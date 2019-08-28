Schools, colleges, universities, and all education centers need to embrace technology in the classroom. Students of today have grown up with technology and it is woven into their lives. Integrating tools such as mobile devices, computers, and the internet in education allows them to learn in a way that they understand and that reflects what they will experience in the modern world of work. Students who are well-versed in using technology to communicate and collaborate will have less trouble competing and finding jobs in the future.

Here are the top 10 benefits of using technology in university.

Promotes independent learning

Technology in the classroom gives students access to online information and the ability to learn independently. With digital textbooks, they have access to the timely and dynamic subject matter with embedded links to relevant materials or courses. Of course, students need guidance on how to distinguish reliable from unreliable sources of information. This guidance can be very helpful when it comes to their future careers.

Offers new teaching methods

One of the other benefits of using technology in the classroom is the option it offers for using advanced teaching methods. Instead of professors spending an hour talking whilst students listen, they can make use of hybrid courses, personalized instruction and a wide array of other innovative teaching strategies.

Allows for different learning styles

Every student is different and learns in a different way. One of the benefits of using technology in the classroom is that it can accommodate different learning styles. An artistic student at one of the best art schools or a student who is learning computer science can benefit from using technology. Students who learn in a more visual way can create mind maps on their iPads to help them retain information and understand a concept. Those who struggle to engage with physical textbooks have the opportunity to learn from digital ones.

Levels the playing field

Technology is hugely beneficial for students who face challenges in their learning. For example, blind or partially sighted students can use technology with inbuilt voice recognition. Voice recognition, text-to-speech converters, translators, word prediction software and volume control are some of the many assistive technologies available today to help those with challenges to learn more easily.

Simplifies assessment

Online engagement systems allow faculty to regularly check in with students for feedback on assignments and course materials. The use of online assessments helps to produce data and patterns that identify where students may be struggling. This allows for intervention with targeted resources at the best time to make a difference.

Encourages content creation

Continuing with why is technology important in the classroom, one of the benefits of technology in the classroom is to allow students to create content, such as presentations. They can utilize technology in many different ways to communicate their ideas and collaborate with others in content creation. Technology in the classroom provides a solution, whether it’s uk.edubirdie.com or finding statistics for an assignment. From dissertation to thesis, college essays to term papers, online writing services use them to their full effect. Technology allows students to visualize data, tell their stories dynamically and curate many forms of content. Learning how to create content is very beneficial for many jobs in the business world today.

Reduces administration

Technology can help to automate many tedious tasks, such as monitoring student attendance and performance. A professor at Georgia Tech coded an AI teaching assistant, Jill Watson, to answer a selection of student questions. She passed on those she couldn’t handle to a real person.

Provides instant feedback

One of the reasons why technology is important in the classroom is that it allows for instant feedback. It’s possible to get feedback from students by asking quiz questions or through online polling during lectures. Students can see whether they understand a topic and professors get an idea of what areas they need to review. Clickers and other software that’s student-centered can be a great way to enhance lectures, giving students the opportunity to engage and be rewarded.

Increases collaboration

Students networking together online can share information, work together on group projects, and interact with the instructor. Collaboration between students and professors is possible when using a learning management system. Using digital tools in lectures can help to engage all students, even those who wouldn’t normally participate. Harnessing technology improves student engagement and collaboration.

Monitors progress

The impact of gadgets on students cannot be underestimated. They are so used to using apps on their iPhones that it makes sense to use apps to automatically monitor their progress and send updates. Using technology in the classroom makes it easy to review, annotate and send feedback automatically to students from devices like iPads.

Conclusion

Experts agree that technology is changing the way students learn. It can be a highly effective tool, but in the end, it is just a tool and it is the way in which it is used that affects how it enhances education. It doesn’t replace an educator but creates a flexible learning environment where there are constant collaboration and innovation. Technology in the classroom can open doors to new discoveries, allow for more engagement and generate new ways of learning.