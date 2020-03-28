Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Back To LA

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back to their home in LA. They look healthy and happy after battling deadly coronavirus for weeks.

Days before Tom and Rita gave an update on their health condition saying that they are feeling well.

As we reported … Tom and Rita were in Australia filming an Elvis Presley movie when they contracted the disease. They were the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus. Rita fell sick first after having a sore throat and slight fever for days. Soon after they both felt some body aches and extreme tiredness.

Now when they are back home, they still need to be self-isolated and manage the consequences of the infection.