Top 10 Recovery Software In 2019

Have you ever lost some important data or accidentally deleted it? If so, we believe that you were trying to recover your data in some computer services, but that the price was too high so you gave up. That was probably a difficult decision, but you didn’t have a cheaper alternative. Fortunately, today we have software that can very easily recover your lost or deleted data.

There are free and paid software on the market, but among many computer programs, it can be difficult to find the right one that will get the job done the right way. That’s why we decided to help you and create the following list containing the top 10 recovery software for 2019.

1. EaseUS Data Recovery-Paid, Free and Trial Versions

EaseUS Data Recovery software is very powerful yet has a very user-friendly interface. For these reasons, it has succeeded in gaining a truly large number of users worldwide. Also, EaseUS has a fairly long tradition since it has been around since 2004. However, what we liked most about EaseUS Data Recovery software is that it has a wide range of features that can be tested through the Trial version before purchasing.

Also, if you decide to buy the Paid version, you won’t regret it because this software is cheaper than many others available on the market. As for compatibility, in addition to Windows and Mac versions, you can also download Android and iOS versions. For more information visit Easeus.com.

2. Disk Drill-Free Version

One of the best recovery software you can download for free right now is Disk Drill. This computer program is the product of CleverFiles, a company that has been present in the software market for many years. However, we must emphasize that Disk Drill has two versions, free and paid. The limitation with the free version is that you can only restore 500MB of data. Still, if you fit in at 500MB, then Disk Drill is definitely a great solution.

For compatibility, it can run on Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8 and 10. Also, regardless of whether your storage device runs on FAT, FAT16, NTFS, EXT4 or HFS+, Disk Drill will be compatible.

3. Disk Drill Pro-Paid Version

As we said, Disk Drill has paid version, which gives you more options than the free one. For example, the biggest advantage is unlimited data recovery, which is certainly not negligible especially if you need to recover a large amount of data. Pro version is compatible with Windows OS, as well.

In addition to all this, we must point out that Disk Drill Pro is great software if you like to always have the latest updated version of the program. If you decide to purchase Disk Drill Pro, your software will have a lifetime free update and always be supported with the latest features.

4. Recuva

If you’ve ever been looking for a free and great data recovery program, then you probably heard about Recuva recovery software. This computer program is one of the best and most reliable you can find right now and we can safely say that it provides excellent recovery results.

The Recuva interface is also user-friendly and the installation process on your computer is intuitive and easy. All you need to do is download the latest version from their official site and take advantage of all the benefits Recuva has to offer. First of all, we think of deep scan mode, the data recovery from damaged or deleted files, as well as the preview feature.

5. R-Studio-Paid and Trial Version

If you are looking for software that can repair, recover or clone data from your disk, then R-Studio may be the right solution. This software really has a lot of features and we think the best solution is to buy the paid version because it brings a lot of benefits. Data recovery is effective in a variety of situations, for example, if you completely removed a file from the Recycle Bin or virus attack, FAT damage, a power failure occurred.

In addition, the interface of this software is user-friendly and is available in as many as 8 different languages. As for compatibility, you don’t have to worry because R-Studio is available with Windows, Mac, and Linux.

6. TestDisk

Another great free data recovery software is TestDisk. Most importantly, this software supports all popular file formats, documents, images, music files, and more. In addition, data recovery can be performed with FAT, exFAT, ext2, and NTFS file systems.

The only problem may be a different user interface from what most users are used to. TestDisk uses the command line. However, compatibility isn’t a problem because you can install TestDisk on all popular Windows operating systems.

7. Data Rescue 5-Free Trial and Paid Version

As the name implies, Data Rescue 5 is another fantastic data recovery program and very easy to use. Best of all, you can install it on virtually all versions of Windows OS. Also, it’s possible to recover almost all popular file formats from a lot of storage drives.

8. PhotoRec-Freeware

If you’re crazy about photos but accidentally deleted some of your favorites, don’t worry. A great program that will do a good job is PhotoRec. This software is free and compatible with Windows OS, Mac as well as Linux. If you have lost your data from a memory card, flash drive, HDD or SSD, don’t worry, PhotoRec is great for photos, videos, and other popular file types.

9. Stellar Data Recovery-Freeware and Paid Version

Speed, efficient scanning and quality recovery results are the main features of Stellar Data Recovery software. In addition to compatibility with hard drives from your PC running Windows OS, you can also restore files from other devices such as memory cards, flash drives, and smartphones. Also, we must add that the interface is extremely user-friendly and easy to use.

10. Wondershare-Paid and Trial Version

One of the best recovery software is Wondershare. This program supports over 1000 different file types and a large number of devices from which you can recover your data. It’s compatible with Windows and Mac OS and has a trial and paid version. The disadvantage of the free trial is that you can recover files up to 100MB maximum.