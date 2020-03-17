Tom Hanks Traveled Down Under With His Favorite “Corona” Typewriter

Tom Hanks posted an update on his health condition saying that he gets tired pretty quickly, but luckily has no fever. He kept his sense of humor too, posting a photo of a typewriter “LC Smith and Corona”! He and his wife Rita Wilson, are spending time in self-isolation playing cards, and he also learned not to spread his vegemite so thick!

Tom Hanks and his wife spent the past 6 days in the hospital, after testing positive for coronavirus. Thankfully, they seem to have just mild symptoms of the disease and were discharged to self-quarantine.