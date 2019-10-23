Top 10 Innovations in Online Gambling

The online gambling industry has grown over the past decades to become one of the most vibrant industries in the world. This rapid growth has increased its competitiveness forcing online casinos and software developers to employ creativity and innovation to stay in business. Visit https://topnzcasinos.co.nz for intriguing information on the top web casinos and providers with the most recent advancements.

Here are the top 10 most exciting innovations in online gambling that have made a massive impact in the industry:

1. Virtual Reality Casinos

The advent of VR casinos has greatly enhanced the online gaming experience making it more realistic. Even though it is making a slow gradual entry into the gambling world, VR gambling seems to be a promising innovation that will transform the industry. The availability of VR headsets such as PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and Samsung Gear VR is the main accelerating factor that is propelling the growth of VR casinos.

Slots Million was the first VR casino to be launched, and its popularity has been on the rise since its introduction. The top software providers like Microgaming and NetEnt are already producing top-notch VR games. When these casinos catch up, even the most adamant gamblers will embrace online gaming and forget brick and mortar casinos.

2. Live Dealer Casinos

The attempts at making online gaming more realistic started with the introduction of live dealer casinos. These casinos allow you to play against actual dealers. The games are streamed live from professional studios or actual land-based gambling houses using sophisticated equipment. It enables players to follow the game closely from the start to the revelation of the outcomes.

Some casinos have even enhanced the experience further by allowing players to chat with the dealer and even tip them. The live games that are currently available include Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Casino Hold’em, and Dream Catcher, among others. You can certainly get the ultimate experience when you play live casino games in the VR casinos.

3. Cryptocurrencies

The use of cryptocurrencies is another excellent innovation in the online gambling industry. These digital currencies are beneficial because they facilitate fast, private, and secure transactions. They do not require clients to provide any critical financial details and have no paper trail, thus making them secure and private.

The most popular digital currencies in online casinos include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Monero, Dogecoin, and others. The popularity of these casinos has led to the development of cryptocurrency-specific casinos. On a lighter note, cryptocurrencies coupled with VPNs have allowed players in restricted countries to gamble online.

4. Mobile Gaming

The online gambling sector is a major beneficiary of the rapid growth of the smartphone business. Manufacturers are creating sophisticated high-capacity phones, thus allowing software developers to create intriguing games that can work seamlessly on these devices. Playing on a mobile phone is convenient because it allows you to play while on the move.

The number of mobile casinos has also grown tremendously. Their game portfolios are quite rich, hence enabling gamers to play their favorite games while on the move. You can play these games through instant play no download or the casino apps. The leading casinos have optimized their platforms leading to a flawless experience in both these formats.

5. 3D Slots

These modern slots have cutting edge 3D graphics and authentic sound effects that create a superb gaming atmosphere. They also have diverse exciting themes and storylines that will be intriguing. The 3D slots have also been enhanced to run smoothly on a wide range of operating systems, thus making the gameplay quick and exciting.

Moreover, the software developers have improved the navigability of these games making it easy for players. Some of them even support several languages to enable clients from different regions to gamble conveniently.

6. Skill-Based Games

Gambling is ideally a luck-based activity, and the regulators are trying to ensure that it remains that way. However, these kinds of games tend to be monotonous in the long run. Due to this, software developers have devised creative ways of making skill-based games that can meet the standards of the regulators.

This development has led to the creation of outstanding slots and table games that are more engaging. This has certainly renewed the excitement of playing these games.

7. Social Gambling

Social media is another industry that has experienced massive growth over the past two decades. Hence, its incorporation into online gambling was inevitable. Social platforms like Facebook have millions of users from across the continents, and this is invaluable to the gambling sector.

There are many social casino games such as Zynga Poker, bingo, slots, and blackjack simulators, among others. Unfortunately, due to regulatory issues in most jurisdictions, you cannot play social casino games for real money. Therefore, gamers enjoy the thrill of the free games, the social interaction involved, and the bragging rights for the winners.

Despite this fact, social casinos make huge profits from in-game purchases. For this reason, many social casinos have cropped up in the recent past. This sector is likely to grow further when these casinos are finally allowed to offer real money casino games.

8. Progressive Jackpots

The concept of progressive jackpots is another remarkable milestone in the online gambling industry. These jackpots keep rising as more players continue to play it until a winner finally lands it. The funds can be pooled from a large number of casinos, thus giving them the potential to award life-changing winnings.

The most notable developer of progressive jackpot games is Microgaming with amazing slot titles like Mega Moolah and Major Millions. NetEnt and others have also created fantastic progressive slots. These games can award up to millions of dollars and are definitely more lucrative than the fixed jackpots.

9. Bigger Bonuses

Online casinos started offering bonuses and promotions to attract clients. It is a way of matching the perquisites such as free drinks, free vacations, and free food offered by land-based casinos. However, online casinos keep on improving their bonuses because of the ever-growing competition.

It is nearly impossible to find an online casino without a lucrative welcome bonus, which is usually a deposit bonus plus free spins. Other bonuses include referral bonuses, no deposit bonuses, seasonal bonuses, free chips, and cash-backs. They have favorable terms and conditions, which make it easy for players to win real money from them.

Moreover, these casinos have fantastic reward systems aimed at retaining the loyalty of players. The most popular one is the comp points system that awards players with points whenever they make a real money bet. Eventually, these points improve their VIP statuses and are redeemable for various prizes.

VIP players in the top casinos enjoy excellent benefits like faster withdrawal times, VIP bonuses, efficient customer support, and more.

10. Favorable Legal Regulations

Just like any other new concept, online gambling faced a lot of skepticism and opposition in its early days. Even the traditional gamblers claimed that the experience was so far from reality. Nevertheless, the industry has been embraced in many jurisdictions making it widespread.

The UK legalized it in 2005, and many European and Asian countries followed suit. Currently, even strict jurisdictions like some states in the US and countries like Japan are trying to legalize it. Soon, it will be possible to gamble online in all countries.

These are the top 10 innovations in online gambling that have led to a massive transformation in this industry. Nonetheless, this trend is far from over; therefore, you can look forward to more in the near future.