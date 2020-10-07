6 Tire Maintenance Tips for Safe Road Trips – 2020 Guide

You love road trips and are now getting ready for another one. Whether you decide to take a short road trip over the weekend or go on a long trip that will last a few weeks, you need to prepare well for it. You will pack everything you need and probably take the car to a mechanic to check the engine and other parts. But you must not overlook the importance of tires. They are most important for your safety, because they are one part of the car that has contact with the road. And if you travel during the summer, then extra caution is needed because hot asphalt negatively affects them plus they will be additionally loaded with your luggage. Don’t let a tire problem ruin your road trip, but read the tire maintenance tips.

Check pressure

The first thing you need to do is check the pressure in your tires. If they are not inflated enough, it will significantly affect your safety and driving experience. And it is important that your ride is as comfortable as possible because you will drive a lot during the road trip. You need to know how much pressure should be in your tires as recommended by the manufacturer. If you do not follow these guidelines, you will reduce their service life by up to 40 percent. Also, steering will be worse if the pressure is low. You will feel as if the car is reacting more slowly to your commands and this can be very dangerous. And fuel consumption will be higher because of the lower the pressure, the greater the resistance to rotation. So this way you save money and save the environment. Pay special attention to the pressure if the weather is cold.

Inflate it if necessary

If you have determined during the previous step that the pressure is too low, it is time to inflate them. And do it right away in your garage or by going to the nearest gas station if you don’t have an air compressor. Don’t go on a road trip and plan to do it somewhere along the way, because until then you will endanger your safety and other drivers. Also, be careful not to inflate too much, as this will also negatively affect the service life of the tires. And if they are too inflated they are more susceptible to bursting while driving if they run into something sharp. Before inflating, consider how much luggage you have and how many passengers, because if you have the maximum number of passengers and a lot of luggage, inflate by about 0.5 BAR more than recommended.

Check the condition of them

You don’t have to be a professional to be able to inspect the tires on your own and see if they are in running order. First, check for any foreign bodies and remove them so that they do not puncture the tire while driving. These are usually sharp pebbles and the like. But that is not the only thing you need to pay attention to. See what condition the tread patterns are in and whether the tread depth is appropriate. If the tires are almost smooth, it means that you have to replace them. If you have to buy new ones, check the various models available at däckgöteborg.se. Tread depth also depends on the type of tires, whether they are for winter, summer or universal. If you notice that the wear and tear is uneven and more pronounced in one place than in another, this may be an indication of certain car problems. One of the potential problems is improper wheel alignment.

Check the spare tire

Most people never check the condition of the spare one, and that is the most important thing we have in the car. If something happens, it will save you, but only if you regularly check if it is in driving condition. If you bought a car a couple of years ago and haven’t checked once since, you must do it before the road trip. Also, the spare ones you get with a new car are very often not the same as the one on the wheels. It is of lower quality and serves only to help you get to the nearest service station. So don’t plan to drive with it for long. Of course, you can replace it with a regular one, if you want to have a fully functional backup. Don’t be among as many as 20 percent of Americans who don’t even have it, which is punishable by law. And it would be desirable to know to replace the tire yourself, which also more than half of the drivers don’t know how or have never tried.

Wheel alignment

This is something that indirectly affects the tires and must be done by a professional for you. Wheel alignment is actually adjusting the car’s suspension, and suspension is what connects all four wheels, in case you didn’t know. You will feel the improper wheel alignment yourself while driving, because you will feel the vibrations and the handling will not be good. That’s why it’s important to do this at least once a year, especially before a longer road trip.

Tire rotation

You can do this if you notice more wear and tear on, for example, the front tires than on the rear, but they are still all in satisfactory condition. Rotation means that you will change their positions, and how the wear and tear will be distributed depends mainly on the type of your car. Depending on whether you have front, rear or 4×4 drive, so will the rotation. This way you will extend the service life. It is not necessary to buy new ones immediately, but you save money by doing rotation.



Conclusion

Don’t let a tire problem ruin your road trip. If you do the maintenance as we have advised you, you will not have any inconveniences along the way. And above all, you know that you and your family are safe.