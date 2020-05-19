5 Professional Tips to Make Your Home Sparkle in 2020

For a vast majority of people, cleaning the house is a sort of punishment. At the same time, some people consider it one of the best ways for relaxation and escape from everyday problems, at least for a couple of hours. However, we need to be honest with ourselves, most of us start cleaning our homes when we see that we’ve hit the lowest possible level.

Even though this is not the rule, it is what happens most of the time. But when you complete it, you will see all of the benefits of a clean house. So, this is a highly rewarding process that provides other numerous benefits besides this one. We’ve mentioned that cleaning the house can be a way of relaxation. This is not something that is just a feeling.

According to several prominent studies, scientists proved that for most people, cleaning the house can be an effective alternative for meditation. Besides dealing with a lot of stress, this is a process that improves our focus. Just think about how many times have you spot that one corner in your home that you just discovered and it needs cleaning. Every next cleaning session, you are going to check it first.

Moreover, multiply it with all of the times this happened and you will see that your focus and patience skills evolved massively. Some of us can afford to have professional help with cleaning the house. So, if you are located in Atlanta and you are in need of some Atlanta maids, be sure to check out Clean Corp.

Even though the cleaning process is pretty simple and repetitive, that doesn’t mean that there are not alternative methods you can try out and carry out his task more effectively. Therefore, we’ve decided to provide you with some professional tips that will make your home sparkle.

Vacuuming Inaccessible Spots

All of us have that one spot in our home which is too tight for a vacuum to go through and reach all of the dust that accumulated over time. Even though some modern vacuums have a lot of additional features that can help with this task, there are some spots that can’t be reached. In this case, we recommend you to use something we would like to call a homemade accessory.

We are talking about a toilet paper tube. It is pretty simple to use. You only need to attach it to our vacuum. Since it is made of a flexible material, you will be able to collect the dust from all of the inaccessible spots in your home. The only thing that you should pay attention to is that your vacuum is not at its highest volume, because you can damage the tube.

Effective Stove Burners Cleaning

If you, our reader, are using a gas stove, then we feel your pain, we really do. Cleaning these stoves is one of the hardest things to clean in a house. This is a surface that really requires an effort on your behalf in order to be cleaned properly. Well, we have good news for you. We are going to present you with a method that will not take hours of your time as it was the case in the past.

There are only two things you need to perform this task. You need some plastic bags that have a zipper and you have an ammonia solution. Insert the stove into the plastic bag and pour some ammonia into it. The process could take up to a few hours, so you can leave it overnight. In the morning, you will see that all of the spots are now long gone.

Garbage Disposal Smell

A high number of homes have a garbage dispenser in the kitchen sink. Since this is used for, well, disposal of the garbage, it could happen that unpleasant smell can become more frequent. Even though it might seem that this is a big problem that will take too much of your time to resolve, this is not the case.

So, you can simply free some lemon in an ice cube and insert them in a shredder. This is a method that will kill two birds with one stone. You’ll be able to free yourself from that unpleasant smell and the shredder will work even better after applying this method.

Making Bathtub Whiter than Ever

Over time, every bathtub will start to have some spots on the surface. You should know that this is not some kind of dirt, per se, but it doesn’t look too good. These are developed mainly because of calcium from the water. There is an effective way you can clean these and prevent them from happening for a good amount of time.

All you need to do is to use Hydrogen peroxide. Insert it in a spray bottle and spray it on the surface. Leave it like that for half an hour, and then clean it with warm water. There is one more way you can do this, by using soda and vinegar. Apply it to the surface and then wash it out with some warm water.

Dents in Carpets

Almost every home has that one carpet that reflects a massive number of dents and it is hard to get them in the previous shape because of the material it’s made of. Have no fear, this is something that can be fixed pretty quickly and effectively. By placing ice cubes on that carpet, you will get rid of all those dents in a matter of hours.

Usually, people who are familiar with this method are leaving them for all of the night. All of the moisture will be flattened to the previous shape. If you are looking for some kind of quicker solution to this problem, then you should use a steamer. You will get the same quality, but the result will be seen in a couple of minutes.

The Bottom Line

Nobody said cleaning the house is easy. However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t make it as easier and pleasurable as you can. Here are some simple methods you can use in cleaning your home more effectively and make your home sparkle.