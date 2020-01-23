Tom Brady Net Worth 2020 – How Much is the Patriots QB Worth?

Tom Brady, the Patriots QB and one of the best players in the history of NFL, has significantly increased his wealth in the last year.

Childhood

Tom Brady was born on August 3rd, 1977, in San Mateo, California. He is the fourth child, after three daughters, of Galynn Patricia and Thomas Brady. He attended Junípero Serra High School, where he played football, baseball, and basketball.

Tom was an accomplished baseball player and was even drafted in the 18 round of 1995 MLB Draft, by Montreal Expos. He, however, opted for football and started sending highlight tapes to all leading college programs across the country.

Upon graduation from high school in 1995, several leading universities have shown interest in signing him. He was later inducted in the Junípero Serra High School Hall of Fame and the school renamed their football stadium to Brady Family Stadium.

Michigan

His father hoped that Tom would enroll at either Cal–Berkeley or UCLA, so he could watch him play. Instead, Tom went to the Michigan State, recruited by assistant Bill Harris.

For the first two years there, he wasn’t a started and didn’t get much playing time, something he struggled with. In the third and fourth years, he started every game.

During those two years, he had a 20-5 score and have won Citrus Bowl in 1999 and Orange Bowl in 2000. He finished his college career as fifth in Michigan history in the number of touchdowns, third in attempts and competitions, and fourth in yards.

Professional Career

Drafted as the 199th overall pick by the New England Patriots, Brady signed his first professional contract in 2000. He became the starting quarterback in 2001 and since then, Patriots haven’t had a losing season.

They won 16 divisional titles and played in 13 AFC Championship Games and won nine of them. Brady and the new head coach Bill Belicheck were instrumental in the team’s success. Together, they appeared in nine Super Bowls, more than any other head coach – quarterback duo in history.

During his 19 years in Patriots, both Brady and the team set several historic records. With six Super Bowls won, more than any other player, he is considered one of the most successful players in history and the greatest quarterback ever.

He was named Super Bowl MVP four times, again more than anyone else in the NFL history. He was selected 14 times for Pro Bowls has led his team to more divisional titles than any other quarterback in history. He is also the only quarterback with more than 200 wins in regular seasons.

Tom Brady Net Worth 2020

Most of Tom Brady’s wealth comes from his payer’s contract, which amounted to $235 million during his career. However, he also earned a lot of money from various endorsements.

In 2014 alone, he earned $7 million endorsing brands like Under Armour, Stetson, Ugg, Aston Martin, and Movado. Of course, he spent a lot of that money, so Tom Brady’s net worth in 2020 is estimated at $200 million.