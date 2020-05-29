Tommie Lee Set To Become Grandmother At 35 Years Old

Tommie Lee’s daughter Samaria (16) announced the pregnancy on social media earlier this week. It was obviously not planned, but Samaria decided to keep the baby, making her mom Tommie a grandmother at only 35 years of age.
No i didn’t plan this but life happens! I made my choice to keep my gift from god and live not caring about what anybody else think i am beyond grateful and happy for the people who stuck around to let me know they got me cause only god know it take a village to raise one child ! My life is only going up from here i just have one extra life coming with me and I’m beyond happy for it. And for all the young pregnant woman or woman with child let me be your inspiration! It’s okay you will do just fine.💕💕
Samaria has not announced the sex of her baby yet. Tommie Lee has not commented on her oldest daughter’s pregnancy. The “Love & Hip Hop” star was recently in the news after she was arrested for abusing her other daughter, Havalli, at her school.