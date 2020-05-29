Tommie Lee Set To Become Grandmother At 35 Years Old

Mary McFarren
Image source: VH1.com

Tommie Lee’s daughter Samaria (16) announced the pregnancy on social media earlier this week. It was obviously not planned, but Samaria decided to keep the baby, making her mom Tommie a grandmother at only 35 years of age.

Samaria has not announced the sex of her baby yet. Tommie Lee has not commented on her oldest daughter’s pregnancy. The “Love & Hip Hop” star was recently in the news after she was arrested for abusing her other daughter, Havalli, at her school.

View this post on Instagram

Girl or Boy ?? 🎀

A post shared by @ samariaa_ on

