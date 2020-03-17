Tom Hanks Traveled Down Under With His Favorite “Corona” Typewriter

Tom Hanks posted an update on his health condition saying that he gets tired pretty quickly, but luckily has no fever. He kept his sense of humor too, posting a photo of a typewriter “LC Smith and Corona”! He and his wife Rita Wilson, are spending time in self-isolation playing cards, and he also learned not to spread his vegemite so thick!
Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx
Tom Hanks and his wife spent the past 6 days in the hospital, after testing positive for coronavirus. Thankfully, they seem to have just mild symptoms of the disease and were discharged to self-quarantine.
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx