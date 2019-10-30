Top 10 Alternatives to 123Movies for Online Movie Watching

Among the websites available for you to enjoy movies in the comfort of home, 123Movies has received a lot of positive attention. You can discover a variety of movies as well as TV shows available on this website to watch and enjoy. The available collection of movies and TV shows on 123Movies belong to a large number of categories as well. You can easily download them and watch them at the comfort of your home.

While you are downloading movies and TV shows with 123Movies, you will also come across the need to locate an alternative for it. That’s where you can take a look at the top 10 sites like 123Movies. The following are the best ten websites similar to 123Movies that we came across.

1. Rainierland

Rainierland is quite similar to Netflix. If you have used Netflix in the past, you will not find it as a difficult task to learn how to use Rainierland. You can discover a premium look and feel available on this website. Along with that, you can easily locate media and entertainment content that you are searching for. The search bar that you can discover at the top of the website will be able to help you with that as well.

2. LosMovies

LosMovies can help you to sort movies depending on the year of release, genre, and country. This can help you to locate the movies that you want to enjoy with minimum hassle and go ahead with them. You will also notice that it provides the latest available movies to you. You can enjoy movies with the intuitive interface offered by LosMovies like never before. It is also possible for you to download subtitles for the movies out of LosMovies.

3. Vumoo

The look and feel offered by Vumoo is quite similar to the look and feel that you can get from 123Movies as well. You will not find any clutter on the web page. It looks minimalist, and you can easily locate what you want without any hassle. The polished appearance can also make you fall in love with the website. There is a separate section available on Vumoo, which will assist you in getting to know about the most popular movies for the week and enjoy them.

4.WatchFree

WatchFree is a website where you can discover a unique and interesting grid interface. This can make life easy for you while searching for the latest movies and TV shows. Before you access WatchFree, you should keep in mind that it doesn’t come along with the same navigation bar that you can discover in 123Movies. However, you will notice that there is an easily accessible search bar. It can help you to locate the content you want most efficiently.

5. FMovies

FMovies is the best-known alternative to 123Movies. In fact, most of the people who are searching for the next best option to 123Movies prefer to go ahead with this website. The simple design, without the presence of advertisements, has contributed a lot towards the popularity of FMovies. This can help you to sit back and conveniently enjoy the content. You will also notice that they are offering an impressive selection of content, which can be categorized depending on the country, genre, and release date.

6. Primewire

Primewire is there among the top alternatives available for 123Movies, as well. You will be able to discover an exciting collection of content available on this website, as well. They include both TV shows as well as movies. You will never miss out on great content while you use Primewire to locate what you want. One of the best features that you can discover in Primewire is that it offers multiple links for one movie or TV show. If one URL is broken, you can easily switch to the next one and move forward with it.

7. Putlocker

Putlocker is one of the best options available for people who look for websites such as 123Movies. You can get an impressive selection of content with the help of this website. The functionality delivered by Putlocker is quite similar to the functionality that you can get out of 123Movies, as well. In other words, they are not hosting all content on their servers. Instead, you will be provided with external links to go ahead and download content.

8. NewMoviesOnline

NewMoviesOnline is a relatively new option available for the people who search for 123Movies alternatives. However, you will be able to discover a decent volume of content available on the website. Therefore, you can go ahead with it without keeping any doubts in mind. When you are browsing through NewMoviesOnline, you will come across the navigation bar that you are familiar with. That’s one of the biggest reasons why we decided to include NewMoviesOnline on our list.

9. TinklePad

TinklePad is a promising website that you can discover in the list of websites similar to 123Movies. You will fall in love with the overall performance and experience that this website can deliver to you. You will be able to use TinklePad to download favorite movie content or to stream them. You can discover a carousel at the top of the website. It will help you to get to know about the latest movies available out there. In order to further assist you with locating movies, TinklePad provides a filtering option as well.

10. OnlineHDMovies

The appearance of OnlineHDMovies is quite similar to 123Movies, as well. It is another excellent place available for you to get the movies that you want. You can easily discover the latest movies available to grab on this website. You will also be able to find movies that were released during the past two decades. Hence, you will be provided with lots of content to experience while you are using OnlineHDMovies. You will never run out of options to enjoy at the time of using this website.