in a compost pile. The process of thorough composting protrudes a high temperature, and it kills off pathogens present in the material.

The temperature is current for extended time lengths, and plant debris that is infected that do not go through this process might reintroduce diseases. You need to ensure that you know the condition of your compost pile. Do not use your yard waste otherwise.

7. Use Fertilizer the Right Way

Using an excessive amount of fertilizers will burn the roots and reduce their ability of water absorption. The plants become more susceptible to stress from environmental factors and weather. Get a soil test, and you will have accurate information regarding nutrient levels of your soil.

8. Water Properly

Watering the plant is always a good idea, but many harmful bacteria also need water to thrive. The method you use to water your plant makes a huge difference. To avoid providing pathogens and diseases a positive environment, pick a plan of watering that limits moisture on the foliage of plants.

Overhead sprinkling is least desirable because of their proclivity of leaving the leaves wet, and most leaf problems are caused by that correctly if you do choose this method, water at a time giving the leaves enough time to dry.

9. Choose the Right Plant

Having the right plants for your gardening zone is essential. Different plants thrive in different environments and soil. The defense system of a plant is also somewhat similar to that of a human. Under stress, they cannot fight off diseases as effectively. Some plants also require more sunlight than others, while some thrive in humid environments.

10. Don’t Overcrowd the Plants in Your Garden

As you are spacing, the transplants notice established plants as they spread. Crowded plants end up creating humidity, and it allows the disease-causing bacteria to develop a positive environment to spread and grow. Too firmly planted plants also grow very poorly as they have to compete for light, water, and nutrients.

Use better plant formation and trim out the thick and damaged stalks. Rearrange your plants when necessary. Gardening is an active process that requires a person to attend to matters from time to time.