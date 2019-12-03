Top 10 Best microSD Card Readers In 2020

The modern laptops are very slim and sleek, thus lacking the SD card slots. But now the memory card readers are back in fashion. You need a good SD card reader to get all your images and videos from your SD card. And what can be better than an SD card reader to do this job more efficiently? Now the card readers are very affordable and highly portable, and you don’t need to spend a lot of money and neither lose your important photos, music, and videos.

Here’s a list of the best SD card readers that you can buy in the upcoming year:

Transcend USB SD card reader

This is one of the top-ranking SD card readers that you can buy in 2020. This SD card is super speedy, super easy to use, and so portable that you hardly have to lift a finger. This SD card reader is also compatible with USB 2.0, so anyone in the tech world can join in the fun to transfer multiple files of all types like music, video, and everything within a few seconds.

Best features of this SD card reader:

Compatible with USB 2.0

LED Light that can indicate the data transfer activity

Free data recovery software

Anker 8-in-1 USB portable SD card reader

This SD card reader comes at a slightly higher price, but this is a more versatile form of SD card readers. This is a very compact SD card reader and takes very little space around your USB ports. This SD card reader offers data transfer speed up to 5gbps. If you have multiple storages, this card reader can read and write multiple cards at the same time.

Best features of this SD card reader:

Reads and writes on two cards simultaneously

Data transfer up to 5Gbps.

Compatibility with different types of SD cards

Easy plug and play option

IOGEAR 3-in-1 USB SD card reader

For people using modern ports, the IOGEAR 3-in-1 SD card reader is a great choice. The best part about this SD card reader is that it works with USB C-type units as well as thunderbolt devices. This SD card has a very sleek design that fits seamlessly with Apple products.

The best features of this SD card reader:

Compatible with CF and SD cards

312 Mbps reading speed and 260mbps writing speed

Compatible with USB 2.0

Works with Thunderbolt devices

UGREEN SD card reader

This SD card reader is the best choice for photographers and videographers who work across different mediums. This card reader can accept all kinds of cards, including SD, CF, microSD, and TF cards. When you insert the SD card in this kind of SD card reader, it can easily identify each card, thus avoiding any kind of overlap and confusion. This is a completely driver-free card, and it works smoothly as soon as you plug your SD card into this.

The key advantage of this SD card reader:

Compatible with most widely used SD cards

Can be accessed simultaneously thus saving time

Plug and play technology

Data transfer at a super speed

Unitek 3-slot card reader

Using this card reader gives you multiple ports for different card connectivity, and you can read all the cards at once without sacrificing the speed. This card is compatible with new devices, including smartphones. Although it has a cable, it is only 1-foot long to avoid all kinds of desktop clutter. This SD card is best for busy professionals who want slim and sleek SD card readers and hassle-free data transfers.

Key features of this SD card reader:

Multiple compatibility option

1-foot cable length to reduce the desktop clutter

Three cards can be read simultaneously with efficient data transfer

SmartQ portable SD card reader

This card reader works best with USB 2.0 as well as USB 3.0. This card is also compatible with multiple card storage options. This has a sliding cap that keeps the USB head protected in case of transit. This has a sleek black design that looks amazing. This card reader is the best option if you are looking for a smart, sleek, and reliable SD card reader at an affordable price.

Key features of this SD card:

Advanced design with sliding caps

Self-powered

Simple plug and play option

No separate software installation required.

It’s never easy to pick up the best microSD card reader. But using this honest review about all these SD cards can help you choose the best SD card reader as per your requirement. Thus when you are looking to shop SD card reader in 2020, just look at the above review and shop the best SD card reader.